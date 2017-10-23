Liberty Quote
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.— H. L. Mencken
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
First
Second?
Third?
top 5
Socialism: rinse and repeat until equal misery is attained.
Breaking:
Hundreds of thousands of children dead from malnutrition not found in NZ homes.
Seventh?
Here!
incoherent rambler
#2530549, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:28 am
Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.
For home, I am seriously considering a 4G/5G modem (or two) as an NBN alternative. The only loss is the home telephone number.
We are on 4G mobiles (two different networks) for phones and pre-paid mobile internet for the desk top computer. Works for us, but we are retired.
Top 11
Roger
#2530561, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:39 am
Socialism: rinse and repeat until equal misery is attained.
Except for the nomenklatura, for whom life will be wonderful.
Two in the top dozen!
Morning.
I thought this was worth preserving as it was lost on another thread.
Most people under the age of 30 can’t find their anuses with 2 hands, a bright light and a mirror but are happy for other people to play with it.
Liberty quote?
Fifteenth! In over and out.
Keep it classy hollyweird.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/oct/22/james-toback-sexual-harassment-writer-director-accused
The Oscar-nominated writer and director James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published by the Los Angeles Times.
Many of the women allege Toback approached them on the streets of New York City and promised stardom. Subsequent meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of the women or dry-humping them, according to the accounts.
The 72-year-old denied the allegations to LA Times, saying he never met any of the women, or if he had it “was for five minutes and [I] have no recollection”.
Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record including Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and the As the World Turns actor Terri Conn. Actor Echo Danon recalled an incident on the set of Toback’s film Black and White where he put his hands on her and said he would ejaculate if she looked at his eyes and pinched his nipples.
“Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it,” Danon told the Times. “That’s why I put up with it. Because I was hoping to get another job.”
The excuse of whores through the ages…
No no. It’s all about worshiping a non-existent moon god and killing people.
Except for the nomenklatura, for whom life will be wonderful.
Chavez’s daughter reportedly the wealthiest woman in Venezuela.
US$billions; all held offshore, of course.
From the Oz. You taxes at work.
Even ALPBC snoozer Alan Kohler has finally woken up to Gillard’s Fabian masterstroke, the NDIS,
We haven’t much discussed the Czech election. The MSM is howling about Mr Babiš being the Czech Trump. What has received almost zero coverage is a nice little datum:
The Greens in Czech Republic got 1.5% or less and aren’t in the Czech Parliament? Ouch.
In the very green EU that is heartening. Can’t wait for it to happen here.
As to Mr Babiš, well as it happens he was Finance Minister in the social democrat government for 3 years. So he isn’t actually the Czech Trump he’s the Czech Macron. But you won’t here such things from the MSM as they’re too busy typesetting their headlines like “Czech Trump666 Found Guilty of Massive Corruption” since he’s already been charged by the police. The MSM are so predictable.
Dick Head Dan, the vulture circling, may be deprived of what his predators are sanctioned to stalk and kill.
22nd Battalion A.I.F
The NBN goes from bad to worse. The CEO is blatantly asking for subsidies and limits on competition.
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/slug-mobile-internet-connections-or-pay-us-more-nbn-chief-bill-morrow-warns-20171022-gz5p87.html
It’s also all about being perfectly acceptable to lie to unbelievers as well, but we won’t confuse the good commander with the facts will we?
Moderated… the ignominy.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/oct/22/james-toback-sexual-harassment-writer-director-accused
“Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it,” Danon told the Times. “That’s why I put up with it. Because I was hoping to get another job.”
The excuse of whores through the ages…
75 years since El Alamein. Lest we forget.
It an only be a matter of time before the unions and their industry super fund cash cows decide the NDIS may be an even better gravy train than renewables. At that point, NDIS will probably drain the economy and be the last gravy train.
“Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.”
That happened at my son’s place in Perth. After numerous visits from,NBN it turned out to be a dud Telstra modem.
m0nty
#2530388, posted on October 23, 2017 at 12:29 am
Hey zyconoclast, are you an anti-Semite? You just linked to VDARE, which is an anti-Semitic hate site. What’s the story behind your nick, something about Z1onism is it?
I am not an anti Semite nor am I anti J3wish.
I don’t like the use of the word Semite to be used interchangeably with J3wish because the vast majority of Semites are not J3wish. It’s an accuracy thing.
I posted the link because it beautifully described John McCain.
My screen name is a variation of Iconoclast. It happened a very long time ago.
Make Japan great again: Abe’s landslide is a victory for militant nationalism in the Trump era // Analysis
MJBA* would be a much more important message.
* Make Japanese Babies Again.
Abe is going to repeal the pacifist nation clause from the Jap’s constitution. Not a bad idea.
Just remind the weirdos we have nuked them before.
Apart from a brief pro-abortion plea and an underlying sneer at posh – but seemingly Protestant – private schools, last night’s ‘Dr Blake’ was surprisingly free of either ‘progressive’ didactic or anti-Catholicism.
There were the usual failures in terms of period verisimilitude. A police incident was a ‘situation’ and a girl planning to embarrass someone in public was ‘wanting to make a statement’. One of the abortionist’s client’s boyfriends was wearing a pair of sunglasses hanging out of the top of his t-shirt and and the teenage boy of interest to the police was clearly dressed by Rodd and Gunn c. 2017 rather by than Crockers of Ballarat c. 1961.
Next week’s episode looks more promising with the issue of Blake’s divorce and Jean’s Catholicism likely to see a resurgence of anti-clericalism. Hopefully the ultraconservative and only marginally human Father ‘Iceberg’ O’Donegal – or whatever his name – will reappear.
