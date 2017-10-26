Spartacus is not a particular fan of President Donald J. Trump. But he is even less of a fan of the Clinton Industrial Complex. So it was no surprise to read in the Washington Post that the Steele Dossier, the document published by BuzzFeed with all sorts of allegations about Donald Trump, was actually opposition research conducted by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.

and

The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day.

Well knock me over. Perfidy from the Clinton campaign and main stream media complicity. Spartacus is also shocked, just shocked that there was gambling going on in Rick’s Cafe.

David French from National Review puts it very well:

We don’t know what role the Russia dossier has played or is playing in the Russia investigation. We don’t know yet which parts (if any) are true. Indeed, when it comes to the full extent of Russian efforts to sow chaos in our election, influence the Clintons, or influence the Trumps, we’re like the proverbial blind men feeling different parts of the elephant. We know so little. But we did learn a bit more last night, and what we learned undermines the dossier, indicts the Clinton campaign, and helps Donald Trump.

