Liberty Quote
In a Country where Clamour always intimidates and faction often oppresses the Government, the regulations of Commerce are commonly dictated by those who are most interested to deceive and impose upon the Public.— Adam Smith
-
-
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
277 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
We had a long discussion about doing this very thing, here, a couple of years ago.
I think it is a brilliant idea.
No need for billions taxpayer’s money just tender out for remove and replace contracts.
Take them away and their ability tax is gone also. And more. The lesson is obvious to those others who would wish to tax us.
Someone more techy than I can correct me BUT,
I understand that the limit on the Telstra copper wire system was because they cut costs in the first place and did not provide the original system.
It was markedly noticeable in Canberra suburban developments.
As a producer of red meat, I am required to be accredited and audited by Meat and Livestock of Australia. I have their latest brainfart before me, and I take pleasure in publishing some or its more illuminating instructions for the edification and amusement of those on the Cat.
“Persons responsible for breeding management should have an understanding of reproduction and behavior of both the ewe and the ram.”
“Lambing ewes should be monitored, but disturbed as little as possible. ”
“Predators should be controlled before and during lambing.”
“Water troughs should be cleaned as often as required to prevent contamination.”
“Dead sheep should be removed as soon as possible.
Fvck me swinging, I learned this before finishing primary school.
“A person killing sheep must take reasonable actions to confirm the sheep is dead.”
No shyte, Sherlock.
Remember back in 2013 when she replaced the spendthrift Bob Carr? She made a big deal of travelling business rather than first class. Well that admirable start has been replaced with the same gormless sense of entitlement.
Peas in a tax-payer funded pod.
Just another day in China.
Calli, you velly lucky your most recent hops around the Middle Kingdom weren’t aboard a 737 with a superstition maintenance problem:
What about tax-hoovering looters and enemies of the People?
At that point – this point – forcible means are conceivable:
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
Julian Assange 🔹 @JulianAssange Oct 21
Male ‘feminist’ all star, Ted Bundy, who raped and murdered dozens of women–decapitated 12. Volunteered in a rape crisis center. Wrote rape prevention pamphlet. https://bundyphile.wordpress.com/2013/08/26/ted-bundy-rape-crisis-volunteer/ …
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/921944243597463552
Absolutely
Crucially for my thesis in defence of reformed patriarchy is that reformed patriarchy protects against unreformed patriarchy. Should feminism ever succeed in its stated goal of “smashing patriarchy” in the West, unreformed patriarchy will inevitably rush in to fill the void it leaves and western civilization will fall.
From the Oz. “Big boy’s game, Mohammad, big boys rules.”
After that, let them run riot!?!
Am I to assume animals can’t be alphabet sexes?
Surely this statement is grossly offensive to the rights of LGBTWOTLETTERCUMSNEXT sheep.
You should always have a percentage of indigenous sheep, once referred to as black sheep.
No wonder abattoirs had to close down.
It doesn’t bleat when you put it on the barbie.
As a producer of red meat, I am required to be accredited and audited by Meat and Livestock of Australia. I have their latest brainfart before me, and I take pleasure in publishing some or its more illuminating instructions for the edification and amusement of those on the Cat.
I just watched an episode of “Renovations Australia” some courageous Canadian lunatic brought the ruins of an old granite homestead near Beechworth. With a $50k surety held by council, he sets to work fixing it, all the time dealing with permits, planning and two fucking bints from council who quashed his idea of two dormer windows to reduce the dungeon like living conditions by letting in some light. Not allowed because the original building didn’t have them, the “building” of course was now little more than a whole heap of rubble with a few standing walls.
How the fuck he didn’t shoot these planning bitches and raze the council offices I’ll never know.
Actually, we’ve got the problem, Mr Morrow. Not only does NBNCo want 4G/4Gx/5G wireless competition strangled, Fifield has legislation in parliament to impose a $7.50/month levy on customers using high speed fixed line broadband in competition with the NBN.
Government: no problem that can’t be fixed with regulation and a good levy.
Nearly all Britons who join Islamic State should be killed, the UK government made clear yesterday in a significant toughening of its line.
How bloody fantastic!
Half of them were to shoe-horn her into her clothes. Not as easy as it sounds – they originally tried wiping her down with butter as a lubricant but she would lick it off as soon as it was applied, so they had to change strategy and give her corsets coated with stealth technology.
There was also a revolving door of face-therapists whose job was to train her not to scowl all the time.
Mak Chishty, who retired last week as Britain’s most senior Muslim police officer, said people have “had enough” following the London Bridge attacks, adding that it was time to stop “skirting around the issues” and have some “very difficult conversations”
That is at least an advance on “it’s nothing to do with true Islam” and threats from “moderate” Muslims to stop cooperating with authorities if Islam is publicly associated with terrorism (Ali Kadri on The Dumb), which is where our debate is currently stuck.
Won’t happen.
Google’s DeepMind achieves machine learning breakthroughs at a terrifying pace
—-
A glimpse into the not so distant future. Google’s new program beat its old program entirely by teaching itself. The old program learnt by pouring through 100s of thousands of human games and then self play.
The new defeated the old program by 100-0 after a mere 40 days of learning using a fraction of the hardware the 1st iteration used. The old program was able to beat the best in the world.
When I come home to find the phones have dropped out yet again, missing valuable business calls
I go…
Stimpson J. Cat:
Not to worry. Robust discussion makes me think.
No politician nor government department should have the authority to “negotiate” a contract for Australia.
I want a bunch of ‘tradies’ to look at all ADF contracts, including selection of all machines, ships, boats and planes, and they sign off on it. Why? Because they spend a lot of time choosing the best tool for the job!
I want a bunch of ‘riggers’ to look at all research/arts/film grants and sign off on it. Why? Because they know bullshit when they see it!
I want a bunch of ‘private shopkeepers and grocery store owners’ to look at ALL education “initiatives” and sign off on it. Why? Because they are at the front line of educating kids today!
How bloody fantastic!
Won’t happen.
Hopefully British servicemen in the ME take the hint, if they weren’t doing this already.
Holy cow. My daughter flys China Southern all. the. time.
Fortunately it’s just there and back again. No internal flights.
Backward halfwits.
Teats Peanuthead and his staff enjoy some relaxin’ downtime.
Mike of Marion
#2530859, posted on October 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Damienski
#2530872, posted on October 23, 2017 at 3:42 pm
I dont think so. The fact that the charges have been upgraded means the DPP are taking this as seriously as it deserves. To king hit a public office holder for no reason is the act of a dangerous fanatic and a threat to prison officers , fire fighters, coppers, ambos etc. Definitely to a Magistrate or Judge whos families are always at risk from psychos. I hope this guy gets whats coming to him.
What a disgusting individual.