Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

  1. Dr Faustus
    #2532497, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Bill Shorten:

    Raiding the Australian Workers Union (AWU) offices is part of a “grubby effort by a grubby Prime Minister” to smear the Government’s political opponents, defiant Labor leader Bill Shorten says.

    Tanya Plibersek:

    Labor aren’t suggesting Malcolm Turnbull ordered the AFP to conduct the raids.

    They both catch the scent in the wind…

  2. Chris
    #2532498, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Wussia: I dont much care if they hang Hillary and Podesta and the rest. They are known crooks.

    Its the heads of Justice, the ATF, IRS and the prosecutors that launched secret raids on political opponents that matter.
    They have all stonewalled on handing over records to conceal weaponised pro-activist bureaucracies. Its not enough to reverse executive regulations; the public servants that used their positions to destroy peoples freedom or allowed it to happen under their supervision, need 20 years in Federal prison – to encourage the others.

  3. JC
    #2532499, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I’m not selling the stock, but that Irish gay dwarf running Quaintarse should be fucking deported and sent back to the EU.

    Passengers are treated like shit, but the cabins, according to flight attendants are filled to the brim. Joyce, of course, is just focused on pushing SSM. The little prick.

  4. JC
    #2532500, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:48 am

    We had to catch a connecting flight from Syd. Sydney airport’s baggage area is no larger than a closet. I’m glad I don’t use it.

  8. Mother Lode
    #2532507, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Shorten’s legal woes could be just the thing to kick him out of the leadership – how can he be leader of the opposition while he is so distracted. No need to wait for results.

    That would explain why the AFP stirred itself. God knows it would not do so for the mere purpose of following leads and upholding the law – there would have to be a political favour in it.

    That means the consummate beta-male will be faced with Plibershrek. A much diminished man such as Trumble, who must nevertheless retain a certain amount of assertiveness against other beta-males in the service of wymminses (against whom any independence of will is essentially rape) and will become even more a eunuch and less effective than he is now.

    Canberra would have to be the safest place when it comes to terrorist attacks – they are doing more to destroy Australia than the most blood-lusting jihadi could ever dream of.

  9. Myrddin Seren
    #2532508, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Zippy

    Do we still have an open door policy for NZ refugees?

    And after Labor and the Greens enact basically the same shit here – what Ark do the refo Kiwis and fleeing Catallaxians get on ??

    Start growing vegetables if you have the space people – Big Green is coming after the farmers.

  10. C.L.
    #2532509, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Speaking of the AWU raid, this photograph caught my eye.
    How were any of these people accepted into the police?

  11. notafan
    #2532510, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I’m with you on Qantas JC, their customer service is abominable. Call centre, call back service and social media.

    However points and pay make for a very cheap fare when you are shouting a family member.

    And the share price is adorable.

  12. Snoopy
    #2532511, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:59 am

    To the ABC it’s all about Trump666.

    Republican congressmen have launched investigations into several of President Donald Trump’s longstanding political grievances about Hillary Clinton, including an FBI probe of her emails and her alleged role in a sale of US uranium to a Russian firm.

  13. Joe
    #2532512, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:59 am

    They both catch the scent in the wind…

    Now if Plibers would just get the AFP to investigate Mal over the electricity affair, they’ll be even.

  14. notafan
    #2532514, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Is that a woman on the right CL?

  15. C.L.
    #2532516, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Wow.
    The Washington Post now accepts that the Clinton/Russia nexus pongs.
    Poor Monty.
    Give him an hour or so to get today’s spin-memos.

  16. struth
    #2532517, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    We had to catch a connecting flight from Syd. Sydney airport’s baggage area is no larger than a closet. I’m glad I don’t use it.

    I avoid Sydney airport like the plague.

    It’s just depressing.

    Actually, the whole of Sydney is a shit hole.
    Actually all of NSW, no ,……make that anywhere in Australia outside my front door.

    I can’t venture out anymore.
    There are people all wearing the same bright coloured shirts.
    Even my retired next door neighbour, who puts one on to work in his shed!

    AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2532518, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Diogenes
    #2532474, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Surely there are enough air, sea and land bases around Australia that the whole idea of Duntroon should be distributed.

    ADFA != Duntroon.
    Duntroon now does what Portsea & the ARES Officer Cadet Training Units & University Regts used to do specifically for the Army, HMAS Creswell at Jervis Bay does the same specifically for the Navy & RAAF East Sale for the RAAF.

    All 3 bases do service specific stuff for ADFA, as it makes no sense to teach army officers how to drive a frigate. If you were an army officer cadet at ADFA, you would spend some time at Duntroon learning army specific stuff, Cresswell if RAN, and East Sale if RAAF

    Diogenes

    I appreciate and understand what you are saying.

    BUT

    too many d*ckheads have sold folk that we need sex enhancement surgery or gender transition or whatever other social idea is popular at the time.

    OR

    we ‘need’ to buy equipment from a socialist regime, france, instead of an ally like Japan or America. As I said a day or 2 ago I’d rather self employed ‘tradies’ were in charge of our military and defence spending.

    AND

    read Heinlein – Starship Troopers.

  18. C.L.
    #2532519, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I believe so, ‘fan.
    Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.
    Everything you expect in a police officer.

