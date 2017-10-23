Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, October 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,532 Responses to Monday Forum: October 23, 2017

  1. zyconoclast
    #2532902, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Former Premier Peter Dowding’s son jailed for child sex offences

    Former premier Peter Dowding has described his son’s jailing for child sex offences in the State’s north as a “great tragedy on all sides”.
    Kimberley Dean Dowding, 42, has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars after pleading guilty to 11 counts of sexually abusing two girls in Roebourne who were between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time of the offences.

    The only tragedy the Dowling is concerned is his son getting caught.
    and
    Roebourne, where the action is.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2532907, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    One of your mates Testes? Gotta keep a close eye on these white blackfellas.

    Peter Dowding? Refresh my memory – who was the Ngarluma lady he married, and subsequently divorced, while he was working with the Aboriginal Legal Service.

    Pter “Smooth Pierre” Dowding wasn’t the worst Premier Western Australia has ever had, by he was pretty bloody close to it.

  3. notafan
    #2532913, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    The story of the death of the 2 year old in 2009 doesn’t reflect too well on Kimberly Dean Dowling either.

  4. Viva
    #2532914, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Bolt giving Labor a free kick re AFP raid because he doesnt like Turnbull.

    As Bolt constantly reminds us re Labor on his blog “it’s not the principle but the side”. Hypocrite
    .

  5. thefrolickingmole
    #2532916, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Dowding helped set up native title then ran a legal firm devoted to exploiting all the legislation he enacted.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/ex-premier-attacked-on-lobby-work/news-story/aab95bc6a1ae0081c9ace00fbdf97efb

  6. rickw
    #2532917, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Lol. Just discovered NSW has a Minister for Better Regulation.

    There’ll be a minister for more efficient tax hoovering, trough snouting and brown paper bag procurement next.

    Morons.

    In Cote d’Ivoire there was a minister and department of “Regulation Removal and Simplification”.

    No such thing in Australia, the fuckwits think they are the solution instead of the problem.

  7. Oh come on
    #2532919, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Powder Puff Peter. Another eastern states carpet bagger, just like the current dim bulb running the show.

  8. test pattern
    #2532920, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    ‘Refresh my memory’

    didn’t know u had one cokebottle. can’t spell Hedland, claimed Broome was never an Asian majority town etc etc

    It’s a Catallaxy Cancer Cluster! The abnormal white bigotcells are multiplying!

  9. Caveman
    #2532923, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Who doesn’t get a golden shower from a few hookers when in Russia?

    vodka infused, naturally.

  10. Oh come on
    #2532924, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    You all do realise that if you ignore it, it’ll go away?

  11. test pattern
    #2532925, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    he was married to -https://www.facebook.com/134918046697816/photos/a.135177530005201.1073741829.134918046697816/135178076671813/

  12. Oh come on
    #2532926, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Several days ago it was on here posting long, long screeds about God-knows-what. Nothing worth knowing, that’s for certain. Anyway, everyone ignored it. So we’ve managed this before, we can do it again. Give it a day or a week or however long it takes and it’ll shove off.

  13. Tel
    #2532928, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    vodka infused, naturally.

    Filtered through the finest kidneys!

  15. Snoopy
    #2532933, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Anyone want to bet against the proposition that Kim Dowding was a paid up member of the ALP?

  16. zyconoclast
    #2532934, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Gay Liberation Front: Manifesto
    London 1971. Revised 1978.

    Worth reading the whole (not very long) document.
    It could have been written any time in the last 5 years.

  18. Oh come on
    #2532936, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I see where you’re going with this, Snoopy. Fisk, IT & CL are very meticulous in their ALP [email protected], too.

    Something about that party that attracts them.

  19. Zatara
    #2532937, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Speaking of energy or the lack thereof, I seem to recall Musk saying he would build a big battery in 100 days or it was free. Anyone heard any updates? Is there a countdown clock?

    That contract was signed around 7 July as I recall so what are they using as the official start date?

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2532939, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    In Dowding’s defence he is just practising his traditional culture.

  21. Oh come on
    #2532941, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Parents who plant these kinds of ideas into their kids’ heads ought to have their children removed from their custody. It’s a terrible, insidious form of child abuse.

  22. littledozer
    #2532942, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    100 days from contract signature….of course not signed yet

  23. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2532943, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Zycon

    The GLF manifesto link is busted.

  24. Roger
    #2532944, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    That contract was signed around 7 July as I recall so what are they using as the official start date?

    I forget the exact date, but it was late September.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2532945, posted on October 25, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Give it a day or a week or however long it takes and it’ll shove off.

    Why? I’m finding it rather amusing. There’s a picture emerging here – I’m seeing someone who is a graduate of Social Justice 101 from Enid Blyton University, lives in his mother’s garage and has never been North of Yanchep, or met a real Aborigine in his life.

  26. Gab
    #2532946, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Former Premier Peter Dowding’s son jailed for child sex offences

    I don’t know of this Dowding premier but I’m will to bet he bats for the ALP.

  27. srr
    #2532949, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Red Nation Rising‏ @RedNationRising 7h7 hours ago

    [email protected]SebGorka: “Stop using the word collusion because the evidence we now have is about…sabotaging the political process.”
    #MAGA #RedNationRising http://fxn.ws/2yIPUx7

    https://twitter.com/RedNationRising/status/923008572144758784
    Fox News

  28. Oh come on
    #2532950, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    If a 10 year old child is demanding hormone therapy or surgery, the parents (or parent) would need to have a damn good answer to explain how their kid came up with such an extreme, perverse and genuinely cruel and unusual ‘remedy’. And any doctor willing to facilitate such a child’s wishes should be struck off for malpractice.

  29. Roger
    #2532951, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    ‘Some are confused, others are trapped in the wrong body’: Astonishing 50 kids a week referred to sex change clinics

    Hysteria.

    Waves of it periodically sweep over human societies.

  30. jupes
    #2532952, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I don’t know of this Dowding premier but I’m will to bet he bats for the ALP.

    Correct Gab.

  32. Snoopy
    #2532956, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I’m gobsmacked! The ABC’s Andwew Pwoben’s description of what would constitute an unlawful approval of funding to GetUp or Shorten’s campaign was less than slightly accurate.

