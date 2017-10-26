Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2533551, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The principal “unintended consequence” is likely to be nuclear weapons programs in Japan and Taiwan, and possibly South Korea.

    Dunno about that BJ. Strengthening their armed forces is one thing, but actually keeping their own nuclear weapons is a whole other thing. It’s going to be a big stretch for Abe to get the former through as it is, but the latter is practically impossible in the country containing Hiroshima and Nagasaki (plus Fukushima).

  2. Cannibal
    #2533552, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    “more will come out” applies in just about any situation. Hardly a prediction, rather a well known truism.
    The only fact monty knows…”something will happen”

  3. JC
    #2533553, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    As Wussia now becomes a thorn implanted in the D’rat skull, we’re now out with a new leftist meme.

    It wasn’t Wussian that won Trump the election, it was far right extremist groups brainwashing innocent people over the internet. They’re actually trying this shit on.

    http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/10/25/forget-russia-stolen-nato-docs-and-weaponized-internet-culture-used-to-spread-nationalism-and-subvert-democracy/#sthash.pyC3SoAL.dpbs

  4. C.L.
    #2533554, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    People are making fun of CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza today. He wrote this last week:

    Donald Trump just suggested the FBI, Democrats and Russia might all be co-conspirators.

    Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump sent this tweet on Thursday morning: “Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?”

    This is, of course, somewhat common fare by this point in the arc of Trump’s presidency. Faced this week with storylines he doesn’t like … he aims to change the subject via his Twitter feed. And he often does so by lobbing out a conspiracy theory with only the loosest ties to the factual world.

    But even by Trump standards, this morning’s tweet is somewhat remarkable. He is suggesting that a dossier prepared by a former member of British intelligence has not only been totally discredited (it hasn’t — more on that in a minute) but that it might have been funded by some combination of Russia, the Democratic Party and, wait for it, the FBI!

    !

    Yes, that’s right!

    Ahahahahahahahahaha.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2533555, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The “West Australian” today has the Army admitting that the current investigation into Special Air Service was initiated “because of rumours and hearsay.” F.M.S.

  6. Muzzlehatch
    #2533563, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    JC
    #2533553, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    It wasn’t Wussian that won Trump the election, it was far right extremist groups brainwashing innocent people over the internet.

    Fact Check True. I spent many hours shit posting on various forums demolishing Hillary in favour of anything sentient to become POTUS. Just happened to be Trump.

    So did my Dad.

  7. Boambee John
    #2533564, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    JC

    What the big idiot didn’t realize was that the entire Wussiagate scandal would be fully owned by the D’rat party and its operatives.

    The left always, always, accuses its opponents of what the left is actually doing. The left has been colluding with Russia since the infamous “Reset” button incident, through “I’ll have more flexibility after the election”, and past Uranium One and “donations” to the Clinton Foundation to the 2016 election.

    In the past the left was able to suppress reporting of its actions. Now, not so much.

  8. C.L.
    #2533565, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    The so-called ‘Army’ hates the SAS.
    What is going unreported and unnoticed here is a culture war – born of resentment and jealousy – between ADF personnel who are not considered remotely capable of battle versus battle-ready and battle-hardened commandos. It doesn’t help that the most junior SAS veterans have more experience than the chiefs of the ADF.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2533567, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    It’s amazing, isn’t it?

    Trump and his twitter feed is better at getting real news out, between little things like running the American government and facing off against foreign threats, than entire networks nominally dedicated to nothing but news.

    They should pay him to be on their staff.

  10. Boambee John
    #2533568, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    m0nty

    The urge for national survival in the face of an existential threat can overcome a lot of inhibitions. These inhibitions, by the way, do not apply to Taiwan or South Korea.

    But keep whistling in the dark, you will be past the haunted house soon.

  11. Ez
    #2533570, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Des,
    I’d say Jordan seems to using some variation of: “Would prejudice another investigation” since the CT mentions:

    Mr Jordan said while he was restricted in giving details as the matter was still before court…

    He would likely argue the misconduct for the two SES staff reinstated was linked to the Cranston/Plutus investigation, however was not a serious breach (trust us) but revealing details could prejudice the ongoing action against Cranston(s).

    In reality he is running cover for his colleagues, while shielding the ATO from public scrutiny, and saving face for himself since this occurred on his watch.

  12. C.L.
    #2533571, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    See, my view of an army is that is composed entirely of men trained and lean and aggressive and disciplined – ready to wage battles to the death whenever elected officials dispatch them to do so.

