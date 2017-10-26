Liberty Quote
Unlike socialism, mired as it is in the static reproduction of things already invented, capitalism is dynamic and energetic. It cheerfully fosters and encourages creativity, unspoken possibilities, and dreams of the individual.— Aryeh Spero
-
-
Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
1
Bloody slow internet.
I was going for a trifecta.
3
I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.
Goodnight From Me and Goodnight From Him
Rain. Hail. Rain. Haven’t had anything decent for 2 months
La Nina begins?
Looks like yet another Ute Gate/Gretch Gate/et al cockup by Waffles; but he’s getting smarter and letting others fall under the bus, KRudd style – but it probably won’t arrest his polls death spiral.
Top 10 entrant!!
I’m posting via Conjob’s N..B………………….N………. ((((((([email protected]))))))) /smoke signals
Number Nine Number Nine
Bugger!
Speaking of NBN, is it possible to hook a 5.6k modem to the NBN. Would have to be faster than the tortoise of a connection I have now.
Wussia-gate reminds of that scene in Hunt For Red October when the Russian pursuit sub (the Democrat Party) launches a missile at the Dallas (Trump) – safety features disabled for a quicker destruction – only to have it home in on themselves. The last words of the first officer (Mueller) to the doomed captain (Hillary) are, “you’ve killed us, you arrogant ass.”
Just spent an hour playing my Pedal Steel Guitar. No amp but I like to practise in the early hours when all is quiet. I’ve just bought, well about 3 mths ago a Universal 12 string which combines the usual twin neck 10 string E9th and C6th into a single 12 string E9th/B6th tuning. In the parlance of our times you might say it’s gender fluid. You might.
Fuck off, monty, nice try failed.
I claim this thread in the name of Kerry Francis Bullimore Packer, who told a Senate inquiry
“I pay what I’m required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn’t minimise their tax, they need their heads read because, as a government, I can tell you that you aren’t spending it all that well that we should be donating extra.”
My accountant says I have a sizable refund due me, and I’m spending part of said refund on good single malt.
One of my all-time favourite pedal-steel outings; nice stuff, Ronnie:
Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
74 = 74
From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?
IIRC the conventions for confidence votes are different than those for normal divisions. Barnaby going would be a crisis resolved only by a new election.
The ADF’s bosses couldn’t give a single fuck about that family or any others associated with SAS personnel. The last chief came close to causing the suicide of a highly respected soldier over the fake “Jedi sex scandal” – which he invented. The current one has called for “rumours” to be brought forward that might be used to jail war veterans. The ADF is at war with real soldiers.
Ronnie’s cool but his technique is a bit amateurish.
Have a listen to these songs to see where the instrument is heading.
We Libertarians Were Really Wrong About School Vouchers
Yes, yes you were. Vouchers were a total bust. Jeb! Bush loves them!
Bugger! http://www.steelguitarjazz.com/music.html
Link doesn’t work for me.
New York Times turns on Clinton! She lied to them! Can you believe it?
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/279227/
TheSemiMentalBloke, I don’t know much about the instrument – except that it’s really hard.
Good luck with it!
I listened to Angel Eyes. Far out.
Kind of like Hawaiian jazz.
It was hilarious how Ch. 9 went on when Kerry Packer died.
Most people either didn’t give a shit, or were glad he was dead. Very North Korean.
I was trying to find your comments on the other thread, CL, thank you. Real soldiers fvck up the nice, cosy image of the A.D.F. as an all inclusive armed force.
Delingpole: Now 400 Scientific Papers in 2017 Say ‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth
.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2533193, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:33 am
From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?
I’m too old now anyway but I wouldn’t join again in a fit.
And to think the rigors of training and shyte we put up with only to be rewarded by the hierarchy with this?
PS, Peeps who haven’t done so, sitting at the front end of a Centurion on a 100F day pushing that God-awful clutch cramped in a too small space, then they have no idea what’s it like. And we had it easy.
The Australian Army is for loafers & goons. Racket.
Liberals:
I am going to speak for all veterans for just a moment.
1) We didn’t enlist because we were poor, stupid, or lacked opportunities.
You like to think that, because it makes you feel superior, but that’s not
the case. We enlisted because we have a love of country and a
willingness to sacrifice.
2) We are overwhelmingly republican, so stop trying to turn us into
talking points or props for your agenda, which we do not agree with.
3) To expound on number 2 above, the closer you get to the tip of the
spear, the more right-leaning we become. So, that former supply
sergeant who you turn to as a “Liberal veteran” is not a good
representative of our ranks. Basically, everyone who is continually putting
themselves in harm’s way is the polar opposite of you when it comes to
core beliefs. Show me a card carrying liberal democrat in special
operations, and I’ll show you what is either a case of stolen valor, or the
guy everyone else hates, and we’ve probably thrown his shit out into the
hallway.
4) We all knew what we were getting into. (Remember when I said that
we weren’t stupid?). So don’t put our pictures on the news and pretend
we were counting the days until we could take our college money and
leave, and that we had no idea that the military exists to fight wars. We
aren’t victims, not even of politicians. Oh, and on the subject of that, your
democrat politicians tend to kill way more of us for dumber reasons than
do republicans.
