Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
56 Responses to Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

  2. zyconoclast
    #2533167, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Bloody slow internet.
    I was going for a trifecta.

  4. m0nty
    #2533169, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:03 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.

  6. Natural Instinct
    #2533176, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Rain. Hail. Rain. Haven’t had anything decent for 2 months
    La Nina begins?

  7. egg_
    #2533179, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Looks like yet another Ute Gate/Gretch Gate/et al cockup by Waffles; but he’s getting smarter and letting others fall under the bus, KRudd style – but it probably won’t arrest his polls death spiral.

  9. egg_
    #2533181, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I’m posting via Conjob’s N..B………………….N………. ((((((([email protected]))))))) /smoke signals

  10. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533182, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Number Nine Number Nine

  12. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533184, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Speaking of NBN, is it possible to hook a 5.6k modem to the NBN. Would have to be faster than the tortoise of a connection I have now.

  13. C.L.
    #2533186, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Wussia-gate reminds of that scene in Hunt For Red October when the Russian pursuit sub (the Democrat Party) launches a missile at the Dallas (Trump) – safety features disabled for a quicker destruction – only to have it home in on themselves. The last words of the first officer (Mueller) to the doomed captain (Hillary) are, “you’ve killed us, you arrogant ass.”

  14. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533188, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Just spent an hour playing my Pedal Steel Guitar. No amp but I like to practise in the early hours when all is quiet. I’ve just bought, well about 3 mths ago a Universal 12 string which combines the usual twin neck 10 string E9th and C6th into a single 12 string E9th/B6th tuning. In the parlance of our times you might say it’s gender fluid. You might.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533190, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.

    Fuck off, monty, nice try failed.

    I claim this thread in the name of Kerry Francis Bullimore Packer, who told a Senate inquiry

    “I pay what I’m required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn’t minimise their tax, they need their heads read because, as a government, I can tell you that you aren’t spending it all that well that we should be donating extra.”

    My accountant says I have a sizable refund due me, and I’m spending part of said refund on good single malt.

  16. C.L.
    #2533191, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

    One of my all-time favourite pedal-steel outings; nice stuff, Ronnie:

  17. Natural Instinct
    #2533192, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

    The Speaker cannot vote in a division in the House unless the numbers are equal, and then he or she has a casting vote
    The decisions of successive Speakers in the House of Commons in giving a casting vote have not always been consistent but three principles have emerged:
    … the Speaker should always vote for further discussion, where this is possible;
    … where no further discussion is possible, decisions should not be taken except by a majority; and
    … a casting vote on an amendment to a bill should leave the bill in its existing form.
    On 19 March 2012, on a motion for disallowance, Speaker Slipper gave his casting vote with the ‘Noes’ in accordance with the principle that decisions should not be taken except by a majority and the principle that legislation should be left in its original form.
    On 24 May 2012 and on 21 June 2012 Deputy Speaker Burke gave casting votes with the ‘Noes’, in accordance with the principle that a casting vote on an amendment to a bill should leave the bill in its original form.

    Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
    75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
    74 = 74

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533193, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:33 am

    DEFENCE
    Defence failed to alert Matthew Locke family to claims

    Rory Callinan
    The Australian
    12:00AM October 26, 2017

    Military officials did not alert the family of a dead soldier about a Defence Department-­sanctioned book linking him to the killing of an Afghan teenager ­because they did not believe the reference was “adverse”.

    The book, No Front Line, by journalist Chris Masters, highlights inconsistencies in accounts given about the killing of the teenager during a Special Air Service Regiment patrol in 2006.

    It details one account of the ­incident given by Victoria Cross winner Ben Roberts-Smith that states he and the late SASR sergeant Matthew Locke had “hunted” down and got rid of suspected Taliban spotters.

    Publisher Allen & Unwin said Masters had written to Defence seeking contact details of the families prior to publication to alert them to the contents.

    But Locke’s family said ­Defence never told them about the reference in the book or its contents, despite it being released today, the 10-year anniversary of his death. Locke’s widow, Leigh Locke-Thomas, has criticised ­Defence, saying it should have alerted the families.

    From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?

  19. m0nty
    #2533195, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
    75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
    74 = 74

    IIRC the conventions for confidence votes are different than those for normal divisions. Barnaby going would be a crisis resolved only by a new election.

  20. C.L.
    #2533197, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:41 am

    But Locke’s family said ­Defence never told them about the reference in the book or its contents, despite it being released today, the 10-year anniversary of his death. Locke’s widow, Leigh Locke-Thomas, has criticised ­Defence, saying it should have alerted the families.

    The ADF’s bosses couldn’t give a single fuck about that family or any others associated with SAS personnel. The last chief came close to causing the suicide of a highly respected soldier over the fake “Jedi sex scandal” – which he invented. The current one has called for “rumours” to be brought forward that might be used to jail war veterans. The ADF is at war with real soldiers.

  21. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533198, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Ronnie’s cool but his technique is a bit amateurish.
    Have a listen to these songs to see where the instrument is heading.

  22. Fisky
    #2533199, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:43 am

    We Libertarians Were Really Wrong About School Vouchers

    Yes, yes you were. Vouchers were a total bust. Jeb! Bush loves them!

  24. C.L.
    #2533202, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:45 am

    New York Times turns on Clinton! She lied to them! Can you believe it?

    Two New York Times reporters are calling out people tied to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for denying the Clinton campaign and DNC’s role in the making of the so-called “Trump dossier,” following a report Tuesday that found they funded the research for the dossier.

    “When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying “You (or your sources) are wrong,” New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel tweeted of Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Marc Elias.

    According to the Washington Post report published Tuesday evening, Elias’ law firm hired Fusion GPS, a Washington opposition research firm, to conduct research that resulted in the Trump dossier, which contained scandalous material tying President Trump to Russia.

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/279227/

  25. C.L.
    #2533204, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:47 am

    TheSemiMentalBloke, I don’t know much about the instrument – except that it’s really hard.
    Good luck with it!

  26. C.L.
    #2533205, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I listened to Angel Eyes. Far out.
    Kind of like Hawaiian jazz.

  27. GerardO
    #2533206, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:50 am

    It was hilarious how Ch. 9 went on when Kerry Packer died.
    Most people either didn’t give a shit, or were glad he was dead. Very North Korean.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533207, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

    The ADF’s bosses couldn’t give a single fuck about that family or any others associated with SAS personnel. The last chief came close to causing the suicide of a highly respected soldier over the fake “Jedi sex scandal” – which he invented. The current one has called for “rumours” to be brought forward that might be used to jail war veterans. The ADF is at war with real soldiers.

    I was trying to find your comments on the other thread, CL, thank you. Real soldiers fvck up the nice, cosy image of the A.D.F. as an all inclusive armed force.

  29. Natural Instinct
    #2533208, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Delingpole: Now 400 Scientific Papers in 2017 Say ‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth
    .

    Modern temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events are neither unusual nor unprecedented. Many regions of the Earth are cooler now than they have been for most of the last 10,000 years.
    .
    Natural factors such as the Sun (106 papers), multi-decadal oceanic-atmospheric oscillations such as the NAO, AMO/PDO, ENSO (37 papers), decadal-scale cloud cover variations, and internal variability in general have exerted a significant influence on weather and climate changes during both the past and present. Detecting a clear anthropogenic forcing signal amidst the noise of unforced natural variability may therefore be difficult.
    .
    And current emissions-mitigation policies, especially related to the advocacy for renewables, are often costly, ineffective, and perhaps even harmful to the environment. On the other hand, elevated CO2 and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere (i.e., a greener planet and enhanced crop yields).

  30. Mark A
    #2533210, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533193, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:33 am

    From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?

    I’m too old now anyway but I wouldn’t join again in a fit.
    And to think the rigors of training and shyte we put up with only to be rewarded by the hierarchy with this?

    PS, Peeps who haven’t done so, sitting at the front end of a Centurion on a 100F day pushing that God-awful clutch cramped in a too small space, then they have no idea what’s it like. And we had it easy.

  31. GerardO
    #2533212, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:00 am

    The Australian Army is for loafers & goons. Racket.

  32. Natural Instinct
    #2533213, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533207, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:51 am
    The ADF is at war with real soldiers.

