Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 26, 2017
20 Responses to Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

  2. zyconoclast
    #2533167, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Bloody slow internet.
    I was going for a trifecta.

  4. m0nty
    #2533169, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:03 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.

  6. Natural Instinct
    #2533176, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Rain. Hail. Rain. Haven’t had anything decent for 2 months
    La Nina begins?

  7. egg_
    #2533179, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Looks like yet another Ute Gate/Gretch Gate/et al cockup by Waffles; but he’s getting smarter and letting others fall under the bus, KRudd style – but it probably won’t arrest his polls death spiral.

  9. egg_
    #2533181, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I’m posting via Conjob’s N..B………………….N………. ((((((([email protected]))))))) /smoke signals

  10. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533182, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Number Nine Number Nine

  12. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533184, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Speaking of NBN, is it possible to hook a 5.6k modem to the NBN. Would have to be faster than the tortoise of a connection I have now.

  13. C.L.
    #2533186, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Wussia-gate reminds of that scene in Hunt For Red October when the Russian pursuit sub (the Democrat Party) launches a missile at the Dallas (Trump) – safety features disabled for a quicker destruction – only to have it home in on themselves. The last words of the first officer (Mueller) to the doomed captain (Hillary) are, “you’ve killed us, you arrogant ass.”

  14. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2533188, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Just spent an hour playing my Pedal Steel Guitar. No amp but I like to practise in the early hours when all is quiet. I’ve just bought, well about 3 mths ago a Universal 12 string which combines the usual twin neck 10 string E9th and C6th into a single 12 string E9th/B6th tuning. In the parlance of our times you might say it’s gender fluid. You might.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533190, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of the Supreme Soviet of Libertarianism.

    Fuck off, monty, nice try failed.

    I claim this thread in the name of Kerry Francis Bullimore Packer, who told a Senate inquiry

    “I pay what I’m required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn’t minimise their tax, they need their heads read because, as a government, I can tell you that you aren’t spending it all that well that we should be donating extra.”

    My accountant says I have a sizable refund due me, and I’m spending part of said refund on good single malt.

  16. C.L.
    #2533191, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

    One of my all-time favourite pedal-steel outings; nice stuff, Ronnie:

  17. Natural Instinct
    #2533192, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

    The Speaker cannot vote in a division in the House unless the numbers are equal, and then he or she has a casting vote
    The decisions of successive Speakers in the House of Commons in giving a casting vote have not always been consistent but three principles have emerged:
    … the Speaker should always vote for further discussion, where this is possible;
    … where no further discussion is possible, decisions should not be taken except by a majority; and
    … a casting vote on an amendment to a bill should leave the bill in its existing form.
    On 19 March 2012, on a motion for disallowance, Speaker Slipper gave his casting vote with the ‘Noes’ in accordance with the principle that decisions should not be taken except by a majority and the principle that legislation should be left in its original form.
    On 24 May 2012 and on 21 June 2012 Deputy Speaker Burke gave casting votes with the ‘Noes’, in accordance with the principle that a casting vote on an amendment to a bill should leave the bill in its original form.

    Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
    75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
    74 = 74

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533193, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:33 am

    DEFENCE
    Defence failed to alert Matthew Locke family to claims

    Rory Callinan
    The Australian
    12:00AM October 26, 2017

    Military officials did not alert the family of a dead soldier about a Defence Department-­sanctioned book linking him to the killing of an Afghan teenager ­because they did not believe the reference was “adverse”.

    The book, No Front Line, by journalist Chris Masters, highlights inconsistencies in accounts given about the killing of the teenager during a Special Air Service Regiment patrol in 2006.

    It details one account of the ­incident given by Victoria Cross winner Ben Roberts-Smith that states he and the late SASR sergeant Matthew Locke had “hunted” down and got rid of suspected Taliban spotters.

    Publisher Allen & Unwin said Masters had written to Defence seeking contact details of the families prior to publication to alert them to the contents.

    But Locke’s family said ­Defence never told them about the reference in the book or its contents, despite it being released today, the 10-year anniversary of his death. Locke’s widow, Leigh Locke-Thomas, has criticised ­Defence, saying it should have alerted the families.

    From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?

  19. m0nty
    #2533195, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Does this mean the Speaker votes for status quo, i.e. Lib/Nat government when all things are equal?
    75-1+1 = 75 Barnaby goes, and Speaker votes for Government
    74 = 74

    IIRC the conventions for confidence votes are different than those for normal divisions. Barnaby going would be a crisis resolved only by a new election.

  20. C.L.
    #2533197, posted on October 26, 2017 at 12:41 am

    But Locke’s family said ­Defence never told them about the reference in the book or its contents, despite it being released today, the 10-year anniversary of his death. Locke’s widow, Leigh Locke-Thomas, has criticised ­Defence, saying it should have alerted the families.

    The ADF’s bosses couldn’t give a single fuck about that family or any others associated with SAS personnel. The last chief came close to causing the suicide of a highly respected soldier over the fake “Jedi sex scandal” – which he invented. The current one has called for “rumours” to be brought forward that might be used to jail war veterans. The ADF is at war with real soldiers.

