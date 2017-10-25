The most transformative president in American history

Unique to a degree unimaginable even to those who supported him for president. And it was unimaginable since no one, not even DJT, understood the obstacles that stand in the way of good policy both domestic and international. But Trump is an action figure who wants to get things done, and so far all of the things he has wanted to get done are what I would like to see done. This, however, is beyond anything I could have imagined, but here it is: Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud: “We Will Eradicate Extremism Very Soon”…. Who knows how much of this is possible, but I do know that if it can be done, there is little I would consider more worth doing. The quote below is itself a quote within the article from the Egyptian President, but you should link to the article to read it all if these things interest you.
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”
“I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”
“I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.”
“His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”
“There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.”
Nothing may come of any of it, but change can only happen from small beginnings that blossom and grow. These are those small beginnings. Only time can now tell.
So, the Crown Prince will be killing his family and then himself? That would be a start in eradicating extremism.
How he fares and how he will be remembered is one thing, but no other president would have had the will and courage to attempt what he is genuinely trying to do.
Yeah, right.
Look forward to seeing ore about this. ABC news maybe?? sarc!
It’s one of those trick quotes, you know? Like blowing up power stations will bring us cheaper electricity. Perhaps he watches their ABC?
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a decree allowing women to drive for the first time. Definitely the Trump effect, but the media will remain silent.
LOL. Excellent point.
I saw this yesterday and thought Saudi finances must be petering out. They may be looking at backing out of building and financing all those mosques around the world.
“The most transformative president in American history.” Typical Trumpian, drawing conclusions before the facts are in. That is what Trump aims to be; we won’t to be able to state is as a matter of fact at least until after the mid-term elections in November 2018. There is as much chance of him not achieving it as there is for Winx not to win Saturday’s W.S. Cox Plate — but it is still a horse race that must be run.
Saudi love in. It’s all about Iran.
Trump’s doing well though. Plays in their system, but not of it.
They have to keep their eye on him. Respect.
The House of Saud is in the business of opulent despotism. They are not “good” muslims. They have maintained rule by acquiescing to the Wahabists (and funding their programs) who in return legitimise the regime.
It seems Trump Doctrine is working to shift the balance.
Obama received the UN award for noble peas before he wrecked the middle eats. Trump received chocolate accolades from the middle eats in Egypt, Sordid Arabia and Itsreal before he got round to doing anything. It’s the assumed power of speech. We’ve been verballed.
Saudis need DT. DT does not really need Saudis.
Trump is transformative only because he is trashing the institution of the President of the USA. He has achieved nothing, will achieve nothing but has imposed huge costs on the US and the world. The man is a fool just like Steve Kates and I don’t know why I’m bothering to get stirred up again at this crap.
So Malcolm, am I to assume you are not a supporter of President Trump or a fan of the eminent Professor Kates? Or do you just dislike/hate everyone?
(as I said when Trump nominated)
To all the other Pollies and commentators: watch and learn. Interesting times.
Malcolm,
Could be because you are the greater fool of the three of you.
Consider: Kates & Trump bother you far more than you bother them.
The more likely reason is because you are not able to present any evidence in support of your arguments, such as they are.
Define: The institution of the the President of the USA. Any degradation of this office was probably begun by saint FDR, furthered by JFK and brought to its nadir by WJC.
I refer you to Victor David Hanson and Don Surber (among others) for his achievements to date.
And as far as I am concerned, any action that reduces or eliminates the reduction of the movement of funds towards fighting “climate change”, the greatest scam this world has ever seen, is more than welcome.
I would have expected Malcolm Turnbull to post comments here under a pseudonym.
Or someone on his behalf to list his extensive achievements. Hmm. Perhaps they don’t wish to list those particular achievements.
Slightly off topic but there is now a story that Hilary’s campaign and the DNC funded the Fusion report which has lead to the Russia probe.The Fusion executives have taken the fifth in their testimony to the Senate committee:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/clinton-campaign-dnc-paid-for-research-that-led-to-russia-dossier/2017/10/24/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7-a908-a3470754bbb9_story.html?utm_term=.f3d48abb5917
It’s clearly the real Malcom, dumb as dog shit.
To all the other Pollies and commentators: watch and learn. Interesting times.
Trump is in the process of saving The West from the vast array of fucking tools that have wormed their way into positions of power.