Money is speech

So here is a funny thing: The Australian Electoral Commission – enforcer of compulsory voting and regulatory agency that maintains the monopoly powers of the major parties is having a spat with the leftist Get-Up. If this were a football match I’d be hoping for plenty of injuries.
GetUp! is preparing for legal action as the AEC considers requests to change its declared status under electoral laws from independent to “associated entity”.
The AEC defines an associated entity as operating “wholly or to a significant extent to the benefit of one or more of the registered political parties”.
GetUp! appears desperate to avoid “associated entity” status because it would be forced to lodge financial disclosure returns with much stricter conditions. Source donors would be required to lodge returns as well.
Now I have no doubt that Get-Up is an “associated entity” (if not in a strict legal sense – the courts will answer that question – but in a philosophical sense) of the ALP and the Greens. I have never once doubted that – but so what? Okay, so they have to comply with pesky laws. But the broader issue must be that nobody intelligent could have imagined that Get-Up is an “independent” body. They are lefties and raise money for lefty causes.
Now this causes a lot of excitement amongst some people who it now appears have managed to sic the AEC onto Get- Up. The better solution is to get up (heh) off your own bums and establish an organisation that mobilises money and resources for your causes. Of course that would mean that centre-right politicians would have to be a tad more responsive to their own base (a strange concept to be sure), work a tad harder, lose the born-to-rule attitude and so on.
All up it seems a bit strange that we live in a society where violent protest is protected as political speech but giving money isn’t.
Get up originally described themselves as “independent” and have fought hard to try and keep that particular camouflage despite being to the left of the ALP.
Indeed they still make the same claim.
Our work is driven by our values, not party politics. GetUp is, and always has been, an independent organisation. GetUp members come from every walk of life and around a shared belief in fairness, compassion and courage. We campaign on issues that our members care about in the fields of Environmental Justice, Human Rights, Economic Fairness and Democracy.
But like you say, I hope theres plenty of injuries on both sides…
I can’t even.
Just a comment on homo marriage. If you know any people that still haven’t voted, explain to them that a NO vote would be a huge political setback for both Turnbull and Shorten. Seeing as the popularity of the political mainstream has plunged new depths, why not give the Establishment the middle finger by voting NO?
At first glance one would think it an erectile dysfunction medication.
Their soros, chicoms, halal petroslushdollars and the like will just use another deniable weapon to destroy Australia with foreign funded zealots if they lose getup.
Already heaps of BLM style weapons to fund, just waiting.
All up it seems a bit strange that we live in a society where violent protest is protected as political speech…
I think you’ll find that only pertains in Victoria, Sinc, where you seem to have the most politicised police force in the land.
…but giving money isn’t.
Why should it be? Electors have a right to know who is seeking to buy influence from their elected reps.
Is course GetUp is independent, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t fully supporting the Left of politics and social issues. Independence and political bias are quite different issues.
‘Is course…’? Of course…
From the GetUp mission statement:
From the IPA directors’ report of 1987:
Curiously, I haven’t been able to find such a strong statement in more recent IPA publications.
The problem is that conservatives have always and will always be primarily focused on earning a living while Get Up can rely on the “unemployed” to be their foot soldiers. Actually the government should be listed as a contributor to Get Up should they lose their case.
In exactly the same philosophical way as the ABC – in fact Get-Up is an undisguised fundraising and proxy activist arm for the ABC’s philosophical and political struggle against the Coalition Government. And the support is, of course, mutual.
GetOut.org is available ….
“Electors have a right to know who is seeking to buy influence from their elected reps.”
Indeed we do.
All candidates, political parties and donors that receive or make donations must reveal all donations in and out and so ad infinitum. No one should hide their light under a bushel. The right or wrong of foreign political donations is another question but prompt revelation will recast that debate.
Also, returns must be lodged within 7 days of an election being called and within 30 days of the declaration of the polls.
Further, all donations greater than, say, $5000 made or received during the intervening election period to be reported within 24 hours.
All too hard? No, just bloody inconvenient when darkness is your friend.
Sinclair, to take this one step further, could the blockchain technology run this for the benefit of all, in real time and with no threshold for reporting?