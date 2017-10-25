The most transformative president in American history

Unique to a degree unimaginable even to those who supported him for president. And it was unimaginable since no one, not even DJT, understood the obstacles that stand in the way of good policy both domestic and international. But Trump is an action figure who wants to get things done, and so far all of the things he has wanted to get done are what I would like to see done. This, however, is beyond anything I could have imagined, but here it is: Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud: “We Will Eradicate Extremism Very Soon”…. Who knows how much of this is possible, but I do know that if it can be done, there is little I would consider more worth doing. The quote below is itself a quote within the article from the Egyptian President, but you should link to the article to read it all if these things interest you.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.” “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.” “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.” “His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.” “There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.”

Nothing may come of any of it, but change can only happen from small beginnings that blossom and grow. These are those small beginnings. Only time can now tell.