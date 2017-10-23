Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, October 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

523 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Fisky
    #2531354, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    We have to assume that Blockchain has a built-in skimming facility to rip people off. Even if it doesn’t now, it will evolve in that direction.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2531355, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    And the police want you done for “excessive” force! So his sister’s alive and so is he … so where’s the “excess”? What a load of shit.

    What’s the old quote? “There is no justice in the legal system, and the law is nothing to do with justice?”

  3. egg_
    #2531357, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Arky
    #2531338, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Ardern up.

  4. JC
    #2531358, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Stimson

    Every single human created thing is vulnerable. Nothing is 100% . It’s all about potential risk vs potential gain.

  5. Oh come on
    #2531359, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Helen Clark sounds like she just came off the farm. Moo!

  6. Snoopy
    #2531360, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:00 am

    It was horrid.
    I have never gotten over it.

    Um, yeah. But you followed her to Melbourne.

  7. Arky
    #2531361, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Oh come on
    #2531352, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    ..
    Does the new bird have a husband?
    Poor bastard having to risk life and limb putting his body parts near that gruesome set of choppers.

  8. JC
    #2531362, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Fisk

    Bitcoin uses block chain ledger keeping and as far as I know no one has cracked through the walls yet. There may be risks, but everything is risky.

  9. overburdened
    #2531363, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Having been blessed with many Pakeha and Maori-identifying associates and being a frequent visitor to the Coromandel in particular and other spots generally, I would say that anyone that complains about Oz women can’t be a local; given some of the up-country girls I have met.

  10. zyconoclast
    #2531364, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Alpha and Beta Male Statistics

    Can some have a look at the stats from this US site.
    It seems all messed up
    e.g.
    Republican: Alpha male is 24.7%, Beta male 75.3%
    Democrat: Alpha male is 37.2%, Beta male 62.8%

  11. JC
    #2531365, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Every teenage safe cracker dweeb has tried to hack bitcoin. So far no sucesss.

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2531367, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Every teenage safe cracker dweeb has tried to hack bitcoin. So far no sucesss.

    Do you own any JC or will you be?

  14. JC
    #2531368, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Zycon

    It’s fake news. What were the parameters used?

  15. Arky
    #2531369, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Um, yeah. But you followed her to Melbourne.

    ..
    No.
    I fled to Melbourne to escape the pathologically frigid chick who kept coming round to my place and inflicting the most convincing imitation of necrophilia upon my person.
    But that is a story for another day. Now off to sleep, children.

  16. zyconoclast
    #2531370, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:10 am

    It’s fake news. What were the parameters used?

    I did not look into it. The numbers looked so wrong, not worth the effort.
    Thanks.

  17. JC
    #2531371, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Stimson

    I’ve never believed in Bitcoin and will never own any. It doesn’t mean I’m right.

    The way I see it is that Bitcoin is far too volatile to ever be a widely used currency. Also if it ever looked like it would be widely used, the US government would make it illegal and they would succeed in the same way the pricks did with breaking open tax havens.

  18. Serena at the Pub
    #2531375, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:14 am

    in that nasally awful way you all have.

    Two words for ya, Arks – Helen Clark.

    Touche!

  19. Serena at the Pub
    #2531376, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Jessica Rowe’s default position in the srr-linked interview was aggression.
    Gone are the days of incisive interviews and clever questions.

    Mike Willessee she ain’t.

  20. Arky
    #2531378, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Sure we had Helen Clarke.
    But we also had Sharon ONeil.
    More than makes up for it:
    ..
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=b4TCLvFRVoI

  21. Bruce in WA
    #2531381, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Is it true or did you get it from ABC?

    No, not the ABC this time.

  22. Hydra
    #2531384, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:34 am

    It is hard to hack bitcoin because the majority of bitcoins are (or should be) held offline -literally a password on a piece of paper in a safe.

  23. Serena at the Pub
    #2531386, posted on October 24, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Keep in mind Arky, that “nasally” whine to which you refer, is unknown in much of the country.
    I rarely hear it (and boyo boy do I know it well) meaning there are parts of the country where it ain’t common at all.

    IMHO the pick of Ozzi accents is the western New England (very melodic when spoken by ladies). Though there’s nothing quite like a fair dinkum 100% old-school Dubbo accent (which hasn’t the faintest trace of nasal)

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *