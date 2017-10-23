The public cost of supporting those who game the welfare system

This is how the welfare system works: it is as if someone has moved into your house, uses your kitchen, bathroom and one bedroom, but doesn’t contribute to the groceries or help to pay the rent. There may be reasons to allow this: sick relatives, friends who are down on their luck or because of a charitable streak in the owner of the house. But whatever else, this outlay does draw down on what is available to everyone else and leaves those who offer the welfare less well off than they otherwise would have been.
Most societies have offered welfare assistance to the sick, the disabled, the elderly or others who cannot provide for themselves. But they have also always limited the amounts provided for a number of reasons including the ever-present possibility that some of those receiving welfare could be earning their own incomes and contributing to total output, instead of taking from the earnings of others while putting nothing back in.
I say all this because of an article that showed up on the front page of the Herald Sun this morning: Warning over booming Australian welfare bill. From which:
TAXPAYERS are coughing up $300,000 a minute for a welfare bill that has soared $40 billion in 10 years.
The Herald Sun can reveal that the total lifetime welfare bill for all those currently receiving benefits has been estimated at $2.1 trillion.
The frightening figure emerged as federal government debt reached a record $506 billion yesterday, renewing concerns about the public cost of supporting those who game the system or are locked into a cycle of welfare dependency.
Remarkably, anyone currently receiving government help to study is expected to be on welfare for nearly half of the rest of their lives, costing taxpayers an average of $247,000.
This is the equation showing in miniature how out ability to spend works:
Income Earned – Taxes Paid + Welfare Payments Received
There is no reason in any particular instance that Income Earned minus Taxes Paid will be greater than Welfare Payments Received. Especially if for those receiving welfare are able to keep Taxes Paid to a minimum relative to Hidden Income Earned.
Welfare should not be a way of life, but assistance given when it is needed and only then. But now that Voting for a Living has become a viable alternative to Working for a Living, the constituency to do something about what is shown by these latest studies on our exploding welfare bill may no longer exist.
Not everyone on welfare is gaming the system, of course. But not every payment on welfare is legitimate either.
I think you will find that much of that welfare bill is the old age pension. Prior to the 1980s, very little money was invested as superannuation for retirement, and it certainly didn’t get the favourable tax treatment it received until recently. So people who retired even well into the 2000s didn’t have the superannuation required to support them and have relied on the old age pension.
That being said, I hate that line “I’ve paid taxes my whole life – I deserve a pension”. FFS, the money wasn’t put away awaiting your retirement. It was spent on police and roads and ports, and much was also wasted (such as on renewable energy subsidies). I would also estimate that more than half of old age pensioners pull out more from the government coffers in the old age pension than they ever contributed, and I know plenty of people who have never worked and are still drawing a full pension.
Their ABC is hellbent on progressing their services economy.
Recent report preached the need to import diverse staffers for the NDIS, as Australia simply isn’t giving more money quickly enough with the current too small welfare service s .
If Australia can’t cover its welfare bill, then the government should raise taxes. Simple.
This is the economy that neoliberals wanted. To live in a large city, you need two incomes to service a mortgage. That means some people are going to miss out in the labour market — they either steal for a living, or they get a small handout from the State.
Your choice.
Yep, taxes paid are not a piggy bank.
At some point, probably towards the end of the Shorten/DiNatale Government, loaded down with the burden of a decade of fairness, Australia will be forced to start defaulting on its debt.
At that point Philip Nitschke’s policy suggestions will appear prescient and politically workable:
The obvious solution to the rising cost of the age pension is to include the principle residence in the assets test.
At present part-age-pensioners can receive the full pension amount as well as income from investments etc., by taking out a pension loan, a government reverse mortgage scheme.
Opposition to including the principle residence is mostly likely to come from those who think they are likely to be the pensioner’s beneficiaries.
The euthanasia debate can be a bit of a worry in that regard.
Charity and welfare used to be more or less a responsibility of the church. Now it’s become a profit making industry, in more ways than one.
As prices increase the pensioners get poorer. Then:
Some rough figures that I thought I heard on Fox TV show ‘SWITZER’ from one of his guests last week:
the top 10% of income earners pay 50% of all income tax
the next 50% pay the other 50% of all income tax
the last 40% pay no net income tax
the top 20% of household incomes pay all the net income tax
the other 80% pay no net income tax
the median household income (~$88k) get paid ~2.7 time in welfare that they actually pay in tax???
I must have herd wrong…otherwise, this would be a pretty easy basis for arguing for change by our politicians
Someone please tell me I ‘heard wrong’
I am wondering how much of Kates’ life employment has not involved income paid directly by taxpayers (Uni) or indirectly (Canberra lobbying). And how does that fit in the equation?
