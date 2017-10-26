Democratic Reform – Dastyari Style

You know you are living in a bizarro world when Senator Sam Dastyari gets on a stage with Van Badham and laments the state of democracy in Australia.
Senator Sam entered the Senate in 2013 on a casual vacancy, without the nuisance of being elected. He was appointed on the whim of the Australian Labor Party.
In 2016, Senator Sam was actually “elected” if you consider being installed as number 2 on the ALP senate ticket as being elected. Senator Sam was not elected to the senate on the merits of his candidature and he did not go through “pre-selection” to get the number 2 spot on the ticket.
Perhaps Senator Sam’s idea of democracy comes from his Iranian heritage where the wise and just clerics decide just who gets to run (and not run) in elections.
Oh and by the way, Senator Sam’s democracy in Australia interlocutor Van Badham self describes herself as an anarcho-syndicalist/libertarian communist.
Yeah. An un-elected Senator and a Communist are concerned about the state of democracy in Australia. What’s next. Bill Shorten describing himself as a fiscal conservative? I know. How about increased salaries to Parliamentarians and longer parliamentary terms. That will fix it.
You forgot to mention paid agent of the Chinese😁
Has nobody told van Badham anarcho-syndicalist/libertarian communists are crypto-fascists?
Does she not know the Angkar reserves the harshest measures for her type?
Has he lamented the state of democracy in Iran and China yet?
Weird how that never seems to come up in such conversations.
Changes required:
Only voters are allowed to contribute cash to a candidate/party and limited to say $10,000 per voter.
Organisations during elections are not allowed to contribute in kind whatsoever, i.e. no tv or ads, paid door knockers, push pollers etc.
Every party to get full equal unpaid time/space on every mainstream media outlet to put their case/response.
Members and Senators are allowed only 2 terms.
Senate candidates are not elected via “Party Tickets” but individually.
We can only dream!
If Labor win government next time, ALP might have to dispense with Sam D. His whole job is stunts, and I think folks are fed up with that, especially receiving around $200,000 salary just to do stunts.
I suspect Dastardly’s parents were on one of the losing sides in the Iranian revolution, i.e. socialists.
That would also explain his willingness to deal with the Chinese, aside from venality, of course.
Imagine if Bill Shorten started wearing hi-viz pretending he was some sort of tradie or factory worker.
And then, to add insult to insanity, when a real tradie turns up in a Liberal Party advert, imagine if the ALP whipped a bunch of Twitter bozos to call that guy a “fake tradie”…
Don’t laugh… it could happen. We have to be vigilant.
I lament the state of democracy when public officials like Sam Dastyari brazenly ask agents of foreign powers to pay their debts (i.e. solicit bribes).
There is no “unpaid” time because delivering the media costs real money. So this would be taxpayer funded and would have me paying to have the policies of parties I despise broadcast. No thanks.
Time for Sam to return to Iran, complete his national service, return to Oz, run for the Senate and be found he is ineligible because of dual citizenship.
Time for Australia to embrace good open bribery and corruption like the other places being absorbed by their great transnational looting dystopia.
We are too broke to afford all this disguised corruption.
Make it all legal as long as it is disclosed and declared for tax.
Being known to be a foreign funded quisling doesn’t stop them being elected now, so let’s be honestly corrupt.
If Labor win government next time,
If?
Time for Sam to return to Iran
You were doing great then went off the rails after this. Sam needs to be deported.