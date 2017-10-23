Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

  1. hzhousewife
    October 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Huge amounts of yelling tonight on PML.
    Couple of blokes mightily threatenend by Milo turning up in November.
    Same couple of blokes ropeable about the police raids on AWU offices.
    They seem to think the loudest voice will win.

  2. Steve trickler.
    October 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2532155, posted on October 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm
    stake knives

    Vampire special.

    Thank you Elizabeth.

    Steak!

  3. srr
    October 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Why I Am a Christian (David Wood, Former Atheist’s Testimony)

  4. cohenite
    October 24, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Huge amounts of yelling tonight on PML

    What’s PML?

  5. hzhousewife
    October 24, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Sorry, Paul Murray Live on Foxtel.

  6. DrBeauGan
    October 24, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    A certain amount of Al jabbery was Arabic. And some number theory was Chinese. And the Indians gave us our numerals. But 99% of contemporary mathematics has been produced by Europeans or by people working in the European tradition. We had three really cool ideas, Euclidean axiomatic geometry, Cartesian geometry which turns geometric problems into algebraic ones, and the infinitesimal calculus. No other culture comes close.

    Our physics, chemistry and engineering are also way ahead of the competition, largely because they and mathematics feed off each other.

    This is very annoying to arts graduates.

  7. srr
    October 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    How a French Atheist Becomes a Christian Theologian (Guillaume Bignon)

  8. Dave in Marybrook
    October 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    maths was largely developed by Europeans
    It was
    Hey, algebra was developed by Arabs!
    Let’s devolve the nomenclature to Al-Jebra- like Madurah has become Mandjoogoordap- and wave it around like a long truth and reconcilliation offering.
    Because usung Arabic numerals isn’t obvious enough.

  9. egg_
    October 24, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    of course, Magda is telling porkies. She does want to tell other people what to do: she wants to make them, including the Church, acknowledge gay marriage. That is why this is a big deal.

    She was pretty much pwned on every point by Glenn Davies.

    Loved his point: “A man can’t have a baby – does that make them unequal to a woman?”

  10. DrBeauGan
    October 24, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    I think that’s why arts graduates hate our civilisation and themselves. All the distinctive features of our civilisation are beyond their comprehension and they resent it.

  11. cohenite
    October 24, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Hey, algebra was developed by Arabs!

    No it wasn’t.

  12. Tel
    October 24, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Hey, algebra was developed by Arabs!

    I seem to remember it was a Persian… converted to Islam, presumably of his own free will without the slightest nudge or anything.

  13. Tel
    October 24, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Because usung Arabic numerals isn’t obvious enough.

    You mean Hindu numerals?

  14. Joe
    October 24, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Instead the human race turned to being obsessed with something few SF writers predicted: bloody mobile phones!

    Wrong, Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle wrote about a “pocket computer” that doubles as a communicator. I am sure there are many more examples.

    Your point about space colonisation was correct. Democracies will never colonise space, too many people will vote to re-direct the funds to themselves. This is being proved by the PRIVATE space programs that are making great strides whilst the PUBLIC programs stagger from one debacle to another.

  15. Dave in Marybrook
    October 24, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Okay, given, Cohenite. But it is a quiz night truism.
    Jibes aside, the Western Enlightenment burned off all other civilizations very quickly because it allowed for accomodation, collaboration, and appropriation.
    Long before cultural appropriation became something that the successful should be ashamed of, and from which the unsuccessful should downplay their gains.

  16. Joe
    October 24, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    …allowed for accomodation, collaboration, and appropriation.

    Ah, appropriation, so intellectual property held no great meaning to our ancestors. Why do we put up with this monopolistic folderol?

  17. Dave in Marybrook
    October 24, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    And Tel, it’s also a quiz night truism that 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 are called Arabic numerals, probably named after the geographic area of Arabia or Araby. The religions of Hinduism or Islam or the kingdom of Persia might come into it, but they is what they is called.

  18. Dave in Marybrook
    October 24, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Intellectual property probably meant something to certain parts of ol’ Europe- that’s why the Gutenburg press and Protestantism turned the place upside down.

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    October 24, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Quite remarkable that the Left advise people (especially children) to change their gender, knowing full well the odds of them committing suicide.

    Of course, their real goal is to claim that society as a whole is to blame for the suicide, so therefore we need more laws completely banning free speech, etc etc.

    Their real goal is to reduce society to the same dumb level as themselves.

    Why do you think the communists ALWAYS KILL the entrepreneurs and thinkers.

  20. Jo Smyth
    October 24, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Lefties always, always, when they don’t like the subject being debated, use the tactic of shouting down their opponent. Rowan Dean will always shout back. Super leftie Hugh McDermott is the worst offender who appears on PML and is a pain in the backside.

  21. Fisky
    October 24, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Our physics, chemistry and engineering are also way ahead of the competition, largely because they and mathematics feed off each other.

    This is why it was a mistake to allow Arabs to enjoy any of the benefits of oil discoveries in their countries, which they could never have produced on their own.

  22. Joe
    October 24, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Oh, yes the Gutenburg press, used by all and sundry to COPY all and sundry and spread knowledge far and wide UNTIL publishers invented COPYright to enable them to tax all that COPYing. A bigger set of leeches on the free exchange of ideas could not have been found.

  23. Noodles Romanoff
    October 24, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    AG Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation after the Dems. vociferous calls of conflicts of interest. Will Mueller do the same? Don’t answer. Rhetorical question.

  24. OneWorldGovernment
    October 24, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Fisky
    #2532195, posted on October 24, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Our physics, chemistry and engineering are also way ahead of the competition, largely because they and mathematics feed off each other.

    This is why it was a mistake to allow Arabs to enjoy any of the benefits of oil discoveries in their countries, which they could never have produced on their own.

    Why do you think that ISLAM has stopped SLAVERY?

  25. Snoopy
    October 24, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Super leftie Hugh McDermott

    Please. Show some respect. He’s Super leftie CPL (Retd) Hugh McDermott.

  26. DrBeauGan
    October 24, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    The Arabs did make contributions in algebra, astronomy and chemistry. The European tradition has been to copy any good ideas from foreigners, mainly each other. But we did pinch four really good ideas from China: gunpowder, printing, the magnetic compass and cooking as a fine art. There’s a reason spaghetti looks like noodles.

    Of course, we ran with those ideas to places the Chinese hadn’t thought to go. But you must give credit where it’s due. We also copied the idea of a civil service selected by competitive examination. It still isn’t clear that it was a good idea, but we copied it.

    The Chinese copied one of our daftest ideas, Marxism, and are still recovering from it.

  27. Tel
    October 24, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    And Tel, it’s also a quiz night truism that 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 are called Arabic numerals …

    Invented by the Mayas and then independently reinvented in India. Possibly influenced by the Chinese abacus and it’s place-value notation.

    https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/4107

