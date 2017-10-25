Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC

If you were a publicly funded organisation who paid employees to perform specific tasks and duties (say, a public sector employee at a Government Department), what chance would there be of that government department letting you “run off” with some of their (valuable) IP for private, personal and commercial gain?

Let’s say, for example, you work any State-based “Department of Lands” where citizens, taxpayers, have to pay to look up or transfer land titles. You, as a public sector employee in such a department could copy all of the titles onto a USB (it’d need to be a large one), set-up a website with all of the titling information on it and provide that information for a cost in order to personally, privately and commercially benefit yourself. Noting that all of that information was previously collected, collated, managed and stored by the Department itself: Do you think the State would come after you legally, take you to court (and the cleaners) for a breach in employment conditions, breach of IP, security and other illegalities?

Well, the one argument I’m not hearing, and I need to be careful here regarding sub-judice, is that Their ABC is allowing exactly this. Let’s say there’s a court case going on with a high-profile figure in it; let’s say the journalist from Their ABC has covered it extensively and has recently written a book on it. All of the information in the book, apparently, came from Their ABC and the person who has written the book will gain personal, private and commercial benefits that will not be returned to the taxpayer, or Their ABC, but the journalist themselves.

Let me make this clearer; you, the taxpayer have funded an ABC journalist’s (bloated) salary so they can write a book on which they have been paid to be a reporter on so they can make money, raise their profile and seek greater personal benefit from it. By the way, you have to pay for the book if you want to read it.

An FOI launched in April by myself into this journalist’s emails regarding the extent to which they used ABC work time, emails, travel, insider-trading and so forth was initially rejected because she was given “approved leave” to undertake the private venture. Although subsequent emails from Their ABC indicate that this “leave” is a little murkier than first reported on. Their ABC report the books has been taken off all bookshelves in Victoria; ahem, it’s still available on eBay and all other jurisdictions. And one can still be on leave whilst accessing emails and other publicly funded information. What if I took all of those land titles on a USB and went on leave? Would that make it okay just because I’m on leave?

Their ABC, rightly, are protected under the FOI Act for giving away any programming material as this protects them from, say, Channel 10 launching an FOI for access to all materials so they can’t flog them off as their own. Programming material, IP, should not be allowed open for access via FOI for commercial gain by someone; not by anyone except the employer! Believe me, I’ve searched every single university website and the IP conditions remain the same. Everywhere. IP created is not to be used for personal gain unless authorised. Their ABC cannot give Ms Journalist Author access for the simple reason that it is forbidden by the Act.

So why has Their ABC then allowed an employee, in work time, funded by you and me, allowed access to IP to write their own book for personal and private gain that you and I have to pay for? I am expecting a response from the Office of the Information Commissioner on my ABC FOI request appeal on 30 October. Anticipating Their ABC are never going to want to release her emails (for obvious reasons) on this high level figure (who wears a large cross) I’d like Cats to share some ideas about further rights of appeal: SAT? Supreme Court? Or any other avenues. Please do not refer me to Fifield. On matters regarding Their ABC, he simply sends your correspondence straight to The ABC for a direct reply. Stupid Liberals.