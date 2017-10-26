Liberty Quote
Liberty not only means that the individual has both the opportunity and the burden of choice; it also means that he must bear the consequences of his actions. Liberty and responsibility are inseparable.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- pbw on The approach to foreign policy America has desperately needed
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- johanna on Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Natural Instinct on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- RobK on Warty: Suburbicon
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- egg_ on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Bruce in WA on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- egg_ on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- Natural Instinct on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- testpattern on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Natural Instinct on The Productivity Commission on Education
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- The approach to foreign policy America has desperately needed
- Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Warty: Suburbicon
- The Productivity Commission on Education
- Tis St. Crispin’s Day
- Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC
- David Leyonhjelm: Discrimination and the Government
- Moral Question
- The most transformative president in American history
- Creating Prosperity: its few friends and many enemies
- Attitudes change once in opposition
- You would think they would hope we would all forget
- What about PEFO?
- Money is speech
- The core problem – faith in the ability of Government to solve problems
- The October Revolution reaches 100
- Q&A Forum: October 23, 2017
- The public cost of supporting those who game the welfare system
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: An Aesthetic of Liberty
- Monday Forum: October 23, 2017
- Robert Mugabe health envoy
- NZ the next Venezuela
- Roundup Oct 21
- What happened to good policy in the ALP?
- Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- At last, an energy policy that has Australia headed in right direction
- “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Devarim 30: 19
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Bloody slow internet.
I was going for a trifecta.
3
I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.
Goodnight From Me and Goodnight From Him
Rain. Hail. Rain. Haven’t had anything decent for 2 months
La Nina begins?
Looks like yet another Ute Gate/Gretch Gate/et al cockup by Waffles; but he’s getting smarter and letting others fall under the bus, KRudd style – but it probably won’t arrest his polls death spiral.
Top 10 entrant!!
I’m posting via Conjob’s N..B………………….N………. ((((((([email protected]))))))) /smoke signals
Number Nine Number Nine
Bugger!
Speaking of NBN, is it possible to hook a 5.6k modem to the NBN. Would have to be faster than the tortoise of a connection I have now.
Wussia-gate reminds of that scene in Hunt For Red October when the Russian pursuit sub (the Democrat Party) launches a missile at the Dallas (Trump) – safety features disabled for a quicker destruction – only to have it home in on themselves. The last words of the first officer (Mueller) to the doomed captain (Hillary) are, “you’ve killed us, you arrogant ass.”
Just spent an hour playing my Pedal Steel Guitar. No amp but I like to practise in the early hours when all is quiet. I’ve just bought, well about 3 mths ago a Universal 12 string which combines the usual twin neck 10 string E9th and C6th into a single 12 string E9th/B6th tuning. In the parlance of our times you might say it’s gender fluid. You might.
Fuck off, monty, nice try failed.
I claim this thread in the name of Kerry Francis Bullimore Packer, who told a Senate inquiry
“I pay what I’m required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn’t minimise their tax, they need their heads read because, as a government, I can tell you that you aren’t spending it all that well that we should be donating extra.”
My accountant says I have a sizable refund due me, and I’m spending part of said refund on good single malt.
One of my all-time favourite pedal-steel outings; nice stuff, Ronnie:
Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
74 = 74
From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?
IIRC the conventions for confidence votes are different than those for normal divisions. Barnaby going would be a crisis resolved only by a new election.
The ADF’s bosses couldn’t give a single fuck about that family or any others associated with SAS personnel. The last chief came close to causing the suicide of a highly respected soldier over the fake “Jedi sex scandal” – which he invented. The current one has called for “rumours” to be brought forward that might be used to jail war veterans. The ADF is at war with real soldiers.