Liberty Quote
An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- testpattern on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Fisky on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Crossie on David Leyonhjelm: Discrimination and the Government
- Fisky on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Fisky on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- GerardO on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- testpattern on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- testpattern on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- GerardO on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- testpattern on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- GerardO on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Bron on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- egg_ on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Natural Instinct on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- GerardO on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- egg_ on Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Natural Instinct on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- The approach to foreign policy America has desperately needed
- Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Warty: Suburbicon
- The Productivity Commission on Education
- Tis St. Crispin’s Day
- Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC
- David Leyonhjelm: Discrimination and the Government
- Moral Question
- The most transformative president in American history
- Creating Prosperity: its few friends and many enemies
- Attitudes change once in opposition
- You would think they would hope we would all forget
- What about PEFO?
- Money is speech
- The core problem – faith in the ability of Government to solve problems
- The October Revolution reaches 100
- Q&A Forum: October 23, 2017
- The public cost of supporting those who game the welfare system
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: An Aesthetic of Liberty
- Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- Robert Mugabe health envoy
- NZ the next Venezuela
- Roundup Oct 21
- What happened to good policy in the ALP?
- Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- At last, an energy policy that has Australia headed in right direction
- “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Devarim 30: 19
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I prefer “The Declaration of Arbroath”.
Saint Crispin and Saint Crispian
Also known as
Crispinus and Crispianus
Profile
Brothers and members of the imperial Roman nobility. Together they evangelized Gaul in the middle 3rd century. They worked from Soissons, France where they preached in the streets by day, made shoes by night. Their charity, piety, and contempt of material things impressed the locals, and many converted in the years of their ministry. Martyred under emperor Maximian Herculeus, being tried by Rictus Varus, governor of Belgic Gaul and an enemy of Christianity. A great church was built at Soissons in the 6th century in their honor; Saint Eligius ornamented their shrine.
Because of his association with shoes, shoe-making, etc. a shoeshine kit is called a “Saint-Crispin”; an awl is “Saint Crispin’s lance”; and if your shoes are too tight, you are “in Saint Crispin’s prison.”
Died
tortured and beheaded c.286 at Rome, Italy
Meanwhile back in England, Shakespeare has been outed as a dead white racist who still talks.
Rather wonderful – the tempering of a language, hot from the forge.
I prefer “The Declaration of Arbroath”.
The Scots needed a Shakespeare to improve that dour declaration.
Met a bloke in Edinburgh, who’s got that tattooed on himself.
I don’t have a reference, but one of my mob was at El Alamein – 2/32nd Battalion – and the C.O. of one of the Australian battalions paraded his men before the battle and made a similar speech –
“We’re going in against Rommel, and it won’t be easy – there will be Hell to pay. Any man who doesn’t want to go into battle along side his cobbers, just fall out now – you can go back to the transport lines – and nothing further will ever be said.”
I’m going from what I read somewhere, so my memory may be at fault.
Crikey!
Is Kenneth Branagh getting his hair cut at Kim Jong Un’s barber these days?