Once heard on Radio National an interesting speech about how government was 10% of GDP (in 1910) and how come all the poor/sick/infirm/overbred were not dying in the streets of Melbourne. The speaker explained that that churches and other welfare agencies, using private donations, did the “picking up the pieces” work.
He also explained that there was little “free loading” because if the working man saw a loafer getting his donation, then he just stopped donating – so the agencies were very rigorous about fraud.
Then along came the GOVERNMENT and the OPM on OP problems all arose, and that was that: G=35% of GDP, i.e. G became 3 times larger – a major growth industry of the 20 century.
This will all come to a shuddering halt when the Chinese take over. They have no truck with welfare.
The West’s governments are going to default, one way or another.
The welfare state is defended ethically as a system of safety nets. These safety nets are defended as ethically necessary for a good society, meaning ethically good.
the West’s intellectuals have defended the spread of the welfare state by means of a system of ethics. It rests on a variation of the Mosaic commandment against theft: “Thou shalt not steal, except by majority vote.”
the welfare state was ethically corrupt before it was fiscally corrupt. It is based on theft by majority vote.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/04/gary-north/the-moloch-state/
And since Abbott was shishkabobbed the last chance of government attempting to rein-in utterly out of control community expectations was lost. Need a new NBN connection to that mansion Madame? No sweat, we’ll cover the $90-grand without so much as batting an eyelid.
Or they live somewhere else.
TJ: And since Abbott was shishkabobbed the last chance of government attempting to rein-in utterly out of control community expectations was lost.
Please! Abbott signed on to every big spending ALP at the end of the election campaign. Yes, he did talk about cutting costs but he folded at the end.
Neither are welfare. RMIT is partly funded by up front full fee payers. If you have evidence the ACCI was funded by taxpayers- cough it up.
Your comment once again proves you are a no nothing troll with an axe to grind. What did Kates do to you? Why does he own your mind?
“People have got the entitlements too much in mind, without the obligations, because there is no such thing as an entitlement unless someone has first met an obligation.” – Margaret Thatcher
It’s a full-time job remaining unemployed for the majority. And who would employ the usual suspects at basic wage? They aren’t worth it.
Good point Ted. Many of those on welfare are unemployable – no matter how many certificate IIs the taxpayers subsidise.
What are we going to do about those poor souls that can’t afford to live in Balmain?
He has a valid point as far as this is concerned: a majority of jobs are in the large cities. Iirc, a significant amount of all new jobs each year are created in the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs.
I would advise anyone who can to seek an alternative, but there just aren’t enough jobs in the regions to support everyone who would like a better lifestyle. With the benefits of new communication technologies, we should be looking at decentralisation.
As for the social welfare bill, I suspect demographics explains much of it, but there are certainly reforms to be made in the area of middle class welfare. Stop the tax-welfare churn, for a start, as it really only benefits the public servants who administer it.
I consider public servants on a million or more and company executives scamming 5,10,15 million to be on welfare just like the unfortunate in our society. The only difference is the size of the package. We all pay for them in the charges levied against us. Don’t start me on refugee welfare.
Not sure if this the current version, but for those interested in qango welfare, read it and weep. Most of these people produce no genuine public good, but are paid multiples of median earnings with our taxes.
http://remtribunal.gov.au/media/documents/2017/2016-compilations/full-time-compilations/2015-21-remuneration-and-allowances-for-holders-of-full-time-public-office-compilation-no-14.-annotated/2015-21-FTOH-Determination-Compilation-14-Annotated-30-November-2016.rtf
My own experience is that I’ve never known anyone with a skilled trade, or profession, to have any difficulty in finding work in the regions.
Don’t get me started on those, who are on welfare, and would appear to have taken every possible step to render themselves unemployable.
I consider public servants on a million or more and company executives scamming 5,10,15 million to be on welfare just like the unfortunate in our society.
Not to mention the sheltered workshop that is the ABC.
My own experience is that I’ve never known anyone with a skilled trade, or profession, to have any difficulty in finding work in the regions.
Sure, but very many people aren’t professionals and don’t have a trade, they simply have a job…besides which there’s only so many dentists, lawyers or plumbers Wagga, Toowoomba, Ballarat or Cairns could support.
And when the local vehicle dealer is bringing in diesel mechanics on 457 visa’s, or there is a weeks wait, if not two to see the doctor, or the local pub employs backpackers, because Australians don’t want to work behind the bar, or a cleaning business can’t find staff, at $25.00 per hour?
Welfare was originally conceived by Conservatives for the Aged, injured soldiers and disabled workers. People unable to support themselves.
But modern Welfare is targeted at the young and capable – beer money that demotivates and deskills them.
Welfare to the middle class – Family Payments – is merely tax churn that creates dependency on government.
