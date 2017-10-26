Good thing we have Laura

Former member of the Australian Communist Party and the Australian Labor Party, Phillip Adams, has a radio program on the ABC. Robert Manne has even described Phillip Adams as:

the emblematic figurehead of the pro-Labor left intelligentsia

Oxymoron aside of putting Labor left and intelligentsia in the same sentence, I am sure that Cats are not overly surprised that a former Communist Party member, Labor party member and “figurehead of the pro-Labor left intelligentsia” has a show on the ABC.

Earlier this week, Mr Adams had his regular segment with Laura Tingle of the AFR. The segment is called Canberra Babylon.

The conversation between Adams and Tingle meandered until the subject of the Adani coal mine came up, at which point Ms Tingle said the following:

the finances and the figures of it just don’t look like they’re ever going to stack up for me.

The finances and the figures just don’t stack up for Laura. Well gosh, sha-zam, gall-lee. What with all of Laura’s (project, corporate, any) finance experience, the number just don’t stack up. I just wonder whether the NBN, pink bats and renewable energy numbers stacked up for Laura.

