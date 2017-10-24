You would think they would hope we would all forget

From today’s Cut & Paste in The Oz:
We gave him a hard time in 2007? We gave him our endorsement. The Australian’s editorial, November 23, 2007:
Mr Rudd has spoken of recapturing some of the reform zeal of the Hawke and Keating years … We recognise that no change is free of risk, but we recommend a vote for Mr Rudd.
The Australian preferred Kevin ’07 to John Howard! Why would they even bring it up? Have they no shame?
And The Australian wants people to subscribe.
You know even I make mistakes sometimes – but not often!
Effing idiots at The Oz. Thanks heaps guys.
I wonder if a certain Paul “is wrong (again)” Kelly was the editor of the Oz at the time? That embarrassing recommendation looks like it has his paw prints all over it.
They haven’t even had the decency to apologise. I won’t be buying it again until they do.
In the interests of honesty and decency it’s important for at least one newspaper to have some tiny bit of integrity when it comes to fact checking. Also important to point out Rudd is full of it.
Yeah, that would have been the right way to frame it:
* Rudd is full of it.
* We did endorse him in 2007, because we believed he was a proud fiscal conservative.
* We apologize sincerely and promise to never do it again.
* Piss off little annoying man, you problems are entirely made by yourself.
Getting the tone right is so important in the dwindling legacy media business. Every subscriber counts! There won’t be any more coming when you piss away this lot.
That’s nothing compared to The Economist’s editorialising for Kevin Rudd in 2013. It’s laugh a minute stuff. (I would love to know which of Australia’s journo-listers wrote it. Was it Michelle Grattan?)
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21584343-kevin-rudd-just-about-deserves-second-turn-lucky-no-more