Baldrick, amongst all his shooting of the enemy, casualties around him, the wounding of his CO, bomb throwing, bayonetting of enemy gun crews, motivating of soldiers, and capturing of multiple prisoners, did Sgt Ruthven VC encounter two or more combatants in the dug out?
Asking for “celebrated journalist” Chris Masters.
(sarc off)
Socialism: turn abundance into scarcity.
From Arky on Ye Olde Phredde:
The end comes when the childless Germans who prioritise their annual overseas holiday from their government jobs and council-rented flat while indulging in the weirdest sexual fetishes find no one to pay for or run the local government retirement homes they expect to while away 40 or so years of post-employment existence in.
Germany’s fertility rate is 1.45. Not the lowest in the world but in the bottom decile. And that rate includes the fecund Turkish enclave in Germany and does not include the looming family reunion wave of the New Germans who marched in over the last couple of years and will soon be calling in their extended families.
This is what Germany’s population pyramid looks like. Notably, it isn’t a pyramid and plainly the birth rate went off a cliff in the late 60s/early 70s as the post-War generation came of age and pretty much decided their society was unworthy of continuing. There is a Chancellor named Merkel who epitomises this nihilism and will achieve what none other of the prior destructive German leaders has – the eventual destruction of what Germany historically was and its replacement with a new demos.
Germany expended the men who should have been forming a stable society in graves all over Europe, Africa and elsewhere. Twice. In only three decades. A sobering thought.
I sense a disturbance in the force.
At least two providers I know of are promising download AND upload speeds at the upper level (or better) of NBN promises by using a mix of delivery technologies for unlimited data. An NBN connection will not be required.
I’m a neophyte in this area, but want to hold out from being switched to NBN for as long as possible in the hope that the competition will overtake them in speed, cost, and efficiency.
I don’t think the Nippers are worrying about the West this time around. Lots of history has the potential to bite them on the arse.
A selection of letters from the Oz about the new Chris Masters’ book, which I urge all Cats to find and burn:
Lack of respect for our heroes of the battlefield
The Australian12:00AM October 23, 2017
What an absolute disgrace that some armchair author denigrates the actions of Australia’s SAS heroes for the sake of his own personal gain (“An explosive account”, 21-22/10).
The savage barbarians with their IEDs that our soldiers face in all Middle East conflicts care nothing for any human that is not a radical Islamist and should be treated as such.
To cast aspersions on these brave servicemen and women only exacerbates the grief for their families, and lawyers and people like journalist Chris Masters should stay well away from events on the battlefield; no loyal Australian should buy his book.
Peter Jacobsen, Clayfield Qld
That the Department of Defence appears to have allowed access to SAS files is astonishing, given the currency of our combat role in Afghanistan and the continuing threat of terrorist retribution in this country.
Afghanistan has long been the theatre for the most savage and brutal combat, due to its nightmarish terrain and entrenched tribal ferocity. Few civilians would have any concept of the challenges of military campaigns in that region, made even more difficult by modern military protocol against an enemy that operates without such constraints.
Investigative journalism in such an area of inquiry will almost certainly fail to achieve the sort of depth that military histories attain.
My sympathy goes out to the families of soldiers who have served in this most hellish of professions.
Vicki Sanderson, Cremorne, NSW
The book by Chris Masters says it all.
No Front Line describes exactly the moment men and women with no regard for their own safety do amazing things. I come from the mud and blood of Vietnam and I know a lot can go wrong. Luck leaves us unscathed at the moment and in the future except when someone for their own gain can manipulate minor details that denigrate our servicemen and cast a cloud over deeds the writer would be incapable of.
This disservice makes me sick in the guts.
Paul Williams, Little Bay, NSW
I was wondering when the attacks against our returned soldiers would re- surface. Now it appears the attacks are against our highly decorated soldiers. Ironically, these critics generally have never been in a dangerous situation and have never known the fear and brutality of a war zone, yet they are convinced that if they can strike the high moral ground, then soldiers in a life-or-death situation must do the same.
The stupidity of this is the apparent belief that if you are not 100 per cent sure you are about to be killed, let the enemy kill you first, just to prove you are a nice person at heart.
The tragedy of it all is that the very people who send our soldiers to war zones (our governments) do not have the courage to stand behind them when things go wrong.
Ditto senior management in our military, who seem more concerned with gay rights and sex change operations for the troops, than actually preparing them for defending our country.
R. Gledhill,Townsville, Qld
Why would the ADF choose Chris Masters to write a “history” of special forces in Afghanistan? If the purpose is to write a history why go to a journalist whose watchword has been sensation rather than moderation? There are plenty of competent historians keen to do something like this. The people in the ADF who were reponsible for this would have well known what they were up to.
Paul Everingham, Hamilton, Qld
Caroline Overington (“They served and suffered, but the truth about their return home must be told”, 21-22/10) highlights the importance of understanding the physical and mental trauma returning veterans experience when trying to adjust to life after war. Even those who continue to serve face their demons, often alone.
It was interesting Overington’s article was published concurrent with allegations of questionable behaviour by journalist Chris Masters.
Books like Masters’ do little to help Diggers who, unlike many of those who like to write forensically about war, have experienced first hand its horrors and thus suffer the consequences.
Perhaps Overington could spend time educating Masters on the hard truths about the effects of war on Diggers.
John George, Terrigal, NSW
Moal has heard your cries about the NBN and is rushing to defend Conroys late night napkin inspired masterstroke.