  19. Old School Conservative
    #2532520, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    srr, thanks for the PML/Milo interview.
    It’s worth watching twice for his view about Jessica Rowe.

  22. Indolent
    #2532524, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    You lot are seriously starting to depress me.

  23. struth
    #2532525, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I was out the other day and caravanners on holiday were wearing hi viz.

    It (quite brightly) shows the level of compliance the average Aussie wants.

    They love it.

    It’s almost a status symbol.

    That these type of people will vote for freedom and independence from government………….NFL.

  24. thefrolickingmole
    #2532526, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.

    Thats actually a slightly taller version of the “community outreach officer” at the Gero cop shop.
    Tatts, hair & lard included.
    Because a station that is regularly down to 1 car and 2-3 officers to patrol a town of 30,000 and outlying towns an hours drive away has plenty of resources to spare.
    https://www.everythinggeraldton.com.au/geraldton-news/2015/7/16/mayor-ian-carpenter-says-geraldton-crime-is-no-worse-than-anywhere-else-heres-what-the-stats-actually-say

    The results show that the burglary rate in Geraldton is very high compared to any other regional city. The regional city we measured with the next highest burglary rate was Broome, which was still substantially safer than Geraldton.

    Geraldton’s burglary rate is 42% higher than Broome’s.

    Geraldton’s burglary rate is 147% higher than Kalgoorlie’s.

    Geraldton’s burglary rate is 713% higher than Busselton’s.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2532527, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I was heartened that in Nine’s report a short while ago the AWU raids were described as being an outcome of the Hayden Royal Commission.

    I’d be quite scared if I was Electricity Bill. Even if the AFP make no headway, as soon as the unearthed baggage outweighs the union support he’ll be booted in favour of a softer, prettier leader.

  26. herodotus
    #2532528, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    ABC The World Today

    Try this for a subtle bit of colouration – “The investigation is of the AWU concerns donations made over a decade ago.” So dodgy dealings like that have a shorter shelf life than the alleged punching of a wall when TA was at university!

    They then go to the best authority to speak on a matter such as this – Bob Carr.

    Up soon: another Trump bash.

  27. struth
    #2532530, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Qantas is the employer of the semi retired old battle-axe, aerial tea ladies.

    I have thought this for many years, but now I realise it was just the head of Qantas employing his “trans” mates.

  28. Zatara
    #2532531, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Trump should fire Mueller and appoint a special counsel to investigate the D’rats.

    Mueller rightfully should be a subject of investigation, not an investigator.

    Time for a competency/gut check on the Trump administration.

  29. JC
    #2532532, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    I believe so, ‘fan.
    Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.
    Everything you expect in a police officer.

    with a heart of gold.. as they say.

  30. C.L.
    #2532533, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    It’s almost a status symbol.

    Hi-viz clobber is now a kind of status-symbol.
    It says, ‘I’m a good guy (yes, guy), I believe in safety first and niceness, sacrificing my identity for the collective priority of safey-nice-nice.’ This is what happened to the social class that used to wear singlets and terry-towelling hats on building sites (while smoking). They were ordered to become pansies by bourgeois left-wing unionists who were equal parts terrified and contemptuous of their masculine charges. They safey-nice-niced them into compliance. Now a generation has come to maturity that believes real Aussies dress in reflective yellows and pinks.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2532537, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I believe so, ‘fan.
    Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.
    Everything you expect in a police officer.

    All in the name of inclusiveness.

  32. min
    #2532538, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Takes a grub to recognise a fellow grub. Shorten seems to forget pie shop ladies, forgetting to notify for 8 years but suddenly recalling when summoned to TURC the money ” contributed to hire staff for campaigns”
    Also I remember seeing a memo on Michsel Smith re AWUproblems in which Shorten sent warning if they did not shut down investigation by Cambridge and other officials into Wilson fraud ,they would all be gone.
    Retread what he said in TURC.

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2532539, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    It’s a beautiful day!
    Cheer up you sour f$ckers!

    Woo-hoo!

  35. Des Deskperson
    #2532543, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    “I have no problem with the concept of an Australian Defence Force Academy but I think it should be removed from proximity to the political capital.”

    I tend to wonder about it and what value it adds . My understanding is that ADFA – at least for three of the four years – is mainly a standard UNSW arts or science degree course. There may be military reasons why the ADF doesn’t simply recruit grads from civilian universities rather than running its own tertiary establishment, but I would have thought that the cost plus the potential problems involved in throwing together adolescents of – these days- varying genders at a government establishment would also be matters of concern.

    Canberra is awash on a more or less ongoing basis with stories about indiscipline and sexual promiscuity at ADFA. These may be exaggerated – although the tales I hear about epidemics of STDs sweeping the campus come from reliable sources – and of course the same things happen at civilian universities. But doings at those latter establishments don’t have the same potential to embarrass and cause headaches for the ADF and the government.

  36. OneWorldGovernment
    #2532544, posted on October 25, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    struth and C.L.

    If you are seeing an increasing % of Australians wearing hi-viz then I think it is more motivated by a growing sense of being security conscious in an era when our so called elites will not stop importing dangerous people and will not jail repeat criminal offenders.

    I think IT’S TIME to re-introduce the death penalty.

