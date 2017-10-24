The core problem – faith in the ability of Government to solve problems

Are we doomed as a nation? If we don’t change our direction, we will end up where we are headed. And where we are headed is not a pretty place.
The problem it seems is not that our national opportunities and problems are insurmountable. The problem is a flawed belief that too many that our problems are best solved by government; this despite most of Australia’s current problems actually being caused by government in the first place, with every subsequent intervention making the problems bigger and bigger and worse and worse.
Let’s go to the video tape. What are the 2 biggest flaming fecal farragoes currently consuming the intellectual and political “brain-power” of the current Commonwealth Government? If you guessed managing a strong economy and a balanced budget, sorry, but no. If you guessed tweaking a productivity promoting regulatory framework and schools that are actually safe, then sorry, but no again.
The 2 biggest piles currently consuming billions of dollars of taxes and other resources are electricity and internet; and in both cases all the problems are caused by government meddling. In less than 10 years, Australia has managed to get the most expensive electricity prices in the world and is now on track to have the most expensive internet prices in the world. Just give it time. And in both cases, it’s not as if Australians are paying for quality and reliability.
Australian’s like to come first in global competitions, but gimme a break. Gold medals in the most expensive electricity category and most hopeless internet service category are not what we should be celebrating.
These are the gifts of governments, particularly the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd-Labor-Green Governments. These are the gifts that will keep on giving for generations to come.
The problem is not just on the Labor-Green side. It is also on the Liberal-National side. Both believe in the power of government. They just disagree (on the margin) on how to harness government to solve problems. They both believe that Government is for action and for doing “stuff” and both believe that they can manage action and do the stuff better than the other.
How many more daft government schemes and interventions are necessary before these people say, no, this is not the role of government? Before citizens say enough is enough?
For our politicians it seems that no stuff up is big enough or bold enough for them to reassess their world view. No. To them, government programs have failed, not because they were badly planned, badly designed and unnecessary in the first place. No. It’s because they weren’t big enough or bold enough to harness the true power of government. And to do that they demand longer parliamentary terms.
HL Menken wrote that for every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong. What he should have actually written for was that for every complex problem there is an government program that is clear, simple, expensive, unnecessary and guaranteed to fail.
It’s one thing to sacrifice your own goats to appease false god. It’s completely another to sacrifice other peoples’ goats to appease your false god.
Government is not the solution to our problems. Government is the problem.
Enough is surely enough.
Big Government is expanding its constituency as fast as it possibly can. Government employees – and by extension, their families and dependents; government-dependent businesses and institutions; welfare – on and on. If we haven’t passed the 51% tipping point already, we will as soon as Presidente Shorten opens the flood gates to the country shoppers.
People who think this should be turned around will be voted down by the hooverers who, in return for a few crumbs, will allow the Protected Classes to complete the flensing of the wealth of the country.
The Venezuelan experience suggests the train wreck will occur when the Dependent Classes wake up one morning, waddle down to the food court and find out that their AusGrocery card is empty and they can’t get the first fried schnitzel of the day. Then they will shamble outside to get a joint or some ice, and find out their NDIS Card is empty too.
Unlike the lean-and-hungry Venezuelan protestors, Big Government in Australia will have ensured the Aussie Proles are too fat, too diabetic and too doped to do other than go home and Facebook the experience of starvation.
In SA we have a state government that causes immense problems and then spends millions of tax payer dollars telling us about the wonderful way they will be spending more to invest in the state and fix our problems. The message is clear – “vote for us because we care and will save you”. But never even the shadow of a hint that they caused the mess in the first place.
The latest bug bear is constant drilling about increase investment in schools and health – because they want to fix the problems. However they are the ones who have been in power for many years now. But no media asks the question – if this spending is so obviously necessary – why is it only being rolled out now?
The problem the State is solving is how to topple racist deplorable colonialist Australia into a bankrupt deindustrialised satrapy, cravenly in abject capitulation to the transnational looting cartels that are bribing our politicians towards this end.
How much can they get away with, and how soon?.
When will the proles accept national bankruptcy caused by openly paying crippling war reparations for colonialism, and paying the money to men even more corrupt than mugabe?.
The brown paper bags, often containing amounts of hundreds of dollars, occupy every waking thought of our political class, what happens to our politicians if the bribe money ever stops?.
Comrades?.
You must admit though… it fits in pretty well with the whole Olympic spirit and that.
You are going to be hearing more about Australia’s “Eurasian” future in the next few years, from people like Bernard Salt, George Megalogenis, and other population ponzi propagandists, whose role it is to rationalise Australia’s transformation into a giant Rio de Janeiro. Ruled by UN approved bureaucrats.
They nearly got away with it in 2010-13. They were this close to breaking obsolete Australia forever. But there was still a residual memory of having a country among the racist settler demographic which put a stop to the plans. Next time, the transnational socialists will not miss their chance!
When the NBN was first mooted, there was a lot of debate about the need for the best internet that technology could provide – think of the future. But all the arguments seemed to revolve around online gaming and streaming video. Arguments like online medicine etc were often touted, but that was already available with existing technology, you didn’t need 100 mbps for video conferencing etc. Even now, as in this article: http://www.theage.com.au/technology/technology-news/the-nbn-was-engineered-to-fail-20171023-p4ywly.html, the bottom line is about poor quality Netflix.
I also often said that mobile internet would be the technology that would usurp the NBN, as everyone is going mobile and it has many benefits. Now even the NBN acknowledges that and suggests that mobile broadband be penalised so that it can’t compete with the NBN: http://www.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/slug-mobile-internet-connections-or-pay-us-more-nbn-chief-bill-morrow-warns-20171022-gz5p87.html. People will be casting the streaming video from their mobile device onto their TV, not through the NBN.