Malcolm Turnbull defends NBN rollout – politics live
Well, look, the NBN was a calamitous train wreck of a project when we came into government … in 2013. Billions and billions of dollars were wasted by Labor, and there was no way to get them back, OK? As communications minister, I had to play the hand of cards I was dealt – as I often used to say, you know, in the words of the Irish barman when asked for directions to Dublin: ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t be starting from here.’ No-one would have wanted to start from where Labor left us. So, we have done the best we can getting that project on track. It is on track in terms of the rollout. They are activating many more households and premises a fortnight than Labor did in six years, but there have been real problems – both with the installation experience and with people not getting the speeds that they believe they’re paying for, or that they have paid for. We are very, very focused on improving on both of those counts. Of course, as the network expands, you will always get more complaints because, if you’ve got 3 million customers, you’ll get more than if you’ve got 50,000. Plainly. But one complaint is one complaint too many. So I am determined to ensure that we address those issues, and that people get the speeds they have paid for.
last night’s ‘Dr Blake’ was surprisingly free of either ‘progressive’ didactic or anti-Catholicism.
Animals always touch the viewers’ hearts. In what came across as a full rehearsal for an upcoming episode unfolded before my eyes while fishing the shores of Wendouree last Thursday. Because of the ‘elf ‘n’ safety requirements all actors were seconds, except Toby the standard Schnauzer. Toby broke free and set off into the billows in manic pursuit of ducks, grebes, swans, gulls, coots; their evasiveness drawing him further and further out on the briny. ‘Dr Blake,’ fully clothed, waded into the icy waters, until only his head was above water, shouting Toby, Toby, Toby. Blake’s squeeze was on shore shouting all manner of abuse at the hapless medico for his canine negligence, at the same time dialling up “Lake Assist” on her mobile. From here there will be lots of cuttings on the editor’s floor, as the oblivious Toby, after about half an hour, was still in hot pursuit. The bit where the boat arrives and Toby is hauled aboard and the brave and selfless Doctor and his best friend are reunited will be the tear jerker sequence.
From Bolt:
[Former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd] says one of his greatest regrets is appointing [Wayne] Swan treasurer over the more able Lindsay Tanner. He argues Mr Swan was intellectually not up to the job, was a poor communicator and his parliamentary performances were an embarrassment.
No sh1t Sherlock.
I’d also urge any Cats with a few spare quid to make a donation to the Special Air Services Resources Trust – it’s the SASR welfare fund, and they do good work.
He wasn’t caught eating his own earwax as well?
Pot calling the kettle black, me thinks.
My olds were relatively early NBN adopters. FTTP was rolled out in their area quite early. This meant that, a few years ago, they signed up to the NBN on some expensive plan which didn’t sound like much chop to me. Not in the data stakes, anyhow. I think they had to pay some money to get connected, too. I thought that it must be blazingly fast. When I tried it, nope, it wasn’t. Pretty much identical speeds to ADSL2.
Sorry, Rudd, don’t buy it. Kevni’s a vindictive little turd and only regrets appointing Swan as treasurer because Wayne betrayed him.
Masters doesn’t see himself as an armchair observer. In the book he boasts that he was the only Australian reporter ever “embedded” with an SAS unit in Afghanistan. Like all such correspondents, he therefore sees himself as a war veteran.
The latest from David Thompson on the university system disappearing up its own Woke fundament:
The Educators of Tomorrow
Lots of good stuff in the comments including this one from David:
From the Oz. If he’s found “guilty” ten years up the creek should teach him reverence and respect for others.
Wayne Goosteen is possibly the most intellectually limited individual to ever sit in Cabinet. No wonder he is still on the back bench waiting for an honorary position at the Nambour TAFE so he can retire and get his hands on that fat Parliamentary super.
Ben Roberts-Smith is learning the hard way the lesson of the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Namely, that leftist culture (meaning the media) will only honour veterans who turn against the specific war and war generally. They must also speak out about how damaged they are, how the enemy wasn’t really the enemy and how conservative politicians are the only true threat to the nation. Preferably, they should also disown their decorations and – in the present climate – build bridges with Muslims and denounce the United States. Roberts-Smith has done none of these things. He is therefore considered fair game.
last night’s ‘Dr Blake’ was surprisingly free of either ‘progressive’ didactic or anti-Catholicism.
Episode a few years ago ticked all the boxes. Someone gets murdered at a Guy Fawkes bonfire attended by orphans, which kicked off 60 minutes of nun-phobia, black victimhood, Aussie racism etc.
Funny thing was, if I recall correctly, the orphanage kids were singing a happy little song about the joy of burning Mr Fawkes.
As if nuns would ever teach their charges to celebrate the demise of Fawkes, who was very much a Catholic.
From the Oz. If he’s found “guilty” ten years up the creek should teach him reverence and respect for others.
And when Astro Labe gets out, he will have transitioned into Sex Tant.
an amended charge of causing harm to a commonwealth public official
It’s good to know that assaulting one of the nomenklatura carries a higher penalty than assaulting a mere prole.
I am seriously considering a 4G/5G modem (or two) as an NBN alternative
I’ve been using 4G (provider Vaya at $65 for 65 gigawotsits per month) for a year. No Telstra hassles with landlines, and works fine with Netflix. Never turn it off and never run out of gigathingies.
When 5G hits in 2020, the NBN will be the world’s largest and most expensive white elephant.
Bottom right of page 9 of the Oz talks about wife of French PM commenting on the recent allegations of sexual abuse. “I urge women to break their silence. It’s wonderful she said”.
Same woman who started a relationship with her student and the parents had to move him to another school to try to get him away from her.
I’ll bet good money it will be a long time, if ever, before any reporter is ever embedded with any combat unit.
It’s the equivalent of the State law that protects the police, ambos and other people who deal with the dregs of society so we don’t have to. It’s a shame it isn’t used more often on parliamentarians.
Posted on the old thread but locked up in moderation….
Oh come on
#2529695, posted on October 21, 2017 at 11:30 pm
Why wouldn’t it be? The Indians and the Israelis have much to offer each other, and much in common wrt unpleasant neighbours.
Unpleasant neighbours is indeed a problem both nations share, but there’s a possibility that a common ancestry is also involved:
Genesis 25:6King James Version (KJV)
6 But unto the sons of the concubines, which Abraham had, Abraham gave gifts, and sent them away from Isaac his son, while he yet lived, eastward, unto the east country.
Eastward from Mesopotamia takes you to India. The Jxxxsh scholars believe that the progeny of Abraham’s harem settled in India.
It’s possible (just a guess) that they organised themselves into a caste system based on the favouritism Abraham showed his concubines, with the most favoured children taking their father’s name, i.e., the Brahmins from Abram.
NBN – what an absolute disgrace!!!
Rudd/Conroy/Turnbull should be charged!
As head of the panel that appointed some of our worst Australian’s of the Year, he may have expected to be cut a bit of slack by lefties.
Yeah nah, that’s not how it works Ben.
Astro Labe represents a menace to the community. The sort of bloke that feels a tribal animus that deserved to be acted upon in a personal violent manner. To a bloke that is a politician.
My guess is this is more for the Rock Star notoriety this Hobart DJ would get from his bong hoovering peers than any personal “Man to Man” motivation. This paint a picture of a dangerous individual, a fanatic, the same carcass and stereotype as a poofter basher only with a paint job.
Imagine a bloke that would proudly say he suckered Abbott into headbutt range with the hand of friendship? He needs to be made an example of in front of the Antifa goons.
If he is a cleanskin 6 months jail.
He’ll get none of it.
He’ll probably get nominated Australian of the Year.
By Malcom Turdball.
To re-iterate, I have has no problems with the NBN, fast speed, rock solid, cheaper than previous wired plan.
As far as I can see, the NBN is a huge success.
He’ll have to fight it out with Dylan Vollers, surely?
If Astro Labe goes to prison, I’ll walk naked along Salamanca Place in the stooped position.
Sorry folks, that’s how the judiciary works these days.
Sure. If we discount the $50,000,000,000 in cost to provide internet services that already existed, it’s a rip roaring success.
What an idiot.
Or the other white guy with a wig on who wants to play in AWFL.
It’s the equivalent of the State law that protects the police, ambos and other people who deal with the dregs of society so we don’t have to. It’s a shame it isn’t used more often on parliamentarians.
Thanks for that clarification Bear. That’s a tenable rationale for having such laws.
Winston, I’ll contact on email.
But they did not exist at the speeds the NBN is providing. Finally I say SO WHAT. At least I am getting something from all the taxes I paid.
I think this is the main difference between the treatment of modern vets and Vietnam vets. Modern vets are given more respect because they are seen as victims not aggressors. A lot of this is driven by the media but plenty of veterans make the most of it as well.
The ADF itself has a lot to answer for because they no longer prepare soldiers mentally for war. Too much mollycoddling due to the emasculation of the army. There are a hell of a lot more Army psychs these days however there are also a lot more veteran suicides.
The annual veteran suicide rate exceeds the total number of soldiers KIA this century.
The alarm bells should have been ringing when the ALP kept calling the NBN “future proof”.
These are the same people who believe a windmill can provide base load power.
Indeed. That reminds me, I visited a very old synagogue in Kerala back in 2004. There was an ancient but by then tiny and shrinking J*wish community remaining that consisted of maybe a couple of dozen people. IIRC, the vast bulk of the community had shifted to Israel and the only ones still there were old, so the community was doomed to die with them.
John64
#2530651, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:30 am
The beak knows he is hated by a section of the community just because he does his job. To laugh it off because it only happened to Abbott666 would send all the wrong messages. We are talking a king hit to a protector of society.
I would like to think not.
The annual veteran suicide rate exceeds the total number of soldiers KIA this century.
That comes from fighting a war you and your rulers don’t really care about. We have no winning strategy, no coherent mission, no purpose at all fighting goatfuckers in the desert, especially when we are bringing them here and giving them welfare.
You owe me a new keyboard! But seriously, as if he’s ever going to do time. My money’s on suspended sentence/community service. DJ’ing at Blue Light Discos, maybe.
What’s the story behind your nick, something about Z1onism is it?
Zycon is not Zyclon you blathering bloated buffoon.
Go do some work.
It’s Sunday.
Well as long as you’re all right, Joe, why didn’t you say so earlier? Your satisfaction – that’s what counts. Bugger the debt.
Moron.
No, the ADF leadership would be very happy with Masters. After all, they too are looking for dirt on the Special Forces and have opened an inquiry that no doubt will be running for years.
The Inspector General of the ADF has called for anyone who has heard “rumours” to contact his inquiry. No doubt he will be sharing a sherry or two with Masters at some point.
Muslims have done more damage to America and Australia than Germany ever done to either of us yet we cannot even put 1%of the effort we used in defeating Germany to defeating the much bigger threat that islam.
Yep – 3 months wholly suspended and 100 hours community work.
Mmm.
And when Astro Labe gets out, he will have transitioned into Sex Tant.
I think it’s more likely he will be known as Anus Leak.
Yes. I was just waiting for someone to make that asinine statement. Look, all the previous statements about the failure of the NBN were made on the basis of PERSONAL observation of the delivered system. Which was then irrationally mutated into the entire system is rotten to the core. IT IS NOT. Your personal problems with the NBN are not MY problems. I have no problems with the NBN. Indeed I maintain that it is a public good. Just like sewerage and fresh water delivery, storm water drains and roads. Indeed I can make a case that these multiple user public works are best owned by the state on the basis of adulterated ownership rights.
