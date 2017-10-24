The core problem – faith in the ability of Government to solve problems

Are we doomed as a nation? If we don’t change our direction, we will end up where we are headed. And where we are headed is not a pretty place.

The problem it seems is not that our national opportunities and problems are insurmountable. The problem is a flawed belief that too many that our problems are best solved by government; this despite most of Australia’s current problems actually being caused by government in the first place, with every subsequent intervention making the problems bigger and bigger and worse and worse.

Let’s go to the video tape. What are the 2 biggest flaming fecal farragoes currently consuming the intellectual and political “brain-power” of the current Commonwealth Government? If you guessed managing a strong economy and a balanced budget, sorry, but no. If you guessed tweaking a productivity promoting regulatory framework and schools that are actually safe, then sorry, but no again.

The 2 biggest piles currently consuming billions of dollars of taxes and other resources are electricity and internet; and in both cases all the problems are caused by government meddling. In less than 10 years, Australia has managed to get the most expensive electricity prices in the world and is now on track to have the most expensive internet prices in the world. Just give it time. And in both cases, it’s not as if Australians are paying for quality and reliability.

Australian’s like to come first in global competitions, but gimme a break. Gold medals in the most expensive electricity category and most hopeless internet service category are not what we should be celebrating.

These are the gifts of governments, particularly the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd-Labor-Green Governments. These are the gifts that will keep on giving for generations to come.

The problem is not just on the Labor-Green side. It is also on the Liberal-National side. Both believe in the power of government. They just disagree (on the margin) on how to harness government to solve problems. They both believe that Government is for action and for doing “stuff” and both believe that they can manage action and do the stuff better than the other.

How many more daft government schemes and interventions are necessary before these people say, no, this is not the role of government? Before citizens say enough is enough?

For our politicians it seems that no stuff up is big enough or bold enough for them to reassess their world view. No. To them, government programs have failed, not because they were badly planned, badly designed and unnecessary in the first place. No. It’s because they weren’t big enough or bold enough to harness the true power of government. And to do that they demand longer parliamentary terms.

HL Menken wrote that for every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong. What he should have actually written for was that for every complex problem there is an government program that is clear, simple, expensive, unnecessary and guaranteed to fail.

It’s one thing to sacrifice your own goats to appease false god. It’s completely another to sacrifice other peoples’ goats to appease your false god.

Enough is surely enough.

