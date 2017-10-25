Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC

If you were a publicly funded organisation who paid employees to perform specific tasks and duties (say, a public sector employee at a Government Department), what chance would there be of that government department letting you “run off” with some of their (valuable) IP for private, personal and commercial gain?
Let’s say, for example, you work any State-based “Department of Lands” where citizens, taxpayers, have to pay to look up or transfer land titles. You, as a public sector employee in such a department could copy all of the titles onto a USB (it’d need to be a large one), set-up a website with all of the titling information on it and provide that information for a cost in order to personally, privately and commercially benefit yourself. Noting that all of that information was previously collected, collated, managed and stored by the Department itself: Do you think the State would come after you legally, take you to court (and the cleaners) for a breach in employment conditions, breach of IP, security and other illegalities?
Well, the one argument I’m not hearing, and I need to be careful here regarding sub-judice, is that Their ABC is allowing exactly this. Let’s say there’s a court case going on with a high-profile figure in it; let’s say the journalist from Their ABC has covered it extensively and has recently written a book on it. All of the information in the book, apparently, came from Their ABC and the person who has written the book will gain personal, private and commercial benefits that will not be returned to the taxpayer, or Their ABC, but the journalist themselves.
Let me make this clearer; you, the taxpayer have funded an ABC journalist’s (bloated) salary so they can write a book on which they have been paid to be a reporter on so they can make money, raise their profile and seek greater personal benefit from it. By the way, you have to pay for the book if you want to read it.
An FOI launched in April by myself into this journalist’s emails regarding the extent to which they used ABC work time, emails, travel, insider-trading and so forth was initially rejected because she was given “approved leave” to undertake the private venture. Although subsequent emails from Their ABC indicate that this “leave” is a little murkier than first reported on. Their ABC report the books has been taken off all bookshelves in Victoria; ahem, it’s still available on eBay and all other jurisdictions. And one can still be on leave whilst accessing emails and other publicly funded information. What if I took all of those land titles on a USB and went on leave? Would that make it okay just because I’m on leave?
Their ABC, rightly, are protected under the FOI Act for giving away any programming material as this protects them from, say, Channel 10 launching an FOI for access to all materials so they can’t flog them off as their own. Programming material, IP, should not be allowed open for access via FOI for commercial gain by someone; not by anyone except the employer! Believe me, I’ve searched every single university website and the IP conditions remain the same. Everywhere. IP created is not to be used for personal gain unless authorised. Their ABC cannot give Ms Journalist Author access for the simple reason that it is forbidden by the Act.
So why has Their ABC then allowed an employee, in work time, funded by you and me, allowed access to IP to write their own book for personal and private gain that you and I have to pay for? I am expecting a response from the Office of the Information Commissioner on my ABC FOI request appeal on 30 October. Anticipating Their ABC are never going to want to release her emails (for obvious reasons) on this high level figure (who wears a large cross) I’d like Cats to share some ideas about further rights of appeal: SAT? Supreme Court? Or any other avenues. Please do not refer me to Fifield. On matters regarding Their ABC, he simply sends your correspondence straight to The ABC for a direct reply. Stupid Liberals.
What?!?
No, that’s just silly. Copyright law doesn’t work like this… FOI is irrelevant. If Channel 10 wants a copy of a Pepa Pig DVD they can buy it downstairs in the ABC shop, much cheaper than FOI, but this won’t help them “flog it off as their own”.
A number of ABC employees have released books lately.
One wonders where they find the time?
Have we been subsidising them too?
Good on you for having a go Lysander.
Dunno know what your next move might be, but I’ll make enquiries and report back if I find any plausible ideas.
We need Dot for some legal advice.
Wo ist die Dotmeister?
I think you can take it to an FOI Ombudsman.
If not, I believe that the AAT has jurisdiction.
TheirABC are a law unto themselves and they know it.
Good luck getting any information out of the Ultimo Socialist Collective they don’t want to release.
When their ABC operates with so called power derived from breezes and a hot day then maybe hell might freeze over.
SAT might give you the best opportunity with least cost to expose what you seem to be trying to do.
Someone else may correct me but I think a Supreme Court direction requires a fairly narrow and defined presentation.
I am not aware of legislation in Australia but in America they have specific law that reward folk for closing down ‘boondoggles’.
I’m reminded of Kerry O’Brien’s recent-ish rare interview with Clive James-
Granted he travelled to the UK on his own dime, but it was a connection he had fostered as an ABCer, questions no doubt hugely informed by his time as an ABCer, a video production of his own company- which Our ABC would have paid dues to, and saturation advertised on the ABC for weeks arofehand.
I am not a Public Servant so don’t know all the rules, but, if those employed by the ABC were employed by the Public Service, they couldn’t have outside Production Companies and outside jobs and book deals etc etc, could they?
Laws around IP retention by employer (including the unis) constitute a massive overreach and should be scrapped. Their extent is absurd and to try to beat the ABC with this stick just feeding the idiotic lawfare.
Give it a rest.
Also, if someone took all the land titles data on a USB and made access available for real cost (much closer to zero than the current $25 extortion fee for an online download) then fucking all power to them.
Lysander,
All the power to you for doing this work. Just keep chipping away. Eventually you’ll find a crack. Perhaps Senator DL might ask a difficult question in estimates or other forum which might get noticed.
I understand Michael Smith is almost ready to launch a private prosecution against TLS so anything is possible. Never give up.
“I am not a Public Servant so don’t know all the rules, but, if those employed by the ABC were employed by the Public Service, they couldn’t have outside Production Companies and outside jobs and book deals etc etc, could they?”
In the APS, they could, provided that it did not interfere with their public service responsibilities, did not involve any Commonwealth time or resources and did not involve a real or perceived conflict of interest with those responsibilities. While it is a matter for individual agencies, generally speaking, APS employees are required to advise their agency – and in some cases seek approval – if they are undertaking significant paid work outside their APS employment.
However, if the sorts of allegations outlined above involved an APS employee, then it could involve a whole raft of breaches of the APS integrity framework, beginning with section 13 (8) of the Public Service Act 1999, “An APS employee must use Commonwealth resources in a proper manner and for a proper purpose”.
If an APS manager had endorsed or sanctioned an APS employee to undertake the sort of actions alleged above, then he or she would also be, for starters, in prima facie breach of section 13 (8).
Thanks Des
If there was a federal ICAC, it could be referred to it.
Establishing one would have cross-bench support in the senate.
Given the state of the polls, the Libs should implement it at the end of the term as a poison chalice for the next ALP government.
Lysander’s questions highlight the netherworld of unaccountability that the ABC inhabits. As Des points out, no public servant would be able to get away with this kind of behaviour, as public servants are, ultimately, under Ministerial control. In the private sector, such actions would not only be a sackable offence but also are likely to get the employee sued or even prosecuted.
The ABC is not accountable to anyone in practical terms.
The only real control over the ABC is the Parliament, which could defund it, rein it in via legislative amendements, or abolish it altogether. Labor and the Greens are never going to agree to losing such a valuable propaganda outlet, and a lot of Coalition politicians are either too gutless or deluded to even support reforming it, let alone getting rid of it.
Best of luck, Lysander. Unfortunately, you are going to need it.
This lurk’s been going on for decades at Aunty, whereby cooks take a cook’s tour of a foreign dig and then flog a cookbook based on said tour for personal profit through TheirABC bookshop – what a rort!