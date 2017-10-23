Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2530902, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    We should flood all this sub sea level areas and do all those big irrigation projects. We should also cut down every last fucking gum tree we can lay our hands on and replant with something non-incendiary.

    We had a long discussion about doing this very thing, here, a couple of years ago.

    I think it is a brilliant idea.

    No need for billions taxpayer’s money just tender out for remove and replace contracts.

  2. Whalehunt Fun
    #2530903, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    We have to take away their ability to tax us because they have no restraint.

    Take them away and their ability tax is gone also. And more. The lesson is obvious to those others who would wish to tax us.

  3. OneWorldGovernment
    #2530904, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Speedbox
    #2530893, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Late to the party but…….

    Someone more techy than I can correct me BUT,

    I understand that the limit on the Telstra copper wire system was because they cut costs in the first place and did not provide the original system.

    It was markedly noticeable in Canberra suburban developments.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2530905, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    As a producer of red meat, I am required to be accredited and audited by Meat and Livestock of Australia. I have their latest brainfart before me, and I take pleasure in publishing some or its more illuminating instructions for the edification and amusement of those on the Cat.

    “Persons responsible for breeding management should have an understanding of reproduction and behavior of both the ewe and the ram.”

    “Lambing ewes should be monitored, but disturbed as little as possible. ”

    “Predators should be controlled before and during lambing.”

    “Water troughs should be cleaned as often as required to prevent contamination.”

    “Dead sheep should be removed as soon as possible.

    Fvck me swinging, I learned this before finishing primary school.

    “A person killing sheep must take reasonable actions to confirm the sheep is dead.”

    No shyte, Sherlock.

  5. jupes
    #2530906, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    JULIE Bishop’s expenses are being questioned after she spent $1.2 million, which also included a trip to the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

    Remember back in 2013 when she replaced the spendthrift Bob Carr? She made a big deal of travelling business rather than first class. Well that admirable start has been replaced with the same gormless sense of entitlement.

    Peas in a tax-payer funded pod.

  6. Tom
    #2530907, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Just another day in China.

    Calli, you velly lucky your most recent hops around the Middle Kingdom weren’t aboard a 737 with a superstition maintenance problem:

    Another elderly Chinese air traveller was caught tossing coins into an aircraft engine for ‘good luck’ causing the grounding of the flight and disruption for all passengers.

    It is the second such incident in the last few months after a China Southern Airlines flight was delayed for hours back in June when a superstitious 80-year woman did the same.

    In the latest incident a 76-year old woman threw coins into the engine on the tarmac at Anqing and the Kunming bound flight was grounded overnight as a safety precaution.

  7. Chris
    #2530908, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    “A person killing sheep must take reasonable actions to confirm the sheep is dead.”

    What about tax-hoovering looters and enemies of the People?

  8. C.L.
    #2530909, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    We have to take away their ability to tax us because they have no restraint.

    At that point – this point – forcible means are conceivable:

  9. srr
    #2530910, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    Julian Assange 🔹‏ @JulianAssange Oct 21

    Male ‘feminist’ all star, Ted Bundy, who raped and murdered dozens of women–decapitated 12. Volunteered in a rape crisis center. Wrote rape prevention pamphlet. https://bundyphile.wordpress.com/2013/08/26/ted-bundy-rape-crisis-volunteer/

    https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/921944243597463552

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2530912, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    THE TIMES
    Killing Islamic State expat fighters ‘the only option’

    Dominic Kennedy,Henry Zeffman
    The Times
    3:40PM October 23, 2017

    Nearly all Britons who join Islamic State should be killed, the UK government made clear yesterday in a significant toughening of its line.

    Rory Stewart, a Foreign Office minister, confirmed a policy that could result in hundreds of British jihadist volunteers in Syria facing death rather than being spared to be put through the courts or stripped of citizenship.

    His harsh language followed a warning two weeks ago by Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, that Britons joining Isis had made themselves legitimate targets for RAF or American missiles. Mr Stewart was asked by the BBC to comment on remarks by Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the coalition against Isis, who had described his mission as ensuring that every foreign fighter who went to Syria died in Syria.

    The minister, a former diplomat and infantry officer, said: “These are people who have essentially moved away from any kind of allegiance towards the British government.

    “They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the Islamic State, towards the creation of a caliphate; they believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an 8th-century, or 7th-century, state so I’m afraid we have to be serious about the fact these people are a serious danger to us, and unfortunately the only way of dealing with them will be, in almost every case, to kill them.”

    Mr Stewart, a minister in both the Foreign Office and Department for International Development and a former tutor to Princes William and Harry, has been tipped as a future Conservative leader

    From the Oz. “Big boy’s game, Mohammad, big boys rules.”

  12. struth
    #2530913, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Predators should be controlled before and during lambing.”

    After that, let them run riot!?!

    Persons responsible for breeding management should have an understanding of reproduction and behavior of both the ewe and the ram.”

    Am I to assume animals can’t be alphabet sexes?
    Surely this statement is grossly offensive to the rights of LGBTWOTLETTERCUMSNEXT sheep.

    You should always have a percentage of indigenous sheep, once referred to as black sheep.

