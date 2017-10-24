Attitudes change once in opposition

Posted on 8:36 pm, October 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Here is Brendan O’Connor verballing the government and Australian Federal Police:

As a result of today, it’s clear now the government is using the power of the state and using taxpayer dollars to attack its political opponents.

Shocking just shocking.

Let’s remind ourselves of the Finkelstein Inquiry.

I do believe Australians, watching all of that happening overseas with News Corp, are looking at News Limited here and wanting to see News Limited answer some hard questions.

The fact is both sides of politics play silly-buggers in this space … and it is actually disgraceful.

  2. GerardO
    #2532132, posted on October 24, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I would vote for any party that promised to ban the Daily Telegraph.

