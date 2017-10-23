Liberty Quote
A society that does not recognize that each individual has values of his own which he is entitled to follow can have no respect for the dignity of the individual and cannot really know freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
Bill Shorten:
Tanya Plibersek:
They both catch the scent in the wind…
Wussia: I dont much care if they hang Hillary and Podesta and the rest. They are known crooks.
Its the heads of Justice, the ATF, IRS and the prosecutors that launched secret raids on political opponents that matter.
They have all stonewalled on handing over records to conceal weaponised pro-activist bureaucracies. Its not enough to reverse executive regulations; the public servants that used their positions to destroy peoples freedom or allowed it to happen under their supervision, need 20 years in Federal prison – to encourage the others.
I’m not selling the stock, but that Irish gay dwarf running Quaintarse should be fucking deported and sent back to the EU.
Passengers are treated like shit, but the cabins, according to flight attendants are filled to the brim. Joyce, of course, is just focused on pushing SSM. The little prick.
We had to catch a connecting flight from Syd. Sydney airport’s baggage area is no larger than a closet. I’m glad I don’t use it.
Australian Workers Union attempts to stop examination of documents after AFP raids
Do we still have an open door policy for NZ refugees?
An independent Climate Commission will be created, which will decide if and when agriculture will be included in the Emissions Trading Scheme, conveniently taking that decision away from the politicians.
Trump should fire Mueller and appoint a special counsel to investigate the D’rats.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/clinton-campaign-dnc-paid-for-research-that-led-to-russia-dossier/2017/10/24/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7-a908-a3470754bbb9_story.html
Shorten’s legal woes could be just the thing to kick him out of the leadership – how can he be leader of the opposition while he is so distracted. No need to wait for results.
That would explain why the AFP stirred itself. God knows it would not do so for the mere purpose of following leads and upholding the law – there would have to be a political favour in it.
That means the consummate beta-male will be faced with Plibershrek. A much diminished man such as Trumble, who must nevertheless retain a certain amount of assertiveness against other beta-males in the service of wymminses (against whom any independence of will is essentially rape) and will become even more a eunuch and less effective than he is now.
Canberra would have to be the safest place when it comes to terrorist attacks – they are doing more to destroy Australia than the most blood-lusting jihadi could ever dream of.
Zippy
And after Labor and the Greens enact basically the same shit here – what Ark do the refo Kiwis and fleeing Catallaxians get on ??
Start growing vegetables if you have the space people – Big Green is coming after the farmers.
Speaking of the AWU raid, this photograph caught my eye.
How were any of these people accepted into the police?
I’m with you on Qantas JC, their customer service is abominable. Call centre, call back service and social media.
However points and pay make for a very cheap fare when you are shouting a family member.
And the share price is adorable.
To the ABC it’s all about Trump666.
Now if Plibers would just get the AFP to investigate Mal over the electricity affair, they’ll be even.
Is that a woman on the right CL?
Wow.
The Washington Post now accepts that the Clinton/Russia nexus pongs.
Poor Monty.
Give him an hour or so to get today’s spin-memos.
I avoid Sydney airport like the plague.
It’s just depressing.
Actually, the whole of Sydney is a shit hole.
Actually all of NSW, no ,……make that anywhere in Australia outside my front door.
I can’t venture out anymore.
There are people all wearing the same bright coloured shirts.
Even my retired next door neighbour, who puts one on to work in his shed!
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
Diogenes
I appreciate and understand what you are saying.
BUT
too many d*ckheads have sold folk that we need sex enhancement surgery or gender transition or whatever other social idea is popular at the time.
OR
we ‘need’ to buy equipment from a socialist regime, france, instead of an ally like Japan or America. As I said a day or 2 ago I’d rather self employed ‘tradies’ were in charge of our military and defence spending.
AND
read Heinlein – Starship Troopers.
I believe so, ‘fan.
Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.
Everything you expect in a police officer.
srr, thanks for the PML/Milo interview.
It’s worth watching twice for his view about Jessica Rowe.
Hollywood is a disgusting industry.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/453021/harvey-weinstein-james-toback-abuse-women-hollywood-scandal
Apparently Monsieur Jolly Turk the Hampton Park keyboarder for jihad is associated with the ‘Hate Preacher’ Which one? Junaid Thorne, perhaps?