    Does anybody seriously believe that describes the Australian Army?

    I don’t know what it is but it’s no longer an army.

  13. dover_beach
    #2533572, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Monty on strategic affairs (or anything) was like Wayne Swan talking about fiscal responsibility.

  14. Mindfree
    #2533573, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    No link, but it seems the New South Wales farmer that used an unloaded .22 rifle to defend himself and his family against an iced up trespasser, at Oh God thirty in the morning, has been told he’s cleared, and to collect his licence from the local cops.

    My mail is that the SSAA had a hand in this – if so, doing God’s work

  15. struth
    #2533574, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    far right extremist groups brainwashing innocent people over the internet.

    Yep, far right.
    Anything right of Stalin , Hitler and Monty.

  16. H B Bear
    #2533575, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Well that settles it. The Nippers to be nuclear armed within 5 years.

  17. Andreas
    #2533576, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Monty on strategic affairs (or anything) was like Wayne Swan talking about fiscal responsibility.

    Remember when he thought we’d end up at war with Indonesia? LOL.

  19. struth
    #2533582, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Remember when he thought we’d end up at war with Indonesia? LOL.

    I can remember the Gillard loss so expertly predicted by Monty,…………..er, hum,………….. through the thousands of left wing brainfarts written and taken as fact that he links to, through to his TDS and all of the bullshit proven wrong again and again and again.

    It surely adds up to one great pile of left wing shit over the years.

    But for Monty, no rake shall be left horizontal.

  20. m0nty
    #2533584, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Yeah right db, you are one of those who think the Church still has authority to lecture regular people on morality even after all the rock spider stuff.

  21. notafan
    #2533585, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    The Australian actress regularly preaches on the theme of female empowerment and is an outspoken critic of what many consider to be Hollywood’s practice of harshly judging female artists based on their physical appearance.

    Blanchett is hilarious.

    What is with “artists” doesn’t she mean actresses and models?

    Memo to Cate, I’m pretty sure that actresses and models are chosen, almost exclusively,on the basis of their appearance and when it comes to your silly red carpet posing the whole point of frocking up, because you want people to notice how hawt your are. If they happen to think that you don’t, that is part of the game, too.

    As for bagging, men and women both dear, men and women both.

    I was unfortunate enough to see the last iteration of Cinderella, which was apparently a movie about Cate Blanchett striking poses in glamorous frocks.

  22. Chris
    #2533586, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    My mail is that the SSAA had a hand in this – if so, doing God’s work

    State officials in other states routinely say they are working behind the scenes.
    Poll: SSAA – Useful or fuggedaboudit?

  23. struth
    #2533587, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Yeah right db, you are one of those who think the Church still has authority to lecture regular people on morality even after all the rock spider stuff.

    authority?
    Right?
    Safe schools fine with you Monst?

  24. notafan
    #2533588, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Yeah right db, you are one of those who think the Church still has authority to lecture regular people on morality even after all the rock spider stuff.

    Along with millions of others Monty. Your logic on the Church, which is all of us, being collectively and in perpetuity, responsible for the particular sins of a teeny tiny minority, is absurd.

    In any case the Church doesn’t ‘lecture’ like some hypercritical Foolmonty but continues to remain faithful to the teachings of Christ. That is her mission.

  25. Entropy
    #2533590, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I actually have a tender, warm hearted feeling for Monty, he reminds me of the lovable Irish Setter I once had.

  26. John Constantine
    #2533593, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    It is just too early for the State to get away with totally disarming the proles.

    It is completely understood on all sides that the Flow of History is towards a State with total crushing power, and proles that can only flee, cower and beg without any right of self defence.

  27. thefrolickingmole
    #2533594, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    C.L.

    You might enjoy this little article for what it both says, and who the army choose to have say things against it.
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/oct/25/adfs-links-to-vile-facebook-group-shows-backlash-against-progressive-politics

    A Facebook group featuring jokes about child rape – in which more than 100 current and former Australian defence force personnel allegedly participated – is evidence of a “backlash” against progressive politics in the military, according to veterans.

    The ADF culture is in the spotlight following the release of evidence showing service personnel were members of a military themed Facebook page called Snafu on which users published jokes and memes about rape, violence against women and child sexual assault.

    This week the Victims of Abuse in the Australian Defence Force Association released data on what it said was evidence of a “vile and repulsive” culture within the military. The group analysed 8% of the 30,000 Facebook fans of Snafu and said it identified more than 100 active and former members of the military.