    Liberals:
    I am going to speak for all veterans for just a moment.
    1) We didn’t enlist because we were poor, stupid, or lacked opportunities.
    You like to think that, because it makes you feel superior, but that’s not
    the case. We enlisted because we have a love of country and a
    willingness to sacrifice.
    2) We are overwhelmingly republican, so stop trying to turn us into
    talking points or props for your agenda, which we do not agree with.
    3) To expound on number 2 above, the closer you get to the tip of the
    spear, the more right-leaning we become. So, that former supply
    sergeant who you turn to as a “Liberal veteran” is not a good
    representative of our ranks. Basically, everyone who is continually putting
    themselves in harm’s way is the polar opposite of you when it comes to
    core beliefs. Show me a card carrying liberal democrat in special
    operations, and I’ll show you what is either a case of stolen valor, or the
    guy everyone else hates, and we’ve probably thrown his shit out into the
    hallway.
    4) We all knew what we were getting into. (Remember when I said that
    we weren’t stupid?). So don’t put our pictures on the news and pretend
    we were counting the days until we could take our college money and
    leave, and that we had no idea that the military exists to fight wars. We
    aren’t victims, not even of politicians. Oh, and on the subject of that, your
    democrat politicians tend to kill way more of us for dumber reasons than
    do republicans.
    5) We did what we did so that you can be free to naively judge us,
    complain about the manner in which we kept you safe, be a wussy
    playing a kid’s game for $500,000 a year and give us the finger, glorify
    traitors like Manning who gave away footage of how we operate to our
    enemies so they can better kills us, and just all around live your worthless
    sponge lives where you continually ask for the government, and for us, to
    do more for you, while at the same time, making it palatable so you don’t
    feel guilty for being a self-obsessed turd living off of the labors of others.
    In other words: You’re welcome.
    De Oppresso Liber, Mike

  33. egg_
    #2533214, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Delingpole: Now 400 Scientific Papers in 2017 Say ‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth

    Now the gutless cockroaches come out into the light?

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533216, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:07 am

    PS, Peeps who haven’t done so, sitting at the front end of a Centurion on a 100F day pushing that God-awful clutch cramped in a too small space, then they have no idea what’s it like. And we had it easy.

    Big pack, basic webbing, three full water bottles, three days rations, an M60 machine gun.

    I’ve got buggered knees and a bad back. Never claimed a penny. Paid all my own medical bills. Race you down to DVA.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533218, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:08 am

    The Australian Army is for loafers & goons. Racket.

    Fuck Off And Die. Loser.

  37. Mark A
    #2533221, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533216, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Big pack, basic webbing, three full water bottles, three days rations, an M60 machine gun.

    I’ve got buggered knees and a bad back. Never claimed a penny. Paid all my own medical bills. Race you down to DVA.

    Same here, bar the knees, back is a problem and I had my head banged so many times it’s not funny and my hearing has suffered a lot.
    Never claimed any compo, no reason to, really.
    Probably being a tad younger and having good knees I might beat you in a race. Just, I think. If Whisky is a more potent life sustaining agent than Brandy, then you win.

  39. testpattern
    #2533225, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Fuck me with s star picket, more military imposters here than in an army surplus store

  40. Knuckle Dragger
    #2533227, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Natural Instinct at 1.00 am

    +1

    You too, Zulu. Pack over half your body weight, 6 x full bottles, Mag 58 (12.7 kg empty), 800 rounds of link working in the most inhospitable country imaginable. Two back operations and ratshit feet to the point where I can’t cross a bitumen road barefoot. No claims made. Tell you what though, some days in lines we’d move from the battalion boozer to the multi-corps one elsewhere on barracks. Should have seen the pogues scamper when we came through the door – each of us had three feet of elbow room at the bar. Good times.

    Oh, and GerardO – what Zulu said. Just say thank you for us allowing you to ponce around the inner suburbs on your vintage bicycle with your hipster beard that took seven years at Uni to grow and make you look like a dysfunctional bushranger. Do something for your country for once you malodorous cretin. I can find starfish with more backbone than you. Duty First – not that you’d know what that means.

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #2533229, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Careful what you wish for, Testes…..

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533231, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:37 am

    PS, Peeps who haven’t done so, sitting at the front end of a Centurion

    Good mate of mine was an ex – tankie, in Centurions. He told me the folowing –

    When the Australian Army sent Centurions to Viet Nam, in 1968, the deployment was hampered because the Australian wharfies had stolen all the tools off every tank.

    When the Australian Army brought Leopards, they were to be shipped out from Germany. The Australian wharfies refused to allow Army drivers to unload them, and insisted that union labor be used to drive them. When the Army asked how many tank drivers the unions had, the answer was simple – they would send wharfies to Puckapynyal (spelling?) to learn how to drive a Leopard.

    One of them got pissed, and wandered into the Sergeant’s mess. He was asked as to what his business was there, and on informing his interagator he was a waterside worker, who was learning how to drive a tank, he was smashed into the next post code, because “you bastards pinched all the tools off my tank in 1968.”

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533233, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Fuck me with s star picket, more military imposters here than in an army surplus store

    Fuck you with a red hot star picket, Pest Tattern, at least we aren’t whitefella’s, bludging off the Aboriginal industry.

  45. Muzzlehatch
    #2533234, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533233, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Have been involved in consultation between the custodians of our country and the mining industry. It is to laugh.

    muz

  46. testpattern
    #2533235, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:52 am

    ‘Careful what you wish for, Testes…..’
    Starpicket shining bright first picket I see tonight
    I wish I may I wish I might
    Have the wish I wish tonight…

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533237, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Night, all. My grandfather was a World War Two veteran – infantry.

    “Keep your head down, look after your mates, and remember, there’s only one medal worth having, and that’s the “Returned From Active Service” badge they pin on your civilian jacket. Sitting around a pub table, with other men, wearing the same badge, and telling stirring tales, is a good and worthy pastime.”

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533238, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Careful what you wish for, Testes…..’
    Starpicket shining bright first picket I see tonight
    I wish I may I wish I might
    Have the wish I wish tonigh

    If you’ve ever been North of Yanchep – which I doubt – stick to playing “I’ll show you mine, if you show me yours” with the housekeepers daughters, behind the station wood heap? I’m giving you good advice, Pest Tattern.

  49. testpattern
    #2533239, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Fuck me with s star picket, more military imposters here than in an army surplus store

    ‘..at least we …’

    Cokebottlian slip. Not the sharpest star picket in the Toyota r u cokebottle

  50. Mark A
    #2533240, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Stuff this, I just sit back and read the comments.
    Short of posting my service number, which for obvious reasons I am not prepared to do, how do you deal with dickheads like this pestilent imbecile?

  52. Knuckle Dragger
    #2533243, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Testes,

    I don’t want to speak for anyone else, but the way I read it ‘we’ refers to people who have actually done something for their country and EVERYONE in it, rather than professionally sponge off a certain ethnic group.

    BTW, using the term ‘Cokebottle’ does not make you an honorary black fella. You do realise you’re a laughing stock to those on both sides of the fence?

    Don’t you?

  53. Fisky
    #2533244, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Oh dear!

    TUCKER CARLSON: You definitely understand technology and you’ve been one of the people, to your great credit, who’s been sounding the alarm about automation’s effect on employment: you said robots are basically going to kill a lot of jobs; I think you’re right. Given that, is allowing about a million low-wage low-skilled workers into the country every year legally is that a good idea? Is that the right level of immigration?

    CUBAN: You know what, you can argue both sides of that, Tucker, I’m not, I don’t have all the data to make the final decision, but on one hand you can say that it takes jobs away from people who need them the most. On the other hand, because of the demographic trends you can say we need people to fill certain jobs, you know if you look at agriculture, there’s jobs that are going unfilled, so you know there’s arguments for both sides. I’m not ready to come to a conclusion.

  54. Fisky
    #2533245, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:21 am

    Oldsalt, it’s rather amusing that your entry strategy at this blog was to pose as a weathered deep-stater who claimed to know why the ins and outs of Abbott-style border protection wasn’t going to fly, whereas now you’re basically reduced to yelling at white people and calling for them to be harmed, like any bog standard SJW.

    I think you might have wandered off the trail somewhere!

  55. Fisky
    #2533248, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:24 am

    It’s a bit like Hanoi Bob. He came on here screaming about refugees and our evil racism towards them, but then it became apparent he didn’t want any Vietnamese refugees to arrive here in the first place, and wished to send them back. He was pro-Hanoi in the 70’s, which was a telling clue.

  56. testpattern
    #2533250, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Great find in the wa police records!

    ‘Bulburoo boy child 1861 gingin

    ‘John death and Joshua Edwards acquitted of murder. Death put strychnine in flour following regular thefts. Kalyer claimed he had taken the flour with deaths permission.’