You on the other hand merely wail about the cost. If the cost were everything – nothing would be done to benefit the general public as opposed to the individual.
The same for me. The previous internet connection was slightly less expensive but crap. It would fail frequently and be off for days.
It works for me but I don’t doubt that the same could have been done cheaper.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2530678, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:48 am
Sodomy jokes aside. (It doesnt happen like that in jail.)
Arsetro Labia will not enjoy his time in jail. He is the sort of Chicken Hawk germ coward dog who will be followed by rumors of pedophilia.
worth repeating.
CL’s clarity around issues such as these astounds and delights me.
Yes!
Brian Hassine @BrianHassine 15m15 minutes ago
Show of force
EXCLUSIVE: US Preparing to Put Nuclear Bombers Back on 24-Hour Alert http://www.defenseone.com/threats/2017/10/exclusive-us-preparing-put-nuclear-bombers-back-24-hour-alert/141957/ … via @defenseone
“As head of the panel that appointed some of our worst Australian’s of the Year, he may have expected to be cut a bit of slack by lefties.”
Roberts Smith and other AC board members would would have signed off on whatever they were fed by the Australian Council Secretariat.
That’s how all these awards work, get a bunch of eminent but busy people and present them with more or less a fait accompli
The AC Secretariat CEO at the time of Morrison’s award was one Jeremy Lasik, a power-worshsipping PR flak who, it is reasonable to assume, would have seen the appointment of someone as important as a General as a profile-raising coup.
Judging from the 2017 awards, things may have improved since Lasek left.
Ditto. Much better service at a cheaper price, and I am on FttN
For those pinning their hopes on 4/5G remember the connection will get worse as services are added.
Joe, if you get put on a waiting list in a public hospital, sit there and contemplate , while in pain, the billions wasted on internet connections that already existed with rapid technological advances in private sector delivery, that could have been used to get you into a hospital bed quicker.
Or the next time you are stuck in a traffic jam.
Etc.
Stating that you have no problems with this spend shows an ignorance beyond stupid.
That money is borrowed and interest will be paid by you and your taxes (if you pay tax) at the expense of many services and infrastructure you will not be able to calculate the problems you will and already have had due to this low priority country destroying costly NBN.
“Of what value is a baby?”
Indeed I maintain that it is a public good.
Nothing drawn up on a napkin by a f$cking Muppet is for the public good.
Ever.
You have no answer other than to change the topic. NOT GOING THERE! Address the question, does the NBN fulfil it’s purpose or does it not?
NBN ~$50 bill population ~22-25 mill
So $2,000 borrowings per person to have the NBN. It’s a steal!
Yeah NBN puts $2,000 on your credit card.
In the well trodden and understood (around these parts, anyway) context of a ridiculously overpriced service. The discussion about the NBN didn’t start today, Joe.
Crikey, I blow through 65gig some weekends, especially when accessing channel BT and fixing synch errors on my gdrive &onedrives 🙂
So it matters more WHO says or proposes something rather than WHAT they said or propose. Good to know how you “rationally” decide between proposals.
Channel 9 need to fire Karl. He’s damaged goods now.
If you can’t see that the two are linked by being taxpayer funded, I can’t help you.
It’s called priorities, you space cadet.
It is not changing the subject at all.
Your NBN comes at the expense of other services and infrastructure.
So to say you have no problem with it, is ridiculous.
It will cause a great deal of problems for you and this nation in many other areas and was completely unnecessary.
No it didn’t and I may have participated in it. However, IT’S OVER. The NBN is here and surprise, surprise it’s actually good. All the naysayers can fall back on is cost. Look, we ancients used to worry about cost, but it appears in the new world cost is passé. No one cares about the cost – especially to the state. It’s not our money you see. It’s paid for by the rich – which it is if you follow the tax statistics. So why should we care if it cost billions more. It’s delivering what it was designed to do.
Fancy saying that in Woman’s Day.
Imagine how their kids would feel in the playground.
Selfish ……..
ABC still clueless:
The problem is that Turnbull believes in glowball warming, along with most in the LNP. It is not the infighting that has caused the shambles. It is the belief in dangerous glowball warming.
…while China builds coal fired power stations as fast as it can. Sigh! And why the enthusiasm for gas? It is not a renewable and still results in CO2 (although less). Is it a dawning realisation that renewable do not work.
Ha ha ha! Any storage involves inevitable losses so, unless required by circumstances, is inherently wasteful.
What deal? As far as I know, he just waved a policy around.
Brian Hassine @BrianHassine 3m3 minutes ago
Will HSBC bite him in the ass?
Of course it fucking doesn’t.
It’s supposed to give every single home and business in Australia cheap high speed internet (100mbps+), be future proof from all technology changes and create a valuable public asset that can be privatized to reclaim all its costs.
It fails on every count.
$91,000 worth of public “good” per connection.
For this we should be filling tumbrils with ALP politicians.
Justifiably so.
AND IT DOES. Speed based on how much you want to pay.
Yeah, just that one small niggling detail. Cost.
Any pretense the ALPBC had to maintaining standards of j’ism are long gone.
And when this belligerent spend and others bring Australia to it’s knees it will work out to be a more expensive connection than the price of most of the properties it connects.
Price is not a concern to Joe.
FMD.
Which NO one cares about. Certainly no one in Govt. or in a position to stop the project does. Which leads to, your personal worries about the cost of NBN is not shared by us or indeed the powers that be.