    Secretary and officer Jennifer Jacomb said: “It’s a real issue because what it documents is the ongoing culture of abuse within the ADF.”

    In a statement the Department of Defence said it had asked Facebook to take the page down and was investigating whether service members had engaged in inappropriate use of social media. However, Jacomb said her group had made government officials aware of the page twice this year.

    Bridget Clinch, a veteran, said she had seen a cultural shift since joining out of high school in 1997 until leaving the force in 2013 that she said broadly aligned with a change in Australian society. Initially this was for the better, she said.

    “Maybe it’s a maturity, there seemed to be a better understanding of where we stood in the world then [but] the military is part of our society and culture, and it’s a reflection of it,” she said.

    But she added: “As there has been this shift in the developed world to the so-called alt-right, anti-political correctness and anti-intellectualism, I guess the military equally runs the risk of allowing those things to become normalised in the service.

    “It’s really hard to understand just how closed off the military can be at times … You’re around the same people all the time and it’s quite insular so, once that culture seeps in, it’s pretty easy for it to propagate and take hold.”

    Clinch came out as transgender to her colleagues in the defence force and says the reaction was mixed but overwhelmingly supportive.

    “In some cases it was pretty extreme, some people were really violently opposed to it, but to be honest they seemed to be the outliers,” she said. The ADF leadership was less accepting and ultimately being trans ended Clinch’s career in the military.

    Ben Wadham, an associate professor in sociology at Flinders University in Adelaide and a former infantry soldier, agreed, saying there had been a “backlash” against progressive politics in the military since the former army chief David Morrison made his famous 2013 speech telling sexist soldiers “to get out” and “find something else to do”.

    “More broadly I think we’re going through backlash against progressive politics – you see things like 18C, the rise of Reclaim Australia and those movements,” he said. “The reality is that’s really heavily represented in the military and there’s a strong backlash against Morrison and what he represented.”

    Oh and the trans soldier was angry …

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/18/as-a-trans-veteran-im-enraged-at-calls-to-stop-funding-gender-reassignment-surgery
    (how would you like to share a foxhole with that?)

  28. Dr Faustus
    #2533595, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    ‘Sad day’: Turnbull government ‘rejects’ Indigenous referendum proposal

    The Turnbull government has been accused of turning its back on Indigenous people following reports it has rejected the proposal for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.

    Shorten wastes no time weaponising the issue with crafted words of support for everything Uluru.
    Turnbull grimaces and says nothing.

  29. Entropy
    #2533596, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I was unfortunate enough to see the last iteration of Cinderella, which was apparently a movie about Cate Blanchett striking poses in glamorous frocks.

    I have watched that movie with the !iss Entropys many times, and yes, fact check: true.

  31. dover_beach
    #2533598, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Yeah right db, you are one of those who think the Church still has authority to lecture regular people on morality even after all the rock spider stuff.

    Indeed, it does. Even if you set aside the Church as the community of Christian believers since its inception, and only refer to the institutional Church, this is not the first calamity, nor will it be the last before the rend of time. If the moral principles are true, they are true whether or not some of those that have preached them (or not) have failed to live up to them. Jut as the authority of law is not rendered moot because some judges take a bribe or tendentiously interpret the law.

  32. Des Deskperson
    #2533599, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    “I’d say Jordan seems to using some variation of: “Would prejudice another investigation” ”

    Good points,Ez.

    We’ll see if he opens up after the case against Cranston/Plutus has been finalised

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2533600, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    The explosive data from the poll, commissioned by The Australian Population Research Institute, has enormous implications for the main political parties as ordinary Australians cope with massive population growth driven by record migrant intakes.

    The nation’s population grew by 384,000 in the year to March 2017, with 60 per cent of that due to net overseas migration.

    Insanity.

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/voters-say-country-is-full-support-partial-ban-on-muslim-immigration-report/news-story/c79cbc2b4d87e0e48270a5c2425f25bf

  34. Senile Old Guy
    #2533601, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Here’s a gem from Calamity Cate:

    Blanchett, a virtually lock to snare a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her bravura turn in Blue Jasmine, says her fellow celebrity activists make sacrifices for the greater good. For example, DiCaprio could travel more than he actually does, she argued in a first-person interview with The Guardian.

