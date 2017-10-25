Tis St. Crispin’s Day

Posted on 8:10 pm, October 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in History. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Tis St. Crispin’s Day

  1. Jock
    #2532969, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I prefer “The Declaration of Arbroath”.

  2. faceache
    #2533018, posted on October 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Saint Crispin and Saint Crispian

    Also known as

    Crispinus and Crispianus

    Profile

    Brothers and members of the imperial Roman nobility. Together they evangelized Gaul in the middle 3rd century. They worked from Soissons, France where they preached in the streets by day, made shoes by night. Their charity, piety, and contempt of material things impressed the locals, and many converted in the years of their ministry. Martyred under emperor Maximian Herculeus, being tried by Rictus Varus, governor of Belgic Gaul and an enemy of Christianity. A great church was built at Soissons in the 6th century in their honor; Saint Eligius ornamented their shrine.

    Because of his association with shoes, shoe-making, etc. a shoeshine kit is called a “Saint-Crispin”; an awl is “Saint Crispin’s lance”; and if your shoes are too tight, you are “in Saint Crispin’s prison.”

    Died

    tortured and beheaded c.286 at Rome, Italy

  3. Jannie
    #2533026, posted on October 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Meanwhile back in England, Shakespeare has been outed as a dead white racist who still talks.

  4. calli
    #2533047, posted on October 25, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Familiar in his mouth as household words

    Rather wonderful – the tempering of a language, hot from the forge.

  5. Siltstone
    #2533080, posted on October 25, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    I prefer “The Declaration of Arbroath”.

    The Scots needed a Shakespeare to improve that dour declaration.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533083, posted on October 25, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I prefer “The Declaration of Arbroath”.

    Met a bloke in Edinburgh, who’s got that tattooed on himself.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533121, posted on October 25, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I don’t have a reference, but one of my mob was at El Alamein – 2/32nd Battalion – and the C.O. of one of the Australian battalions paraded his men before the battle and made a similar speech –

    “We’re going in against Rommel, and it won’t be easy – there will be Hell to pay. Any man who doesn’t want to go into battle along side his cobbers, just fall out now – you can go back to the transport lines – and nothing further will ever be said.”

    I’m going from what I read somewhere, so my memory may be at fault.

  8. Up The Workers!
    #2533126, posted on October 25, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Crikey!

    Is Kenneth Branagh getting his hair cut at Kim Jong Un’s barber these days?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *