Good thing we have Laura

Posted on 9:31 am, October 26, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Former member of the Australian Communist Party and the Australian Labor Party, Phillip Adams, has a radio program on the ABC.  Robert Manne has even described Phillip Adams as:

the emblematic figurehead of the pro-Labor left intelligentsia

Oxymoron aside of putting Labor left and intelligentsia in the same sentence, I am sure that Cats are not overly surprised that a former Communist Party member, Labor party member and “figurehead of the pro-Labor left intelligentsia” has a show on the ABC.

Earlier this week, Mr Adams had his regular segment with Laura Tingle of the AFR.  The segment is called Canberra Babylon.

The conversation between Adams and Tingle meandered until the subject of the Adani coal mine came up, at which point Ms Tingle said the following:

the finances and the figures of it just don’t look like they’re ever going to stack up for me.

The finances and the figures just don’t stack up for Laura.  Well gosh, sha-zam, gall-lee.  What with all of Laura’s (project, corporate, any) finance experience, the number just don’t stack up.  I just wonder whether the NBN, pink bats and renewable energy numbers stacked up for Laura.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Good thing we have Laura

  1. Roberto
    #2533384, posted on October 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I’d be surprised if Laura Tingle could add up a column of figures twice and get the same answer.

  2. stackja
    #2533385, posted on October 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    ALP/CP oxymoron, once member of CP?

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2533386, posted on October 26, 2017 at 9:53 am

    the finances and the figures of it just don’t look like they’re ever going to stack up for me.

    Ah so, Ms Tingle is impugning the intelligence of Indian people is she?
    I believe in the parlance of the Left that is both ‘colonialist’ and ‘racist’.

  4. Tom
    #2533388, posted on October 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The Fakefacts anti-business daily is no longer even trying to hide the fact that it now employs Marxists who know absolutely fuck all about either business or economics — and who will always be given a platform by the communists working to overthrow capitalism and a free society at Their ABC.

  5. H B Bear
    #2533406, posted on October 26, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Australia’s most politically astute pumpkin masher and geriatric care provider. Symbolic of how far the AFR has fallen.

  6. C.L.
    #2533432, posted on October 26, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Being a ‘former communist’ is exactly the same as being a former Nazi or a former member of the KKK.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *