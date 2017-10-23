Liberty Quote
Taxation of earnings from labor is on a par with forced labor. Seizing the results of someone’s labor is equivalent to seizing hours from him and directing him to carry on various activities.— Robert Nozick
-
-
Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
Former Premier Peter Dowding’s son jailed for child sex offences
Former premier Peter Dowding has described his son’s jailing for child sex offences in the State’s north as a “great tragedy on all sides”.
Kimberley Dean Dowding, 42, has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars after pleading guilty to 11 counts of sexually abusing two girls in Roebourne who were between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time of the offences.
The only tragedy the Dowling is concerned is his son getting caught.
and
Roebourne, where the action is.
Peter Dowding? Refresh my memory – who was the Ngarluma lady he married, and subsequently divorced, while he was working with the Aboriginal Legal Service.
Pter “Smooth Pierre” Dowding wasn’t the worst Premier Western Australia has ever had, by he was pretty bloody close to it.
The story of the death of the 2 year old in 2009 doesn’t reflect too well on Kimberly Dean Dowling either.
Bolt giving Labor a free kick re AFP raid because he doesnt like Turnbull.
As Bolt constantly reminds us re Labor on his blog “it’s not the principle but the side”. Hypocrite
.
Dowding helped set up native title then ran a legal firm devoted to exploiting all the legislation he enacted.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/ex-premier-attacked-on-lobby-work/news-story/aab95bc6a1ae0081c9ace00fbdf97efb
Lol. Just discovered NSW has a Minister for Better Regulation.
There’ll be a minister for more efficient tax hoovering, trough snouting and brown paper bag procurement next.
Morons.
In Cote d’Ivoire there was a minister and department of “Regulation Removal and Simplification”.
No such thing in Australia, the fuckwits think they are the solution instead of the problem.
Powder Puff Peter. Another eastern states carpet bagger, just like the current dim bulb running the show.
‘Refresh my memory’
didn’t know u had one cokebottle. can’t spell Hedland, claimed Broome was never an Asian majority town etc etc
It’s a Catallaxy Cancer Cluster! The abnormal white bigotcells are multiplying!
Who doesn’t get a golden shower from a few hookers when in Russia?
vodka infused, naturally.
You all do realise that if you ignore it, it’ll go away?
he was married to -https://www.facebook.com/134918046697816/photos/a.135177530005201.1073741829.134918046697816/135178076671813/
Several days ago it was on here posting long, long screeds about God-knows-what. Nothing worth knowing, that’s for certain. Anyway, everyone ignored it. So we’ve managed this before, we can do it again. Give it a day or a week or however long it takes and it’ll shove off.
Filtered through the finest kidneys!
Israeli lawmaker Merav Michaeli’s suggests we should ‘break apart’ marriage from parenthood and childbirth, to discover that the best solution is to replace straight marriage with gay marriage.
Most important bit is from about 3:30
Should ‘the state’ decide who are parents? Israeli Lawmaker Seeks to Replace Birth Parents With State Appointed Parents
Anyone want to bet against the proposition that Kim Dowding was a paid up member of the ALP?
Gay Liberation Front: Manifesto
London 1971. Revised 1978.
Worth reading the whole (not very long) document.
It could have been written any time in the last 5 years.
‘Some are confused, others are trapped in the wrong body’: Astonishing 50 kids a week referred to sex change clinics
[From the UK Mirror]
I see where you’re going with this, Snoopy. Fisk, IT & CL are very meticulous in their ALP [email protected], too.
Something about that party that attracts them.
Speaking of energy or the lack thereof, I seem to recall Musk saying he would build a big battery in 100 days or it was free. Anyone heard any updates? Is there a countdown clock?
That contract was signed around 7 July as I recall so what are they using as the official start date?
In Dowding’s defence he is just practising his traditional culture.
Parents who plant these kinds of ideas into their kids’ heads ought to have their children removed from their custody. It’s a terrible, insidious form of child abuse.
100 days from contract signature….of course not signed yet
Zycon
The GLF manifesto link is busted.
That contract was signed around 7 July as I recall so what are they using as the official start date?
I forget the exact date, but it was late September.
Why? I’m finding it rather amusing. There’s a picture emerging here – I’m seeing someone who is a graduate of Social Justice 101 from Enid Blyton University, lives in his mother’s garage and has never been North of Yanchep, or met a real Aborigine in his life.
I don’t know of this Dowding premier but I’m will to bet he bats for the ALP.
Red Nation Rising @RedNationRising 7h7 hours ago
[email protected]SebGorka: “Stop using the word collusion because the evidence we now have is about…sabotaging the political process.”
#MAGA #RedNationRising http://fxn.ws/2yIPUx7
https://twitter.com/RedNationRising/status/923008572144758784
Fox News
If a 10 year old child is demanding hormone therapy or surgery, the parents (or parent) would need to have a damn good answer to explain how their kid came up with such an extreme, perverse and genuinely cruel and unusual ‘remedy’. And any doctor willing to facilitate such a child’s wishes should be struck off for malpractice.
‘Some are confused, others are trapped in the wrong body’: Astonishing 50 kids a week referred to sex change clinics
Hysteria.
Waves of it periodically sweep over human societies.
Correct Gab.
https://cossackartawards.com.au/gardangu-story
I’m gobsmacked! The ABC’s Andwew Pwoben’s description of what would constitute an unlawful approval of funding to GetUp or Shorten’s campaign was less than slightly accurate.