Welfare payments to the permanently and marginally unemployed – Single Parents – Long term Newstart – Disability Pension, is logical and perhaps unavoidable because of the high minimum wage.
We are going broke spending money on sit down schemes that create huge future costs and liabilities, while permanently dumbing us down.
And when the local vehicle dealer is bringing in diesel mechanics on 457 visa’s, or there is a weeks wait, if not two to see the doctor, or the local pub employs backpackers, because Australians don’t want to work behind the bar, or a cleaning business can’t find staff, at $25.00 per hour?
The doctor issue is a bit different – offering scholarships tied to regional /rural service would, in the medium to longer term, be a way to address it rather than importing foreign doctors.
For the rest that’s where more scrutiny needs to be applied to eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Mind you, there can’t be many competent diesel mechanics who’d prefer the dole to a job in the regions…?
At one stage, the part of the Wild West, where I was was reliant on overseas doctors – there had been a scholarship scheme tied to rural/regional service. Gen Snowflake signed up for the scholarship because “we really wanted to do medicine” and then bawled so loudly at the prospect of rural service that the whole scheme was quietly abandoned.
Gough legacy again on welfare.
To be fair to all concerned , this was just before the mining boom folded, but the last I did hear – two or three weeks ago, there was still the same difficulty in attracting diesel mechanics to the regions. There is a mindset in Perth that sees anywhere East of the Darling Range as being an uncivilized wilderness.
Welfare should only be provided as a leg up, not a chair to sit on.
The obvious solution to the rising cost of the age pension is to include the principle residence in the assets test.
That still misses the maximum tax moochers who have lived in public housing all their life (looking at you Albo’s mum) and even worse, families that have done it for generations.
Also, private renters who on all the maximum benefits, and now also NDIS.
Don’t start me on refugee welfare.
Please do.
well, it’s expensive to buy votes you know
That’s all it was meant to be, until Gough came along, and made it an alternate lifestyle.
& Labor does it so well
I think Sydney Boy has a good point there. Perhaps the majority of welfare is on aged pension and associated health issues which can only increase, as people live longer. For the rest, there is not enough work, not enough hours and unreliable work. To live on a welfare benefit is exceedingly hard for those, because Internet and mobile phone are pretty much necessities. It’s not possible to study a course, apply for jobs, etc without that and electricity is expensive too, for power. And rent.
I think the term welfare bludgers is old hat. Nevertheless, there are groups who don’t work, seemingly are not pressured by Centrelink to look for work or study, and see the Centrelink benefit as their “pay”.
“social wage” is the new buzzword.
Tom Palmer gave a good talk 2013 on the welfare state.
I remember being interested in his thesis that the welfare state was created as a political strategy (Bismarck)
Palmer gave Australia 30 years…….before collapse.
Are there actually enough taxpayers to maintain this?
Are there actually enough taxpayers to maintain this?
No.
We must import as many as we can immediately.
That will solve the problem surely.
#2531143, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:03 pm
Welfare should only be provided as a leg up, not a chair to sit on.
That well known member of the alt-right, Ben Chifley, described it as a “hand up, not a hand out”.
“social wage” is the new buzzword.
Or for one demographic, either jiziya or jihad pay!
There were articles in the Oz earlier in the year saying that regional Australia had much higher unemployment than the major cities (except in the places still enjoying residual effects from the mining boom). Article behind paywall unfortunately, but suggests there aren’t a bonanza of jobs waiting for people in the bush …
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/industrial-relations/youth-unemployment-crisis-sparks-exodus-from-queensland-regions/news-story/6cd2dc36c688b8ef0d3209702d275b16
And from 2015 …
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/regional-unemployment-hits-12year-high-20150424-1msjaq.html
But shouldn’t we be importing ones that actually work and pay tax?
Ive always considered those who rort the system do most damage against the weakest in society, who are the main beneficiaries of welfare.
However , I suppose some will reject that idea and suggest that only, the rich will benefit.
However, rorting on any scale is illegal, whether its the rich or poor.
Moving to the regions is not such an easy answer.
My son has a number of youngish mates, early thirties, with wives & young kids. Most are qualified, with many diesel fitters, high level welders, electricians, & auto mechanics. Many are really struggling with mortgages or rents in the city.
The cost of child care means the ladies bring in very little, even if they do work. They are well aware they could double their income, & halve their housing costs in many regions, & would be off in a flash, if they could. However, try moving youngish mothers away from family support, particularly their mums, & you will discover what resistance really is.
Some young women are glad to get away from parental influence, but many more want mum close by.
C’mon people…if our political leaders cant set a example why should we?…how many councillors, state and federal politicians , go on ‘fact finding’ trips with there families or new squeeze?..start up the RAAF jet to fly home for a kids basketball match?…if its good enough for the goose its good enough for the gander.