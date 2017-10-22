Robert Mugabe health envoy

The World Health Organisation is appointing Robert Mugabe, the tyrant of Zimbabwe, as its goodwill ambassador for health. This is absolutely bizarre.

In a meeting held at Victoria Falls of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Ghebreyesus who only took his position in May 2017 said

Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our noble cause. And thank you, Your Excellency President Mugabe, for joining us despite your busy schedule. This shows your strong commitment to health, and we value that, for coming all the way from Harare to join us. Please accept, Your Excellency, my greatest respect and appreciation. … Thank you for accepting my offer to be the WHO’s goodwill ambassador.

The latest reports show that the WHO is ‘rethinking’ its nomination of Mugabe, but the damage has been done. They may as well appoint Kim Jong-Un as a goodwill ambassador.