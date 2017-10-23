Liberty Quote
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.— Michael Keane


Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
760 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
Awesome.
As of tomorrow, i’m coming to work in a loincloth.
Chris Kenny at the Paywallian:
So the bottom of the garden is the bottom of the ABC Staff?
The Fire RISES: The EU’s CRISIS of Regionalism
Black Pigeon Speaks
Oct 22, 2017
How embarrassing.
stackja: Thanks for the link – I am furious agreement with the commentary; uncomplicated and unarguable. Similarly, the numbers I floated above are wholly mainstream and beyond fundamental debate; there is no political wriggle room to argue they are not ball park correct.
Unfortunately this irreversible damage to the Australian economy will be waved through by the dead hand of the Turnbull Coalition.
Welcome To Reality
Count Dankula
Oct 23, 2017
Ditto, except they (a Wo1 and a SSgt) were ex K-Force (ex 3RAR) telling stories of Korea.
And almost ditto, walked into an inn for dinner in Bavaria one night in Feb 1982. It was veterans night, and because of the slouchy I wore, and the fact that I spoke German (when asked why, explained) , I was made welcome. Lots of reminiscing about the Western Desert and the Eastern Front. I suspect Mr Masters would have thrown up just a few times.
Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺 @blaircottrell89 1h1 hour ago
Police Commissioner Ashton is a member of a non-elected political group & forces his views on the entire police department.
https://twitter.com/blaircottrell89/status/922637591194648576
Is that legal? 🤔
From C.L. at 1:20 pm:
And there you were expecting that, when Emperor Stumbull determines the 55% No vote, seasonally adjusted, means blokes can marry blokes and play with each others bottoms in public, it would be all over at last and the freak show would move on from their 24 hour a day obsession with porking each other where the poo comes out.
Lord knows what they have as their next winnable prize – poof and pre-pubescent boy only beaches; access to the Victorian schools database of shovel ready, groomed children; surrender of your sons on demand of any senior member of the judiciary … it could be anything on the depraved and perverted meter.
They are a long way from done once they succeed in the current campaign. The abos mumbling incoherently about “constitution” and sheilas with their mythical glass ceiling are going to have keep their place further down the queue for a while yet.
Male Champions of Change = closet trannies who wear ladies not-so-smalls.