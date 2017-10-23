Liberty Quote
We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
523 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
We have to assume that Blockchain has a built-in skimming facility to rip people off. Even if it doesn’t now, it will evolve in that direction.
What’s the old quote? “There is no justice in the legal system, and the law is nothing to do with justice?”
Arky
#2531338, posted on October 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm
Ardern up.
Stimson
Every single human created thing is vulnerable. Nothing is 100% . It’s all about potential risk vs potential gain.
Helen Clark sounds like she just came off the farm. Moo!
Um, yeah. But you followed her to Melbourne.
..
Does the new bird have a husband?
Poor bastard having to risk life and limb putting his body parts near that gruesome set of choppers.
Fisk
Bitcoin uses block chain ledger keeping and as far as I know no one has cracked through the walls yet. There may be risks, but everything is risky.
Having been blessed with many Pakeha and Maori-identifying associates and being a frequent visitor to the Coromandel in particular and other spots generally, I would say that anyone that complains about Oz women can’t be a local; given some of the up-country girls I have met.
Alpha and Beta Male Statistics
Can some have a look at the stats from this US site.
It seems all messed up
e.g.
Republican: Alpha male is 24.7%, Beta male 75.3%
Democrat: Alpha male is 37.2%, Beta male 62.8%
Every teenage safe cracker dweeb has tried to hack bitcoin. So far no sucesss.
Yeeks
Every teenage safe cracker dweeb has tried to hack bitcoin. So far no sucesss.
Do you own any JC or will you be?
Zycon
It’s fake news. What were the parameters used?
..
No.
I fled to Melbourne to escape the pathologically frigid chick who kept coming round to my place and inflicting the most convincing imitation of necrophilia upon my person.
But that is a story for another day. Now off to sleep, children.
It’s fake news. What were the parameters used?
I did not look into it. The numbers looked so wrong, not worth the effort.
Thanks.
Stimson
I’ve never believed in Bitcoin and will never own any. It doesn’t mean I’m right.
The way I see it is that Bitcoin is far too volatile to ever be a widely used currency. Also if it ever looked like it would be widely used, the US government would make it illegal and they would succeed in the same way the pricks did with breaking open tax havens.
Touche!
Mike Willessee she ain’t.
Sure we had Helen Clarke.
But we also had Sharon ONeil.
More than makes up for it:
..
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=b4TCLvFRVoI
No, not the ABC this time.
It is hard to hack bitcoin because the majority of bitcoins are (or should be) held offline -literally a password on a piece of paper in a safe.
Keep in mind Arky, that “nasally” whine to which you refer, is unknown in much of the country.
I rarely hear it (and boyo boy do I know it well) meaning there are parts of the country where it ain’t common at all.
IMHO the pick of Ozzi accents is the western New England (very melodic when spoken by ladies). Though there’s nothing quite like a fair dinkum 100% old-school Dubbo accent (which hasn’t the faintest trace of nasal)