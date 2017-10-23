Liberty Quote
Imprudent granting of credit is bound to prove just as ruinous to a bank as to any other merchant.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Q&A Forum: October 23, 2017
Monday, 23 October 2017
Magda Szubanski – a Yes voting apparent celebrity
Glenn Davies – No voting Anglican Archbishop of Sydney
Frank Brennan – Yes voting Jesuit priest and Professor of Law
Karina Okotel – No campaign spokesperson
45 please.
My compliments, and 35, please.
40 please Carpe San.
666 please. There’s no way that Glenn Davies is going to be allowed to finish a sentence…which is a right pity because he’s a first rate intellect.
27 please.
23 for me
54 please Jugulum.
Hi and I’ll have my usual lucky 13
Although tonight it will probably be 133
Thanks
52 please Carpe.
29 please Carpe.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
Bullshit detector alert:
The two audience members cheering down the back corner will be pleased to know that they are the 42%.
Keeping one eye on Paul Murray tonight. Milo’ on.
Cripes – Magada’s morphing into a Vogon – will she be doing a poetry reading tonight?
These T shirts send a positive message
41 please Carpe San
Whatever happened to Sharon and Jenny Craig?
Wasn’t Magda on the Jenny Craig diet?
How many Jenny Craigs did she eat per week?
T shirts