The October Revolution reaches 100

What have socialists ever done that would make anyone think they care about other people? For myself, I cannot think of a thing. Socialist ideas have never, not in a single instance, not at any time in the whole of its history, improved the lives of the communities they ruled. Other than for its leaders, socialism has only caused misery for anyone who has been trapped inside a socialist regime.
This post is a reminder of what cannot be denied other than by liars or those with not a shred of historical memory, written in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Russia’s still celebrated October Revolution which was once the centre of a worldwide faith in a glorious future, that is, a glorious future once the tens of millions of regime opponents had been eliminated, driven into the gulag, or terrorised into silence. And while it was the “October” Revolution, that was old calendar, but in the new calendar that is the date we have now reached.
October Revolution, also called Bolshevik Revolution, (Oct. 24–25 [Nov. 6–7, New Style], 1917), the second and last major phase of the Russian Revolution of 1917, in which the Bolshevik Party seized power in Russia, inaugurating the Soviet regime.
Socialists seek political power by pretending they have answers to genuine problems but never do; they only make such problems infinitely worse. We will never be rid of problems, nor will we ever be rid of people who will tell you that if only they are put in charge, our problems would go away. Any community in which the majority of its population are unaware of this massive danger to their future lives is in perennially danger of falling into the abyss of a socialist governing clique taking power.
Here is the reality. The socialist left is filled with people whose lives are driven by envy and hatred for the productive, contended and self-reliant. Ruining their lives makes no one better off but does lay to waste the lives of everyone involved, other than those who take power. No one can any longer be unaware that every socialist so-called solution to our existential and economic problems has been disastrous for everyone but those who seize power. Every socialist leader is a Stasi agent lying in wait.
Stalin, Mao, Fidel, a legacy written in blood applauded by today’s intelligentsia.
Don’t forget October 1895.
Twenty-two years prior the Fabians opened the doors to the London School of Economics. Not a single shot was fired.
Nevertheless, the young Angela Kasner [Merkel] appears to have done much to feather her nest. She not only joined the Communist Free German Youth movement – which some critics still describe as the socialist answer to the Hitler Youth – but also learnt Russian, the language of East Germany’s ultimate rulers.
Like millions of East Germans Angela Kasner found a niche for herself which enabled her not only to survive Communism but also to benefit from it
And those who seize the power initially will be replaced by others who wil purge them. So believing that being in the vanguard places you in a position of power is a short term delusion.
100 years later, vast piles of bodies later, and contemporary politics is full of socialists.
Their every need having been provided for successfully by capitalism.
It’s fascinating that the 500th anniversary of the Reformation is in the same week as the 100th anniversary of Communism. The former was for truth and love, the latter is for propaganda and hate.
An enduring feature of Communism, and its modern comrades Socialism and Green-Progressivism, is that under them Christianity is always persecuted.
Sure Bruce. An all powerful state hates a competitor to its authority.
As a wise man once said: “You don’t make a poor man rich by making a rich man poorer.”
Happy days around TheirABC staff water cooler as memoirs of past and current campaigns to inflict socialism on Australia are shared.
Peace, Land and Bread comrade!