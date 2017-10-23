Liberty Quote
So the answer to the question of whether climate denialism is morally worse than Holocaust denialism is no, at least, not yet.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Q&A Forum: October 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Monday, 23 October 2017
Magda Szubanski – a Yes voting apparent celebrity
Glenn Davies – No voting Anglican Archbishop of Sydney
Frank Brennan – Yes voting Jesuit priest and Professor of Law
Karina Okotel – No campaign spokesperson
45 please.
My compliments, and 35, please.
40 please Carpe San.
666 please. There’s no way that Glenn Davies is going to be allowed to finish a sentence…which is a right pity because he’s a first rate intellect.
27 please.
23 for me
54 please Jugulum.
Hi and I’ll have my usual lucky 13
Although tonight it will probably be 133
Thanks
52 please Carpe.
29 please Carpe.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
Bullshit detector alert:
The two audience members cheering down the back corner will be pleased to know that they are the 42%.
Keeping one eye on Paul Murray tonight. Milo’ on.
Cripes – Magada’s morphing into a Vogon – will she be doing a poetry reading tonight?
These T shirts send a positive message
41 please Carpe San
Whatever happened to Sharon and Jenny Craig?
Wasn’t Magda on the Jenny Craig diet?
How many Jenny Craigs did she eat per week?
T shirts
32 thanks Carpe
Unfortunately Carpe Jugulum won’t be with us any longer. He has had to resign all positions he held because it’s been reported that he was seen actually applauding at the end of a black-face performance in a local theatre in 1989.
How wet is Frank.
The pissweak semantic arguement. How impressive.
Hmm. 22 please, Carp.
PS. I’ve met Glenn Davies. Good to see him on Q&A. He’s a good man.
I’m a J*w. I met Glenn a few years ago, where he welcomed me with open arms. His church welcomed everyone. If I were to go to Lakemba, as I have done, would I be welcomed? No. I’ve been there before. I’ve worked there. I had the audacity to wear my Star of David and my feet were spat on my a grubby Muslim man. If I were to go there now, I would be lucky to walk away with my head intact.
Family Law Act recognises these unions.
Magda just wants marriage Equalidee – before the Lord???
My assessment of Safe Schools: Legalised Sexual Grooming of Children.
https://passthetorchblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/28/legal-sexual-grooming-of-children/
Magda’s out-interrupting Snowcone
Joneses looks like Salacious Crumb sitting there.
Sorry,
Snowcone looks like Salacious Crumb sitting there.
Magda telling fat lies.
Why do so many former comedians (Magda the Hutt, Adam Hills etc) take that sudden turn left and then think they’re still funny?
Frank is a UN inquisitor
Angry lesbian.
Why do lezzos ‘let themselves go’ for their suffering partners, as Magda obviously has, post Jenny Craig?
Glenn Davies to Magda: “A man can’t have a baby – does that make them unequal to a woman?”
Touche!
I’m watching Milo on Sky
Is ‘bigotarian’ in the Catictionary?
Bigotarianism – The freedom to be left alone to not like anyone else.
The more I hear from Magda the more I want to be left alone to feel quietly disgusted by her and to enjoy despising her in the comfort of my own home.
Magda – such a victim. Sad girl. You know what though – get over it!
Magda looks like she despises herself.
Beta male in the yellow shirt surrounded by hippy chicks.
Says it all really. Frank Brennan is a Pope Chavez cheer leader.
Pope Chavez. Good one, Balders. John Paul II is rolling in his grave.
Magda the Hutt flips its puny flippers.
Okotel is one tough chick.
Quite a few people in the audience not supporting the ‘safe school’s program’. Good.
Baldrick
#2531266, posted on October 23, 2017 at 10:27 pm
Says it all really. Frank Brennan is a Pope Chavez cheer leader.
Back in the 1990s, he was pushing aboriginal recognition in the Constitution.
I managed to get a letter published in the Crimes, pointing out that Australia had (rightly) opposed efforts by the various Fijian coup leaders to have indigenous Fijians given special (race based) recognition in their new Constitution, and asking how his proposal was different.
No response recorded.
Magda exemplifying lots of lurv, no hate.
/sarc
Elle
#2531272, posted on October 23, 2017 at 10:36 pm
Quite a few people in the audience not supporting the ‘safe school’s program’. Good.
Seems at least some of the 42% No voters were not ALPBC ring-ins?
+1
Respeck!
Two things that this Q&A has demonstrated. One is that lezzos are rational, reasonable, sane beings. The other is that Frank Brennan has a greater regard for legal architecture than the Bible.
Magda: No doesn’t mean No.
We’re gonna need a bigger ditch!
Fewer than 60 posts on a Q and A forum.
Is this a record low?
Magda interruptions 7,943
KRuddy-the-clown next week with “No for the paint of fart”?
Night Cats. No won that debate. Jabba and Frank were crap.
Anglican Glenn Davies – terrific
Catholic Frank Brennan – what a cockhead
Magda wins the arseless chaps. Wear them with nothing but pride, Magda.
“Not for the hater part”?
We did have Carpe here to stir us along, unfortunately.
Marriage rights for gay whales?
Didn’t *