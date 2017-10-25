Warty: Suburbicon

We’ve read about Hollywood’s response to the election of Donald Trump, the ridicule, the cheap shots, and they’re relentless. They cater to a Clinton audience, yet they’re indirectly target the Deplorables who took away the promised fifty years of Democrat ascendency. With the launch of George Clooney’s new film Suburbicon, Hollywood has taken off the gloves, and ‘identity politics’ becomes weaponised.

George Clooney makes no apology for using the using the film to highlight what he sees as the rise of white nationalism. In fact he was so concerned about the Trump rhetoric in the lead up to the 2016 Presidential election, you know the promises about building ‘the wall’ and his emphasis on loyalty (a dirty word) and patriotism (even worse) that it got our Hollywood boy thinking about the past, the bad old days pre civil rights movements: “I started looking back at moments in our history, and I found this story in Levittown, Pennsylvania’.

I’m not sure how much our readers know about Pennsylvania, but this is ‘Bible Belt’ territory. Quakers and Methodists settled in Pennsylvania, and if you read Samuel Huntington’s Who Are We, he describes the definitive, conservative understanding of ‘The Creed’, of American identity, as he tells us that back in the seventeenth and eighteenth Centuries, ‘Americans defined their mission in the New World in biblical terms. They were the “chosen people” on an “errand in the wilderness” creating “ the new Israel” or the “New Jerusalem” in what was clearly the “promised land”’.

For much of America ‘The Creed’ is little changed, but for the globalists in their midst, for Hollywood and the other Hillary acolytes, talk of The Creed, loyalty and patriotism is deeply disturbing, because it translates as ‘white nationalism’.

No doubt you can see where argument is going, but when you disregard the fact that sixty per cent of the American population is still white, that 85% of the electoral land mass is red (in a peculiar American political inversion, Red equates to Republican and Blue to Democrat) and that the reason for the frustration amongst the ‘fly-over’ folks, is that they had been taken for granted, and worse, thrown on the scrap heap. And now, it appears George Clooney has deliberately set out to poke a stick at them.

It’s a credit to his astuteness that Trump understood the depth of middle America disenchantment with the establishment and the MSM was borderline explosive. The classist and conservative, Dr Victor Hanson colourfully remarked: “Donald Trump was the scab that ripped off and looked at the wound underneath. He didn’t create the wound”, though clearly he intends to do something about healing it.

All Trump had to do was enunciate some of the issues using the language his supporters could respond to, hence his powerful one-liner ‘Make America great again’. In that one phrase, he acknowledged the fact that their jobs had been out-sourced to Asia: that the high incidence of Methamphetamine abuse had a collective cause; that being a middle aged white male, was considered a term of abuse by a majority of those supporting Hillary Clinton, particularly her Hollywood ‘Klingons’ , like Clooney.

Just a few days ago, Steve Bannon, in response to George W Bush’s comments insinuating, though he didn’t specifically name Trump, that the president elect was encouraging ‘nativism’ and ‘bigotry’, and claimed that he was putting international trade in jeopardy (think ‘globalisation’) Bannon lashed out at the 43rd President saying he had no idea whether ‘he is coming or going, just like it was when he was president’.

In using the pejorative expression ‘nativism’ Bush hoped to curry favour with the progressives, both Democrat and neo Republicans (RINOs) who had supported Obama’s agenda of high immigration, identity politics and farming out American jobs overseas . . . the exact same policies that ‘gifted’ the Donald the presidency.

Clearly Hollywood feels threatened by a return to genuine conservatism. When their poster boy, Barack became America’s 44th President and first African American to boot, there were a number of books that came out signalling the ‘next 50 years of democratic reign’ or ‘The new Democratic supremacy’, but it never happened, and so the glitterati felt compelled to throw their toys out of the cot.

Johnny Depp spoke about ‘killing the president’; Kathy Griffin found it immensely funny to hold up a mock severed head with orange hair; and night after night a Trump look-alike was stabbed multiple times in a Broadway production of Julius Caesar.

And now, Suburbicon, which purports to draw comparisons with the 1950s mindset, by applying 21st Century values to a period of time quite unlike the one we are living in; yet one we must rake up, and endlessly apologise for.

Clooney may get you to weep for the African Americans William and Daisy Myers living next door to the ‘racist’ Lodge family. But remember there is considerable artistry giving rise to the buckets of vitriol you are expected to pour on the far from palatable white family. Clooney tells us it is based on history, but doesn’t explain whose history, or how easy it is to impose those 21st Century progressive values on an American mind-set that had its own origins, its own rational. It is a mind-set that deserves to be understood, but then stepped over, as we look to the future.