The obvious difference is that 85 years later the Sydney Harbour Bridge is still performing very well. The NBN will be obsolete in a decade if it isn’t already.
Secondly the NBN was sold to us as being in the national interest. Yet rather than spend a lazy $50 billion on the NBN, they could have spent nothing and also stopped all spending on the RET and the nation would be in much better shape than it is now.
So it matters more WHO says or proposes something rather than WHAT they said or propose. Good to know how you “rationally” decide between proposals.
I’m sorry, you want to talk about rationality?
What did the Audit find?
The audit examined the original “Mark I” NBN policy — based on 2007 election promises by then opposition leader Kevin Rudd of $4.7bn public funding towards building a fibre-to-the-node network — and the vastly more ambitious $43bn Mark II policy that replaced it.
Both were developed under the Rudd Labor government. In April 2009, after the world’s economy was rocked by the financial crisis, the original proposal was replaced with a $43bn plan for the government to go it alone and build a fibre-to-the-premise network.
The audit finds that the public policy process for developing the NBN Mark II received only “perfunctory” consideration by cabinet. NBN Mark I was “in general conducted appropriately from a public policy perspective”.
“By contrast, with NBN Mark I, the public policy process for developing NBN Mark II was rushed, chaotic and inadequate,” it says.
The plan got just 11 weeks’ consideration and “there is no evidence that a full range of options was seriously considered”.
“There was no business case or any cost-benefit analysis, or independent studies of the policy undertaken, with no clear operating instructions provided to this completely new government business enterprise, within a legislative and regulatory framework still undefined, and without any consultation with the wider community,” the report says.
In other findings, the audit says full cabinet did not consider the policy until very early on the April 2009 morning it was announced, and its role was to “rubber-stamp” a decision by the strategic priorities and budget committee of cabinet.
You dare mention f$cking rationality to me.
F$cking outrageous.
Do you pay taxes Joe?
Only the ALPBC would believe that batteries will provide an economic solution to the storage of wholesale electricity. It can’t even do that for my mobile phone for more than a few years.
And when Astro Labe gets out, he will have transitioned into Sex Tant.
Haha! Or possibly Cum Pass.
That’s the finest example of the politics of envy that I’ve seen for a long time.
Hey, Joe, do you pay taxes?
Bwahahaha – Is Joe actually Wayne Goosteen reading the Cat from the backbench? He seems to have the same level of understanding of economics and public finance.
No, the naysayers have *always* complained about the cost. They are “falling back on” to below-par service, given the cost. You really are confused, Joe. Above, you said the following
Then, in response to this, the perfectly reasonable core and ongoing objection of cost is pointed out to you. You turn on a dime, contradict yourself and say the only thing we can complain about is cost! Which is it, Joe?
You ask, does the NBN fulfil its purpose? No, it doesn’t, not when the cost is taken into account – as it always should be. If you’re paying Rolls-Royce prices for transport, you expect a Rolls-Royce. You aren’t going to be satisfied if you receive instead a 1983 Toyota Corona which “fulfils its purpose” in that it provides transport, and neither should you be. The NBN is expensive, very expensive, and not greatly better than what it is replacing. For many, not better at all. For others, unnecessary as they are satisfied with alternative arrangements. Certainly not worth the expense.
Except somebody’s gotta pay.
As mentioned above, lighting cigars with $100 bills (or building a National Brontosaurus Network) with money means something else does not get money.
Most likely a lifesaving cancer drug will not be paid by the PBS, or something like that.
Smart work you ALP & LINO dickheads.
What a wally.
You seem to be fairly cock sure of yourself there.
Big call.
The economy is crumbling and it is due precisely this sort of bullshit spending by government that leaves our taxes being hiked everywhere, taking the wealth from the private sector and closing it down, to pay fucking interest?
Even with a moronic socialist mindset, and big government spending all rosy in your world, getting nothing but billions of dollars in interest paid off instead of infrastructure/health spend with taxes should cause serious alarm in even the most enthusiastic big government socialist.
All so you can get the porn you could already get.
You don’t need the porn, you have already got your hand on it and it’s caused a blindness to other consequences caused by the NBN spend.
The last person on here to agree that the NBN was bonzer was Grig. That didn’t work out too well for him either.
As good as a phantom power phone system?
All the naysayers can fall back on is cost. Look, we ancients used to worry about cost, but it appears in the new world cost is passé. No one cares about the cost – especially to the state. It’s not our money you see. It’s paid for by the rich – which it is if you follow the tax statistics.
http://www.australiandebtclock.com.au/
$750,730,000,000 or so, a piffle really.
What we really need is a high speed monorail connecting every city and town in Australia regardless of the price. Its the wave of the future and real nation building project.
Nay sayers may object to the cost but how can you place a value on something no private sector player will fund because of basic economic reality??
Time out
Amen to that brother.
______
Chris Masters should be publicly bull-whipped before having his scrotum shoved down his throat.
Joe also thinks pissing his pants is a great way to keep warm during the winter.
The idea that every premises should have a fibre optic connection was laughable from the very beginning. But it was peddled around by Labor and their media mates as if any sceptic was akin to a climate sceptic. IT hipsters were just as bad. A striking example of media perfidy was the way Kerry O’Brien set TA up with that question about Peak Speed. It was up there with Riley’s “shit happens” episode.
Australians are still being fed b/s on a daily basis by their national broadcaster, many media leftists, and politicians of all sorts.
Being sceptical about the NBN’s original vision as per Rudd and Conroy didn’t require much electronic or engineering knowledge, but a little more than swathes of “everyman” voters could bring to bear. Similarly, the climate scam could be identified as dodgy simply by paying attention to the characters that were pushing it, the way it was being pushed, and the emerging non-results over some years. (thanks BoN for your ongoing wisdom on that front)
So Melania Trump’s staff costs are less than half of Michelle Obama’s.
Michelle Obama had 16 people working for her!
Now your just being irrationally outrageous. Your original statement had NONE of the backstory subsequently exposed. From just your statement it is entirely logical to presume an irrational mind.
Your subsequent argument is much more rational.
Seems it is rather easy to send you into paroxysms of irrational rage when pointing out your irrationality. Calm down a bit.
And again I say. Nobody cared about the cost of the NBN. That’s what govt. was for – it obviously looked at the proposals and picked the best one – didn’t it? People don’t generally care about these technical decisions – it’s why the Eastern States are in trouble with their power provision. The costs of these programs matter not at all to the average punter.
My vocab is declining in this workplace, but I shouldn’t exercise it in personal abuse.
How many lives could be spared from malaria or advances in preventing dementia, or re-educating the population in using rational thinking could we have had for the $20-50 Bn that was wasted? And how much opportunity must be destroyed in Australia to pay it back?
And for lucky Joe whose internet works well, thats good news. The system was designed and prioritised to pour our money out to Sony, Disney and Facebook as our homes turn into the feeder batteries of The Matrix before it ever connects a small business that uses the designed speed for opportunity. For this we will pay out perhaps three times the original wasted cost by the time the subsidies, monopolies and interest all come home to the poor taxpayer. That’s you and that’s me. Its coming out of our retirement income.
On second thoughts about the personal abuse… Conroy, Rudd, Swan and their entire suport base are vile c***s that should be spayed, immobilised sprayed with pig blood and released into the swamps and bogs of the FNQ crocodile feeding zones for what they did with the NBN.
You clearly don’t know the average punter.
One of the benefits of social media is that many more ‘average punters’ are aware of the waste involved in NBN, NDIS, renewables subsidies etc.
Heres a great example of government created business creation which is Exciting!, Innovative!, and Agile!.
Mafia’s £2.5bn smoke ring
Nick Paton Walsh, Young Journalist of the Year, reveals how organised crime has muscled in on a lucrative tobacco smuggling trade that offers easy profits at low risk and cheats the chancellor out of millions Smoking: special report
Police believe Italian gangs in Dover now account for 15 per cent of the cross-Channel trade that supplies one-fifth of cigarettes smoked in Britain.’The Italians have been pushed out of the drug trade by violent Eastern gangs,’ explained one officer. ‘They’re moving into cigarettes as there’s so much money to be made for such a low risk.’
Eastern European gangs from Moscow, St Petersburg and the Baltic states have muscled in on a further 10 per cent of the operation, and Europol believes violent confrontations are likely as the gangs compete for control.
The ferocity of the competition underlines how attractive and simple the trade is: brand-name cigarettes cost £2.10 a packet in France, or £19.20 for 200. Martin will sell his for £3 a packet in Dover, £1.20 below the retail price, giving him roughly £350 profit, after overheads, for every 10,000 he sells.
..
‘The cigarettes may be bought in Penang in Malaysia for £7 a carton, and then shipped to a distributor who will take them into the UK and sell each carton for £15. When it’s on the street that carton can fetch at least £20.’
…
Near the fashionable Brick Lane market in London’s East End, a man stands next to an exhausted blue transit van, holding out packets of cigarettes to passers by. ‘£2 each’ he says in his limited English. A carton? ‘£20’.
He nods to his wife across the road who opens the boot of a car. The carton is brought across the road by his son, the person on the bottom rung of this billion pound trade: a nine-year-old boy.
Im sure our Mensa offcuts in the unityparties have worked out a foolproof way of preventing this happening here.
LOL – I know of a Schnauzer that can be nominated for the role. Sickeningly cute, but prone to some serious Diva like behaviour.
Good G.d you are all such NIMBYs. You would have argued against the telephone system and just about every public multiple user program.
You’ve misspelled “hanged”.
So Joe’s argument is that the NBN is awesome because he gets good service. He pretends that once he held old fashioned values such as not going into enormous debt to pay far too much for something, but seeing as though old fashioned values like this aren’t the zeitgeist these days, he’s decided it’s all good because the rich will have to shoulder the lion’s share of the overinflated cost. Screw it! Yay NBN!
Oh dear, Joe. Hang your head in shame. You do realise that the rich can only be shaken down so much before they’re not rich anymore or they move. As I said above, you’re pissing your pants to keep warm.
Nonsense. TheirABC will pile the blame onto one man and one man only, the AbbottBeast.
Yes, and all that wonderful benefit is going to vote who into the PM on the next round? It would not surprise me to see Labour in a landslide, much that I despise them. There are not enough “rational” actors in the system to maintain it anymore.
4g vividwireless unlimited $89 a month
Exactly!
That’s why I keep telling everyone the NDIS is nothing to worry about.
The Gillard government obviously looked at all options at the time and picked the best one – didn’t it?
Your subsequent argument is much more rational.
Of course it is.
I am right sometimes.
I have just shown you that the NBN proposal was not rationally based, costed, or organized.
Anything else?
Does anyone know what the yearly power consumption of the ABC is? Tv and radio studios.
Is this made public?
What solar and battery $$$$$ set-up would be needed to get the ABC studios and offices completely off the grid?
Annual kWh consumption of the ABC would be handy information.
Only NIMBYs don’t want them some free gold stuff!
Bloody hell – there’s a commenter here defending the National Brontosaurus Network?
WTF?
