Moral Question

If a person is unemployed and hungry and decides to feed them self by stealing $50 from the kid next door, that would be considered a crime.

But if that same person, unemployed and hungry, decided to feed them self by engaging in an elaborate scheme to borrow against the future income of the kid next door, that is apparently fine.

Alternatively, in both cases, that person could get a job and feed them self from the sale of their labour.

Good thing we have a “conservative” government in Australia.

