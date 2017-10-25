Moral Question

If a person is unemployed and hungry and decides to feed them self by stealing $50 from the kid next door, that would be considered a crime.
But if that same person, unemployed and hungry, decided to feed them self by engaging in an elaborate scheme to borrow against the future income of the kid next door, that is apparently fine.
Alternatively, in both cases, that person could get a job and feed them self from the sale of their labour.
Good thing we have a “conservative” government in Australia.
Society is indeed a contract. It is a partnership . . . not only between those who are living, but between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born.
At the moment we struggle with the “contract” for those who are living. Without that, the rest is moot.
It’s Ponzi all the way down.
It’s not even close as an analogy. Sorry, not one of your best posts.
Another lefty government is about to go bankrupt.
Connecticut’s capital faces fiscal meltdown tied to union promises, default deemed likely
RTWT for the tale of woe. Same as usual: lefty government, unions, ridiculous promises, no budget discipline. Now the pensioners who voted for them will lose their pensions. Well done lefties!
The whole point of the crushing debt wracked up by the filth isn’t to steal cash from the future citizens of the country, it is to so completely financially cripple the entire society, ( except elites) so that the country collapses and all future children live in a prole paradise that is the eternal transnational Stalinist global gulag.
When everybody lives in a dystopian of equal misery, there can be no discontent, Comrades.
Bankruptcy is a cheap price to pay for eternal global Stalinism.
“Them self” is not grammatically correct.
“Bankruptcy is a cheap price to pay for eternal global Stalinism.”
Those who have worked to bring this about play a long game.
There is another alternative, go to the salvos, a soup kitchen or one of the many charities available, or family.
What stops them is either foolish pride, or just plain greed.
They could even get a job and feed themselves.