5) We did what we did so that you can be free to naively judge us,
complain about the manner in which we kept you safe, be a wussy
playing a kid’s game for $500,000 a year and give us the finger, glorify
traitors like Manning who gave away footage of how we operate to our
enemies so they can better kills us, and just all around live your worthless
sponge lives where you continually ask for the government, and for us, to
do more for you, while at the same time, making it palatable so you don’t
feel guilty for being a self-obsessed turd living off of the labors of others.
In other words: You’re welcome.
De Oppresso Liber, Mike
Now the gutless cockroaches come out into the light?
Big pack, basic webbing, three full water bottles, three days rations, an M60 machine gun.
I’ve got buggered knees and a bad back. Never claimed a penny. Paid all my own medical bills. Race you down to DVA.
Fuck Off And Die. Loser.
Splendid article about the decline of the New Yorker
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2533216, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:07 am
Big pack, basic webbing, three full water bottles, three days rations, an M60 machine gun.
I’ve got buggered knees and a bad back. Never claimed a penny. Paid all my own medical bills. Race you down to DVA.
Same here, bar the knees, back is a problem and I had my head banged so many times it’s not funny and my hearing has suffered a lot.
Never claimed any compo, no reason to, really.
Probably being a tad younger and having good knees I might beat you in a race. Just, I think. If Whisky is a more potent life sustaining agent than Brandy, then you win.
this is the kind of army I like:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cairo_Gang#Assassinations
Fuck me with s star picket, more military imposters here than in an army surplus store
Natural Instinct at 1.00 am
+1
You too, Zulu. Pack over half your body weight, 6 x full bottles, Mag 58 (12.7 kg empty), 800 rounds of link working in the most inhospitable country imaginable. Two back operations and ratshit feet to the point where I can’t cross a bitumen road barefoot. No claims made. Tell you what though, some days in lines we’d move from the battalion boozer to the multi-corps one elsewhere on barracks. Should have seen the pogues scamper when we came through the door – each of us had three feet of elbow room at the bar. Good times.
Oh, and GerardO – what Zulu said. Just say thank you for us allowing you to ponce around the inner suburbs on your vintage bicycle with your hipster beard that took seven years at Uni to grow and make you look like a dysfunctional bushranger. Do something for your country for once you malodorous cretin. I can find starfish with more backbone than you. Duty First – not that you’d know what that means.
another triumph of the underdog:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Teutoburg_Forest
Careful what you wish for, Testes…..
PS, Peeps who haven’t done so, sitting at the front end of a Centurion
Fuck you with a red hot star picket, Pest Tattern, at least we aren’t whitefella’s, bludging off the Aboriginal industry.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2533233, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 am
Have been involved in consultation between the custodians of our country and the mining industry. It is to laugh.
muz
‘Careful what you wish for, Testes…..’
Starpicket shining bright first picket I see tonight
I wish I may I wish I might
Have the wish I wish tonight…
Night, all. My grandfather was a World War Two veteran – infantry.
“Keep your head down, look after your mates, and remember, there’s only one medal worth having, and that’s the “Returned From Active Service” badge they pin on your civilian jacket. Sitting around a pub table, with other men, wearing the same badge, and telling stirring tales, is a good and worthy pastime.”
If you’ve ever been North of Yanchep – which I doubt – stick to playing “I’ll show you mine, if you show me yours” with the housekeepers daughters, behind the station wood heap? I’m giving you good advice, Pest Tattern.
Fuck me with s star picket, more military imposters here than in an army surplus store
‘..at least we …’
Cokebottlian slip. Not the sharpest star picket in the Toyota r u cokebottle
Stuff this, I just sit back and read the comments.
Short of posting my service number, which for obvious reasons I am not prepared to do, how do you deal with dickheads like this pestilent imbecile?
Gotterdammerung
Testes,
I don’t want to speak for anyone else, but the way I read it ‘we’ refers to people who have actually done something for their country and EVERYONE in it, rather than professionally sponge off a certain ethnic group.
BTW, using the term ‘Cokebottle’ does not make you an honorary black fella. You do realise you’re a laughing stock to those on both sides of the fence?
Don’t you?
Oh dear!
Oldsalt, it’s rather amusing that your entry strategy at this blog was to pose as a weathered deep-stater who claimed to know why the ins and outs of Abbott-style border protection wasn’t going to fly, whereas now you’re basically reduced to yelling at white people and calling for them to be harmed, like any bog standard SJW.
I think you might have wandered off the trail somewhere!
It’s a bit like Hanoi Bob. He came on here screaming about refugees and our evil racism towards them, but then it became apparent he didn’t want any Vietnamese refugees to arrive here in the first place, and wished to send them back. He was pro-Hanoi in the 70’s, which was a telling clue.
Great find in the wa police records!
‘Bulburoo boy child 1861 gingin
‘John death and Joshua Edwards acquitted of murder. Death put strychnine in flour following regular thefts. Kalyer claimed he had taken the flour with deaths permission.’