Democratic Reform – Dastyari Style

You know you are living in a bizarro world when Senator Sam Dastyari gets on a stage with Van Badham and laments the state of democracy in Australia.

Senator Sam entered the Senate in 2013 on a casual vacancy, without the nuisance of being elected. He was appointed on the whim of the Australian Labor Party.

In 2016, Senator Sam was actually “elected” if you consider being installed as number 2 on the ALP senate ticket as being elected. Senator Sam was not elected to the senate on the merits of his candidature and he did not go through “pre-selection” to get the number 2 spot on the ticket.

Perhaps Senator Sam’s idea of democracy comes from his Iranian heritage where the wise and just clerics decide just who gets to run (and not run) in elections.

Oh and by the way, Senator Sam’s democracy in Australia interlocutor Van Badham self describes herself as an anarcho-syndicalist/libertarian communist.

Yeah. An un-elected Senator and a Communist are concerned about the state of democracy in Australia. What’s next. Bill Shorten describing himself as a fiscal conservative? I know. How about increased salaries to Parliamentarians and longer parliamentary terms. That will fix it.

