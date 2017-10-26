Spartacus is not a particular fan of President Donald J. Trump. But he is even less of a fan of the Clinton Industrial Complex. So it was no surprise to read in the Washington Post that the Steele Dossier, the document published by BuzzFeed with all sorts of allegations about Donald Trump, was actually opposition research conducted by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.
The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.
and
The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day.
Well knock me over. Perfidy from the Clinton campaign and main stream media complicity. Spartacus is also shocked, just shocked that there was gambling going on in Rick’s Cafe.
David French from National Review puts it very well:
We don’t know what role the Russia dossier has played or is playing in the Russia investigation. We don’t know yet which parts (if any) are true. Indeed, when it comes to the full extent of Russian efforts to sow chaos in our election, influence the Clintons, or influence the Trumps, we’re like the proverbial blind men feeling different parts of the elephant. We know so little. But we did learn a bit more last night, and what we learned undermines the dossier, indicts the Clinton campaign, and helps Donald Trump.
The Clintons doing dirty deeds? I am shocked!
I had thought it started out as republic oppo research during the primaries but none of the other republic candidates were dumb enough to take it then the Dems jumped on it during the general?
A lot of people were not a particular fan of that old codger and former B-grade movie actor Ronald Reagan when he took up the presidency.
RR knew how to irritate the Left.
Now we have the FEC saying that the Clinton campaign didn’t notify them of campaign spending on the dossier so there could be a legal case.
The dossier was also used to get a FISA warrant so that the Obama admin could spy on the Trump campaign which is even more of an issue as it implicates the entire Obama admin and the DNC.
Reagan was a sell out. Fuck him.
The problem with the Left is that they are often so confident in their scheming that they overlook the fact that what they do has a significant risk of backfiring in the extreme. I’m pondering writing a story on our local Lefties, who follow the exact same tactic of exaggeration and hysteria whenever anything arises that they don’t like.
Remember that Australia is funding the Clinton Foundation – a political slush fund – thanks to Julia and Julie.
I don’t understand why anyone would have taken the supposed collusion between Trump and the Russians seriously.
He was not the candidate that would be the more pliant. He was brash, loud, and never backed down.
Clinton, on the other hand, was obviously corrupt, had compromised herself repeatedly, and actually had colluded with the Russians. They only had to threaten to leak verifiable stories to the press and she would have been in a world of hurt. That and the fact she was simply unable to plan or negotiate. She lacked stamina and was visibly unhealthy.
They could play her like a puppet on a string.
When Putin said they hoped Trump would win that was just trolling – he recognised that Trump’s supporters wanted someone who would stand up to him. He was hoping to douse the zeal a bit with this hint of congeniality.
Certainly since the election Putin has stayed silent as the rumours and gossip whorl all around.
‘Putin has stayed silent as the rumours and gossip whorl all around.’
Of course. It’s not in his interest to acknowledge he directed rumours to be planted. If and when he thinks it’s to his advantage, or someone makes the right offer, he’ll abandon Assange. Putin launched a neo-Batesonist [Gregory Bateson the Brit anthropologist] propaganda campaign of Schismogenesis, to divide the US along sets of values and the dumb yanks did all the work for him. Easy and cheap. Russia then tried it on France but the French understood what had happened in the US and the politcal elites and their partisan media didn’t get sucked in. It’s a vulnerability of modern oppositional democracies.
So, what are the chances Grandma knew?