No the argument was that the NBN was crap because some got bad service. I merely pointed out the fallacy in that by pointing out my own good service. It later transpired that having lost that argument, the general cost of the NBN was pointed out. I countered by stating that no one cares about the cost. If they really did care they would do something about it.
Of course I do. That’s not the point. The point is that NOT ENOUGH OF US CARE. Which is the argument that I am making and clearly failing to do from the comments thus far.
Having pointed out that most people don’t care, I’m now pilloried as if I don’t care. I do, but I realise that there is NOTHING that I can rationally do to change the world as we find it. Railing at the idiocy of people does not fix the problem, unless the problem is stress relief. In which case I am happy to have been of service.
No, Joe. You don’t get to lament such things. You just then declared yourself to be a proudly irrational actor because everyone else is doing it. You’re a part of the problem, and given the way you speak, it seems as though you made a conscious decision to be part of the problem.
It might come as a shock to Joe to learn that there are many premises in this big country that don’t have town water or sewerage, and whose road access might be a tad rough.
From the Oz. Senator Kimberly Kitching? Last seen having her knuckles rapped by the Royal Commission into Trade Union Corruption? You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly!
Can you provide evidence that this is what happened back in the day?
IIRC when new suburbs were build people paid for these services to be provided directly, for example when my parents street went from gravel to black top households paid for it themselves, it wasn’t a hidden charge on the taxpayer.
Joe’s right. When you are in this much debt you may as well plow on. Downgrade and default look like better options than trying to manage our way out of this mess by shaving spending one Senate pork barrel at a time.
Who is the electricity provider that sends a power BILL to the ABC? Probably Synergy in WA?
Who is it in SA, NSW, VIC, QLD, NT and TAS?
But I did not argue that it was rationally chosen. Only that you made an irrational statement.
In point of fact it does not matter how it was chosen. The govt. chose and it’s done. It now becomes irrational to argue against it. What do you want to do? Spend more billions to rip out the lines on the basis of “wireless” technology? You would be as guilty as those who destroyed the coal fired power plants on the basis that solar and wind would provide the needs.
Everyone that was previously on Telstra cable gets a much slower service on the NBN unless they are prepared to pay significantly more. From around 37 Mbps to 22 Mbps for me.
The NBN in one picture.
Geez whiz, Joe. I can see how carefully you have considered your arguments. Also, the accuracy with which you summarised the discussion here is just breathtaking. Where to start, where to start. Y’know what, I think I have better things to do with my time than try to convince this merry blockhead of his pinheadedness.
The perfect and future confluence of unrelenting socialist idiocy, paid for with your taxes:
An ex ISIS jihadi with a $75,000pa NDIS “package”, living in public housing, with multiple wives (all on spousal benefits), spending his days watching infidel execution videos on the National Brontosaurus Network.
Truly we have become too stupid to survive.
Basic NBN problem.Before moving to Malaysia I had Telstra Extreme cable getting up to 100 download.Cost including phone was about $100 pcm.In Malaysia getting similar speed for $50 pcm.
Told that when I come back that best Telstra offer on same connection is about 40 dload for about $120.WTF
You can’t make a silk purse out of a wookie.
Yes, yes, it does. What peerless logic.
UK Police Slammed for ‘Propaganda’ Video Promoting Islam
Delightful, no money for investigating ‘minor’ crime but lots of dosh for proselytizing on behalf of islam, which no-one falls for, except the self same progressives.
But I did not argue that it was rationally chosen. Only that you made an irrational statement.
In point of fact it does not matter how it was chosen.
Sorry Joe but this Grigs Tier conversation is hurting my head.
You are so wrong on this point, is that because it suits you?
The Rudd Gillard mess were demolished by the electorate for just this sort of thing, and probably mostly this one thing.
The fact is, people voted for the liberals to come in and reign in the spending.
That the liberals betrayed their electorate and became Labor light overnight, does not mean no one gives a shit about the NBN spend.
Australia has a majority of voters very pissed off with this and electicity and government supported third world invasion, and general prices.
Do not be so blind as to judge traitorous politician’s activity as no one caring.
So far , history proves that to be dead wrong.
Thanks, ‘chix – hopefully I won’t have to access something like this for while. Still on the old Telstra cable network paying $60 a month.
I’m dreading the dinosaur hitting my neighborehood.
I wonder if the London Police Commander has come across any of those pesky Uncle Toms that the London Muslim Mayor finds so troublesome.
fixed
This has to be a candidate for the wrongest statement ever uttered in human history.
The fact that a police chief in his role, makes those comments and has no, absolutely no concept of political and religious neutrality required of the force.
If he/she/it changed the word Islam to Catholicism, I wonder if the left would be upset at a police chief offering his opinion so ………………………………
Currently getting 100Mbps through Optus cable.
Sure I’ll get less for more $ on NBN.
Sick to death of the direction we’re heading.
Certainly ranks alongside Lucy Turnbull’s vision for the future of Sydney.
Malcolm Turnbull believes that the above statement reflects what the Koran is all about. Golden rule, etc.
“Does anyone know what the yearly power consumption of the ABC is? Tv and radio studios.
Is this made public?”
Annual operating expenses are included in the financial statements in the ABC’s Annual Report, which includes expenditure on ‘services’, but no further breakdown is provided.
Incidentally, the latest ABC annual report on line is for 2015-16; most other Commonwealth agencies have already released their 2016 -17 reports.
Do the London Police study religion as part of their training, maybe spending a few years in a monastery or Mosque, to be such Authorities on the subject.
We need, as we also do in Australia to remind these dumb twats with a predisposition to compliance just what their role is, and to STFU.