You lot are seriously starting to depress me.
I was out the other day and caravanners on holiday were wearing hi viz.
It (quite brightly) shows the level of compliance the average Aussie wants.
They love it.
It’s almost a status symbol.
That these type of people will vote for freedom and independence from government………….NFL.
Female, overweight, covered in tattoos, punk hair-cut.
Thats actually a slightly taller version of the “community outreach officer” at the Gero cop shop.
Tatts, hair & lard included.
Because a station that is regularly down to 1 car and 2-3 officers to patrol a town of 30,000 and outlying towns an hours drive away has plenty of resources to spare.
https://www.everythinggeraldton.com.au/geraldton-news/2015/7/16/mayor-ian-carpenter-says-geraldton-crime-is-no-worse-than-anywhere-else-heres-what-the-stats-actually-say
The results show that the burglary rate in Geraldton is very high compared to any other regional city. The regional city we measured with the next highest burglary rate was Broome, which was still substantially safer than Geraldton.
Geraldton’s burglary rate is 42% higher than Broome’s.
Geraldton’s burglary rate is 147% higher than Kalgoorlie’s.
Geraldton’s burglary rate is 713% higher than Busselton’s.
I was heartened that in Nine’s report a short while ago the AWU raids were described as being an outcome of the Hayden Royal Commission.
I’d be quite scared if I was Electricity Bill. Even if the AFP make no headway, as soon as the unearthed baggage outweighs the union support he’ll be booted in favour of a softer, prettier leader.
ABC The World Today
Try this for a subtle bit of colouration – “The investigation is of the AWU concerns donations made over a decade ago.” So dodgy dealings like that have a shorter shelf life than the alleged punching of a wall when TA was at university!
They then go to the best authority to speak on a matter such as this – Bob Carr.
Up soon: another Trump bash.
Qantas is the employer of the semi retired old battle-axe, aerial tea ladies.
I have thought this for many years, but now I realise it was just the head of Qantas employing his “trans” mates.
Mueller rightfully should be a subject of investigation, not an investigator.
Time for a competency/gut check on the Trump administration.
with a heart of gold.. as they say.
Hi-viz clobber is now a kind of status-symbol.
It says, ‘I’m a good guy (yes, guy), I believe in safety first and niceness, sacrificing my identity for the collective priority of safey-nice-nice.’ This is what happened to the social class that used to wear singlets and terry-towelling hats on building sites (while smoking). They were ordered to become pansies by bourgeois left-wing unionists who were equal parts terrified and contemptuous of their masculine charges. They safey-nice-niced them into compliance. Now a generation has come to maturity that believes real Aussies dress in reflective yellows and pinks.
All in the name of inclusiveness.
Takes a grub to recognise a fellow grub. Shorten seems to forget pie shop ladies, forgetting to notify for 8 years but suddenly recalling when summoned to TURC the money ” contributed to hire staff for campaigns”
Also I remember seeing a memo on Michsel Smith re AWUproblems in which Shorten sent warning if they did not shut down investigation by Cambridge and other officials into Wilson fraud ,they would all be gone.
Retread what he said in TURC.
It’s a beautiful day!
Cheer up you sour f$ckers!
Woo-hoo!
Go, Shorto!
“I have no problem with the concept of an Australian Defence Force Academy but I think it should be removed from proximity to the political capital.”
I tend to wonder about it and what value it adds . My understanding is that ADFA – at least for three of the four years – is mainly a standard UNSW arts or science degree course. There may be military reasons why the ADF doesn’t simply recruit grads from civilian universities rather than running its own tertiary establishment, but I would have thought that the cost plus the potential problems involved in throwing together adolescents of – these days- varying genders at a government establishment would also be matters of concern.
Canberra is awash on a more or less ongoing basis with stories about indiscipline and sexual promiscuity at ADFA. These may be exaggerated – although the tales I hear about epidemics of STDs sweeping the campus come from reliable sources – and of course the same things happen at civilian universities. But doings at those latter establishments don’t have the same potential to embarrass and cause headaches for the ADF and the government.
struth and C.L.
If you are seeing an increasing % of Australians wearing hi-viz then I think it is more motivated by a growing sense of being security conscious in an era when our so called elites will not stop importing dangerous people and will not jail repeat criminal offenders.
I think IT’S TIME to re-introduce the death penalty.