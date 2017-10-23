Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, October 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

760 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. The Beer Whisperer
    #2531800, posted on October 24, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    A study commissioned by Male Champions of Change interviewed 6,000 employees and cites examples of sexism like role stereotyping, insults masquerading as jokes, women’s views being devalued, and a preoccupation with physical appearance…

    Awesome.

    As of tomorrow, i’m coming to work in a loincloth.

  2. Chris
    #2531801, posted on October 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Chris Kenny at the Paywallian:

    ABC same-sex groupthink shrinks national debate before our eyes
    The ABC is showing its slip in the gay marriage debate. Whatever we might think about the actual debate surrounding the postal survey, the way it has been conducted has given us a clear insight into the jaundice of the national broadcaster.

    We now know that at least some ABC employees think they should be allowed to campaign for the “right side of history” and that if they weren’t then they would be forced to give “undue weight to the opinions of bigots.”

    It is a revealing — although unsurprising — insight because it confirms the moral vanity and sense of righteousness that pervades ABC coverage of the gay marriage issue and many others.

    Convinced of their own superior virtue on a range of issues ranging from border protection and climate change to indigenous affairs and republicanism, many ABC journalists do not seem to even grasp alternative arguments let alone comprehend how they should allow them to inform public debate. It is sanctimony, pure and simple, and the result is a stifling groupthink that shrinks and constricts the national debate before our very eyes.

    This latest window comes from emails obtained under a freedom of information application by online media organisation, The New Daily. They reveal details of staff blowback after ABC management sent a memo to all staff in August to “be circumspect” about the way they covered the gay marriage issue.

    The Australian reported the staff directive from ABC news edit­orial policy manager Mark Maley at the time. It was distributed just hours after Auntie was accused of campaigning for the Yes case by Liberal MP Zed Seselja.

    “Please remember that approximately 40 per cent of the population opposes­ the change and more importantly­ that the ABC does not have a position on the issue,” Mr Maley said in the email. “It is very important that we are impartial and that all perspectives are given a fair hearing and treated with respect by the ABC. In this charged environment I would also urge everyone to be ­circumspect on social media — advo­cating for one side or the other will make it more difficult for the ABC to be seen as impartial.”

    The New Daily has reported a series of emails sent by other staff in response to the directive. “We would be on the right side of history to publicly support our many gay and lesbian staff members to be treated equally to the rest of us,” wrote one employee (the name was redacted). The email went on to claim there was not “a single argument in favour of the status quo that is not bigoted in nature”.

    “We should be collectively outraged. Isn’t the alternative giving undue weight to the opinions of bigots?” the staffer went on. Another ABC manager, head of indigenous employment and diversity Philippa McDermott, complained about the directive to use the term same-sex marriage rather than “marriage equality” because it was more value neutral. “‘Marriage equality’ was incorporated as a term to include gender diverse, especially non-binary and intersex people in to this conversation,” Ms McDermott said in an internal email to other managers. She warned the ABC should “not censor” the public debate, effectively suggesting that the internal plea for impartiality was an unfair restriction on ABC employees. Perish the thought.

    So the bottom of the garden is the bottom of the ABC Staff?

  3. srr
    #2531803, posted on October 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The Fire RISES: The EU’s CRISIS of Regionalism
    Black Pigeon Speaks
    Oct 22, 2017

  4. dover_beach
    #2531806, posted on October 24, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Male Champions of Change

    How embarrassing.

  5. Dr Faustus
    #2531808, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    How Labor’s energy policy will hurt you

    stackja: Thanks for the link – I am furious agreement with the commentary; uncomplicated and unarguable. Similarly, the numbers I floated above are wholly mainstream and beyond fundamental debate; there is no political wriggle room to argue they are not ball park correct.

    Unfortunately this irreversible damage to the Australian economy will be waved through by the dead hand of the Turnbull Coalition.

  6. srr
    #2531810, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Welcome To Reality
    Count Dankula
    Oct 23, 2017

  7. Diogenes
    #2531811, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    As a young and impressionable teenage recruit, I met World War Two veterans of my old unit, who had served in New Guinea. Suitably lubricated, they told tales, that would cause Chris Fvcking Masters to have an attack of the vapors, and call for the smelling salts.

    Ditto, except they (a Wo1 and a SSgt) were ex K-Force (ex 3RAR) telling stories of Korea.

    And almost ditto, walked into an inn for dinner in Bavaria one night in Feb 1982. It was veterans night, and because of the slouchy I wore, and the fact that I spoke German (when asked why, explained) , I was made welcome. Lots of reminiscing about the Western Desert and the Eastern Front. I suspect Mr Masters would have thrown up just a few times.

  8. srr
    #2531814, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺‏ @blaircottrell89 1h1 hour ago

    Police Commissioner Ashton is a member of a non-elected political group & forces his views on the entire police department.
    https://twitter.com/blaircottrell89/status/922637591194648576
    Is that legal? 🤔

  9. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2531816, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    From C.L. at 1:20 pm:

    Australian business ‘leaders’ and homosexual lobby group, Male Champions of Change, undertake to ban masculinity at work, reports the ABC:

    Australia’s ‘blokey’ workplaces vow to stamp out everyday sexism.

    Some men are oblivious to it but subconscious sexism remains a common and often distressing factor in the workplace, …

    …, some of Australia’s major employers have pledged to take practical steps to help men know when their attitudes or comments result in prejudice or discrimination.

    A study … cites examples of sexism like role stereotyping, insults masquerading as jokes, women’s views being devalued, and a preoccupation with physical appearance…

    More than 100 leaders have committed to eliminating everyday sexism including Victoria Police, NAB, Incitec Pivot, the AFL, Medibank Private, La Trobe University, Qantas and AGL.

    LOL.

    And there you were expecting that, when Emperor Stumbull determines the 55% No vote, seasonally adjusted, means blokes can marry blokes and play with each others bottoms in public, it would be all over at last and the freak show would move on from their 24 hour a day obsession with porking each other where the poo comes out.

    Lord knows what they have as their next winnable prize – poof and pre-pubescent boy only beaches; access to the Victorian schools database of shovel ready, groomed children; surrender of your sons on demand of any senior member of the judiciary … it could be anything on the depraved and perverted meter.

    They are a long way from done once they succeed in the current campaign. The abos mumbling incoherently about “constitution” and sheilas with their mythical glass ceiling are going to have keep their place further down the queue for a while yet.

  10. Snoopy
    #2531820, posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Male Champions of Change = closet trannies who wear ladies not-so-smalls.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *