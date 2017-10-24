You would think they would hope we would all forget

Posted on 4:42 pm, October 24, 2017 by Steve Kates

From today’s Cut & Paste in The Oz:

We gave him a hard time in 2007? We gave him our endorsement. The Australian’s editorial, November 23, 2007:

Mr Rudd has spoken of recapturing some of the reform zeal of the Hawke and Keating years … We recognise that no change is free of risk, but we recommend a vote for Mr Rudd.

The Australian preferred Kevin ’07 to John Howard! Why would they even bring it up? Have they no shame?

2 Responses to You would think they would hope we would all forget

  1. bemused
    #2531943, posted on October 24, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    And The Australian wants people to subscribe.

  2. Gengis
    #2531945, posted on October 24, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    You know even I make mistakes sometimes – but not often!

