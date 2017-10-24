Attitudes change once in opposition

Here is Brendan O’Connor verballing the government and Australian Federal Police:
As a result of today, it’s clear now the government is using the power of the state and using taxpayer dollars to attack its political opponents.
Shocking just shocking.
Let’s remind ourselves of the Finkelstein Inquiry.
I do believe Australians, watching all of that happening overseas with News Corp, are looking at News Limited here and wanting to see News Limited answer some hard questions.
The fact is both sides of politics play silly-buggers in this space … and it is actually disgraceful.
I am shocked!
I would vote for any party that promised to ban the Daily Telegraph.
Brendan’s brother is head honcho at the CFMEU, an organisation not known for its willingness to comply with the law. He may want to take an interest in matters closer to home.
There is only one side of politics these days. It’s allied to GerardO.
Possibly it is over a donation to Get-Up around 2008? It’s a bit confusing this raid happened today, in some sense. I wonder if it was activated somehow, by the LNP, to get Shorten. Can that really happen or is it just co-cidence?
Are you suggesting there’s some intimate relation between Shorten and GetUp?
But, but, what basis do you have for this accusation?
Wow, Graham. That just sinks the entire criticism as a classic case of vested interests criticising to avoid scrutiny.
The AMU have come out and banned the ABC for even discussing SSM.
Seriously, any metrosexual who walked into an AWU site 20 years ago extolling the virtues of SSM would not have walked out alive, let alone in an ambulance. Now they are the very epitome of moral righteousness.
Puh-lease!! The sanctimoniousness of the AMU is vomit-worthy. And yet it is expressed without doubt, as sacrosanct fact.
Whatever the reason for their being attacked, all decent people know that they deserved it.