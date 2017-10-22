Robert Mugabe health envoy

The World Health Organisation is appointing Robert Mugabe, the tyrant of Zimbabwe, as its goodwill ambassador for health. This is absolutely bizarre.
In a meeting held at Victoria Falls of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Ghebreyesus who only took his position in May 2017 said
Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our noble cause. And thank you, Your Excellency President Mugabe, for joining us despite your busy schedule. This shows your strong commitment to health, and we value that, for coming all the way from Harare to join us. Please accept, Your Excellency, my greatest respect and appreciation. … Thank you for accepting my offer to be the WHO’s goodwill ambassador.
The latest reports show that the WHO is ‘rethinking’ its nomination of Mugabe, but the damage has been done. They may as well appoint Kim Jong-Un as a goodwill ambassador.
Mugabe has attained a new record for providing involuntary euthanasia service to white farmers. Good to see WHO recognising his efforts! congrats Muga!
I nominate Idi Amin as posthumous Goodwill Ambassador for healthy eating.
The WHO may well take out this year’s award for the most egregious self-inflicted wound.
Good thing Pol Pot has long demised; no telling what grand job title, and stratospheric salary, these vermin would bestow upon him.
That Mugabe has had a long, interesting and obviously fruitful “working relationship” with our “benevolent” Chinese cousins is also not to be lightly dismissed.
It just keeps proving how utterly pointless the UN is in today’s world.
He had something more than a passing infatuation with the DPRK back in the day as the relatives of 26,000 murdered Matabeles could attest.
When something like the UN Human Rights Committee is attacked. UN apologists trot out WHO as an example of a ‘good’ UN agency which exemplifies why we should continue to support the UN.
It’s not good but it’s possibly the best they have. Think about that.
Just a big “FU” to whitey from the UN.
Stalin will soon be beatified.
The Church of the Holy UN Socialist Government Global warmining Scientologists, is a very hard Jamestown style sect to break away from.
But it must be done.
The lunatics have taken over the asylum.
It’s the UN.
Enough said.
That’s the kind of brand recognition they go for at the UN.
I want to hear Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop condemn this outrageous UN decision.
Come on Julie….we are waiting!
Gillard and the Clintons are still at large. Merkel is winning plaudits for the end of Euro culture. Rudd continues to get air time. Shit bags such as Conroy and other cronies living large on tax payer largesse and comfy sinecures. NZ now has a PM that has no credentials for the mechanisms of the office and an ambition to undo the last 9 or so years of improvement. Mr Putin plays the game with a Royal Flush hand. Mr Trump is the target of the most cynical and co-ordinated attacks. The socialists have all but given up pretending in the CGW hoax because the shift has now occurred in the business world so the path is now inevitable. Most people under the age of 30 can’t find their anuses with 2 hands, a bright light and a mirror but are happy for other people to play with it. The Country is on the way to having no activity to produce any saleable material product from raw materials and we are led to believe that tax churn and people in the service sector (I decline to call it an industry) who serve coffee or work in a Supermarket or pub will pick up the slack.
In the face of the madness that embraces us, an Octogenarian tyrant who has blown his Country back into a tribal shit heap and shown diligence in enabling the violent displacement of farmers to encourage the journey back to the stone age and a staple diet of milk and blood with whatever green pick the people can find being given an award by the UN is not something to get too hung up about.
As previously mentioned, I was lampooned back in the day when Mr Mandela finally got the big chair in South Africa because I was rude enough to suggest that it gave me a warm inner glow but that in a decade or so the place would be a basket case. Having seen the deterioration in the society and economy, it has come time to no longer go to Cape Town, the greatest city in the world. You are not safe. Luckily the sacrifice of a Country and its people for the global desires of elites that are unaffected by such things is in their minds worth it. Of course the people I know there, unshackled from the evils of the previous regime are now living with an accumulating fear for their way of life and are torn between staying in a Country that they love and having to find refuge elsewhere. These people could never be refugees under the current rules of engagement.
It’s probably on account of his unnatural long life, which the WHO mistook for evidence of the standard of healthcare in Zimbabwe instead of his greed, rapaciousness, and (who knows?) a dark pact with the Devil.
Their Mugabe is nonagenarian proof of the theory of the benefits of injecting human fetal blood for the stem cells into dictators with unlimited access to the raw materials.
The WHO at some stage redefined the term “health” to mean something wholly different from that which we know it to be (as Leftists are wont to do). Now health is “….. a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
Well that should be enough to keep them going for the next few thousand years and to mandate them to redistribute wealth in pursuit of their social agenda.
Honest to God, every time I think of the UN and its endless basket of deplorables (now there is a real use for Hillary’s term) it makes my skin crawl as if I have a just discovered a family of insects burrowing into me and devouring me from the inside. Which oddly enough is what the UN is attempting to achieve with civilization. The appointment of a dictator like Mugabe as goodwill ambassador is just another case of them deliberately thumbing its nose at civilized people.
Cut funds to them and let it rot on the vine for God’s sake.
‘I was lampooned back in the day’
Here in Port Irony, capital of the Pilbara, we would like to send a warm 34′ hello but please don’t come here there far too many of you already to our one time fellow bacteria evolving together in South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Greater Irony Craton.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaalbara
Time for the US (and hopefully Australia, too) to stop funding WHO also.
‘Time for the US (and hopefully Australia, too) to stop funding WHO also.’
So sexist. Jodie Whitaker set to become the first female Dr Who and you want to withdraw funding.
He only killed whitefellas, so he’s a UN hero?
Oh, he’s killed plenty of blackfellas too – as well as had them beaten, arrested and charged by state security forces when they’ve had to temerity to complain or, God forbid, run against him.
Robert Mugabe is a guy who can tell the world a few things about racism, tribalism, HIV and about being god, if my memory has done its job.
Clearly, he’ll fit it well at the U.N.
Once again we see a public demonstration of how hopeless the UN is and again begs the question of what the hell are we doing remaining a member of that useless organisation. Rather than feting Mugabe they should be ostracising him and pursuing him for crimes against humanity.