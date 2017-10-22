NZ the next Venezuela

The stupidity of some people plumbs depths that are always hard to fathom. Is it really all that hard to learn from history? Jacinda Ardern: ‘Capitalism has failed New Zealanders’. Listen to this bewildering idiocy and marvel how someone can remain so ignorant in the midst of a world of socialist horrors.

“Wages are not keeping up with inflation (and) and how can you claim you’ve been successful when you have growth at roughly 3 per cent, but you have the worst homelessness in the developed world?”

“When you have a market economy, it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge where the market has failed and where intervention is required. Has it failed our people in recent times? Yes.

Speaking in her first sit-down interview, on TV3’s The Nation, Ms Ardern said New Zealanders were not feeling the benefits of prosperity. Asked if capitalism had failed New Zealanders on low incomes, Ms Ardern was blunt: “If you have hundreds of thousands of children living in homes without enough to survive, that’s a blatant failure. What else could you describe it as?”

New Zealand prime-minister-elect Jacinda Ardern has described capitalism as a “blatant failure” in the country, nominating poverty and homelessness as her priorities when she takes office.

Such fantastic ignorance. From the comments, as always starting from the best and working down.

Doesn’t she realise that capitalism gave her a home, a culture and welfare. Capitalism gave her a car, electricity and water. Socialism gives you depression, greed and envy. Poor NZ, descending into an abyss.

“Capitalism is a blatant failure”..Well, goodbye New Zealand, you’ve really done it now.

Heaven help New Zealand if they are her first comments. Capitalism produced the clothes she wears and stopped her from dying from polio and other childhood diseases. Perhaps she should read Alexander Solzenitsyn.

After 9 prosperous years, sure, Capitalism is a failure. What a dope. Of course, socialism has worked everywhere, hasn’t it?

If capitalism is such a blatant failure, perhaps Jacinda could name one socialist or communist country that has done better? Didn’t think so.

The ACT Labour Party has been in office for 15 years. The voters of the ACT keep electing them because the Canberra Times and the ABC continue the narrative that all opposition politicians are hopelessly inept. How the all-knowing left-leaning journalists have determined this is not clear. Regardless, the voters clearly believe the Canberra Times and the ABC. Do you know why am I telling you this? The ACT Government, the most socialist government in Australia, in coalition with the Greens, claims to support the homeless and the poor. Yet the ACT has thousands of homeless, sleeping rough around the city (Civic), begging in the suburbs, sleeping in surrounding bush land, couch surfing. ACTEWAGL has dramatically increased Electricity prices, but this pales alongside their increase in Gas prices. We had a $1,300 Gas Bill this past quarter. Thankfully we could stretch to pay it. But in the coldest capital on the mainland, many families have turned off the electric and gas heating this winter. The ACT had at least one death from influenza this winter. Jacinda Ardern is politically naive to assert that the problems of homelessness and poverty are due to capitalism or conservative governments. Like the ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, she lacks real-world experience. Like Barr, she has never had a normal job after university student politics, having worked as a political staffer or adviser before gaining selection for a safe Labor seat. Never run a business, never been an employer, probably never balanced a budget.

Where does she think the money she is about to pour down a black hole of welfare, comes from? Oh man, this is going to be fun to watch.

The problem with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.

“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” Winston Churchill.

God, who cares what this person thinks. Capitalism and democracy has been around for centuries, but Jacinda, barely out of wearing nappies, is a master of the universe?? No doubt she will be highly exalted by the ABC, Fairfax, Guardian, and the rest of the marxist media elite.

Sounds like two generations of debt coming up. Why does any Labor Government equal fiscal vandalism.

Ardern sounds like a really naive and idealistic socialist. She has claimed that she will reduce NZ’s carbon footprint. As one of the biggest contributors to the carbon footprint in NZ is agriculture, which also happens to be a major export earner, it might be time for farmers to sell up and move elsewhere. The damage that an idealistic socialist can do to a country has been demonstrated elsewhere, for example Venezuela.

Wait and see how much poverty you have in a couple of years after you’ve tried socialism.

God help Leninist New Zealand. All the good work of Keys about to go down the drain.

May as well tell us that gravity is a failure because a bridge fell down somewhere. Capitalism is reality and you either recognise it and deal with it or you go the way of Venezuela.

Capitalism a failure? A system that has created wealth and prosperity unlike anything since the dawn of civilisation? Sorry New Zealand but you’ve gone and stuffed it – this mob is going to destroy your economy.

Capitalism does work, the market works. As long as a suitable welfare system is there to support the vulnerable, the genuinely disabled and mentally ill – it is the best system.

Welcome to NZ a once brilliant country now going down the Socialist/ Marxist path of destruction just like Victoria.

Socialism is something you can do when someone else as has saved enough money. Communism is something you can do when you have enough guns. Jacinta is a socialist. She will soon spend NZ back where they came from 10 years ago. Then, like Kevin 07, no one will admit to voting out a perfectly competent government. Carry on KIWI.

Here we go again. The conservatives spend years being prudent, then the public thinks it might be a good idea to vote themselves some free stuff. Ghod help NZ.

Of course, Jacinda has lived in a successful socialist state to provide this comparison? Oh that’s right, there are no successful socialist states, they are just totalitarian.

And so it begins. In an effort to appease all the little people, the taxes will presumably go up on important things like housing and fuel, and those people will be worse off, even if they get a minimum wage increase. By the time NZ labor are booted out of office, id happily wager theyll be in debt.

The siren song of socialism is that it provides lotsa goodies paid for with other people’s money.

Oh NZ you are in for a world of pain!