    Dead sheep should be removed as soon as possible.

    No wonder abattoirs had to close down.

    “A person killing sheep must take reasonable actions to confirm the sheep is dead.”

    It doesn’t bleat when you put it on the barbie.

  13. rickw
    #2530914, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    As a producer of red meat, I am required to be accredited and audited by Meat and Livestock of Australia. I have their latest brainfart before me, and I take pleasure in publishing some or its more illuminating instructions for the edification and amusement of those on the Cat.

    I just watched an episode of “Renovations Australia” some courageous Canadian lunatic brought the ruins of an old granite homestead near Beechworth. With a $50k surety held by council, he sets to work fixing it, all the time dealing with permits, planning and two fucking bints from council who quashed his idea of two dormer windows to reduce the dungeon like living conditions by letting in some light. Not allowed because the original building didn’t have them, the “building” of course was now little more than a whole heap of rubble with a few standing walls.

    How the fuck he didn’t shoot these planning bitches and raze the council offices I’ll never know.

  14. Dr Faustus
    #2530915, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    “Think about the NBN business model. The only reason we are able to get connections into those 2 million difficult-to-wire homes that are cost prohibitive is because we are taking margin from low-cost city areas. As soon as competitors eat into these margins through enhanced antenna technology, we’ve got a problem.

    Actually, we’ve got the problem, Mr Morrow. Not only does NBNCo want 4G/4Gx/5G wireless competition strangled, Fifield has legislation in parliament to impose a $7.50/month levy on customers using high speed fixed line broadband in competition with the NBN.

    Government: no problem that can’t be fixed with regulation and a good levy.

  15. rickw
    #2530916, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Nearly all Britons who join Islamic State should be killed, the UK government made clear yesterday in a significant toughening of its line.

    How bloody fantastic!

  16. Mother Lode
    #2530918, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Michelle Obama had 16 people working for her!

    Half of them were to shoe-horn her into her clothes. Not as easy as it sounds – they originally tried wiping her down with butter as a lubricant but she would lick it off as soon as it was applied, so they had to change strategy and give her corsets coated with stealth technology.

    There was also a revolving door of face-therapists whose job was to train her not to scowl all the time.

  17. Roger
    #2530920, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Mak Chishty, who retired last week as Britain’s most senior Muslim police officer, said people have “had enough” following the London Bridge attacks, adding that it was time to stop “skirting around the issues” and have some “very difficult conversations”

    That is at least an advance on “it’s nothing to do with true Islam” and threats from “moderate” Muslims to stop cooperating with authorities if Islam is publicly associated with terrorism (Ali Kadri on The Dumb), which is where our debate is currently stuck.

  18. H B Bear
    #2530921, posted on October 23, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    How bloody fantastic!

    Won’t happen.

  19. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2530924, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Google’s DeepMind achieves machine learning breakthroughs at a terrifying pace

    —-
    A glimpse into the not so distant future. Google’s new program beat its old program entirely by teaching itself. The old program learnt by pouring through 100s of thousands of human games and then self play.
    The new defeated the old program by 100-0 after a mere 40 days of learning using a fraction of the hardware the 1st iteration used. The old program was able to beat the best in the world.

  20. calli
    #2530925, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    When I come home to find the phones have dropped out yet again, missing valuable business calls

    I go…

  21. Joe
    #2530926, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat:

    Joe knows I still love him.

    Not to worry. Robust discussion makes me think.

  22. OneWorldGovernment
    #2530927, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    No politician nor government department should have the authority to “negotiate” a contract for Australia.

    I want a bunch of ‘tradies’ to look at all ADF contracts, including selection of all machines, ships, boats and planes, and they sign off on it. Why? Because they spend a lot of time choosing the best tool for the job!

    I want a bunch of ‘riggers’ to look at all research/arts/film grants and sign off on it. Why? Because they know bullshit when they see it!

    I want a bunch of ‘private shopkeepers and grocery store owners’ to look at ALL education “initiatives” and sign off on it. Why? Because they are at the front line of educating kids today!

  23. rickw
    #2530928, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    How bloody fantastic!

    Won’t happen.

    Hopefully British servicemen in the ME take the hint, if they weren’t doing this already.

  24. calli
    #2530930, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Holy cow. My daughter flys China Southern all. the. time.

    Fortunately it’s just there and back again. No internal flights.

    Backward halfwits.

  26. Muzzlehatch
    #2530932, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Mike of Marion
    #2530859, posted on October 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Damienski
    #2530872, posted on October 23, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    That FW that head butted Abbott666 will be found guilty, no conviction recorded and released at the “rising of the court.”

    I dont think so. The fact that the charges have been upgraded means the DPP are taking this as seriously as it deserves. To king hit a public office holder for no reason is the act of a dangerous fanatic and a threat to prison officers , fire fighters, coppers, ambos etc. Definitely to a Magistrate or Judge whos families are always at risk from psychos. I hope this guy gets whats coming to him.

  27. calli
    #2530933, posted on October 23, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Fifield has legislation in parliament to impose a $7.50/month levy on customers using high speed fixed line broadband in competition with the NBN.

    What a disgusting individual.