    We need to keep switching up the language around climate change. For so long we’ve talked about sacrifice and people get discredited for what they haven’t given up. [Celebrities] get criticised for taking flights, but the truth is someone like Leo [DiCaprio] takes fewer flights than he’s asked to. If we want it to stay on the radar, we need to focus on the fact there’s a lot of opportunity.

    What a hero! True sacrifice! He “takes fewer flights than he’s asked to”.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2533602, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Monty had his marriage blessed by the Pope.

  36. Infidel Tiger
    #2533604, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    See, my view of an army is that is composed entirely of men trained and lean and aggressive and disciplined – ready to wage battles to the death whenever elected officials dispatch them to do so.

    Does anybody seriously believe that describes the Australian Army?

    I don’t know what it is but it’s no longer an army.

    The ADF now constitutes an elite fighting force of fewer than 500 men and 40,000 gender studies students majoring in touch rugby.

  37. Chris
    #2533605, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Yeah right db, you are one of those who think the Church still has authority to lecture regular people on morality even after all the rock spider stuff.

    The ‘moral people’ in our culture, that is Labor Greens, academics ABC and Fairfax lecture us on morality being whatever sex is wanted on the day. At the same time as their pets the gay men colonised the Catholic Church for access to children, leftist queer and fem politics called for the family to be be swept away such that all taboo stuff might be indulged.
    And the ABC itself at that time called for understanding because ‘In general men will have sex with boys.’
    The catholic church, after a period of cover-up, fought back with the moral strength of George Pell who in battle would have been worth a VC, dealt with the criminal gay men and compensated victims.

    Yes the church has moral authority, but post-modern political correctness appropriates false moral authority for abusers and swine like the media and Leftism, by far the worst creator of poverty and human misery in the last hundred years.

    In conclusion, fuck leftists – and the horse they rode in on. Its almost certain they have!

  38. m0nty
    #2533606, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Your logic on the Church, which is all of us, being collectively and in perpetuity, responsible for the particular sins of a teeny tiny minority, is absurd.

    The leaders of the Church were the ones who enabled them, nota. Money that regular people like us contributed to the Church paid directly for the enabling of rock spiders.

    Basically, the Church was the biggest and most welcoming rock for rock spiders to hide under. This happened for decades, with knowledge and complicity from the highest ranks of office bearers. In the wake of that horrific, shameful history, the Church has very little credibility left to speak about any issue.

  39. C.L.
    #2533607, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Bridget Clinch, a veteran …

    Clinch came out as transgender to her colleagues in the defence force …

    LOL.

  40. dover_beach
    #2533608, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    BTW, it is worth recalling that monty married in Church, post-ped#%ile scandal and yet here he is dismissing its authority and calling out its alleged hypocrisy.

  41. Rabz
    #2533609, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    New York Times: “What Killed the Promise of Muslim Communism?”

    What’s the saying, again? Oh, that’s right – beyond parody.

  42. Chris
    #2533610, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Basically, the Church was the biggest and most welcoming rock for rock spiders to hide under.

    Rock spiders are the pets of leftists; they are a mainstream cultural component of queer culture.

  43. thefrolickingmole
    #2533611, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Ive finaly hit peak guradian.
    On an article calling for manus ‘fugees to be brought to Australia I left this comment.

    “Why so racist against the generous people of PNG who have offered these people asylum”?

    Its been moderated as “This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our community standards. Replies may also be deleted”.

  44. Rabz
    #2533613, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    We need to keep switching up the language around climate change. For so long we’ve talked about sacrifice and people get discredited for what they haven’t given up. [Celebrities] get criticised for taking flights, but the truth is someone like Leo [DiCaprio] takes fewer flights than he’s asked to. If we want it to stay on the radar, we need to focus on the fact there’s a lot of opportunity.

    The gibberish above makes about as much sense as the concept of “muslim communism”.

  45. C.L.
    #2533614, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    CBS points out that, historically, state school teachers are absolutely the worst abusers of children.

    Consider the statistics: In accordance with a requirement of President Bush’s No Child Left Behind Act, in 2002 the Department of Education carried out a study of sexual abuse in the school system.

    Hofstra University researcher Charol Shakeshaft looked into the problem, and the first thing that came to her mind when Education Week reported on the study were the daily headlines about the Catholic Church.

    “[T]hink the Catholic Church has a problem?” she said. “The physical sexual abuse of students in schools is likely more than 100 times the abuse by priests.”

    So, in order to better protect children, did media outlets start hounding the worse menace of the school systems, with headlines about a “Nationwide Teacher Molestation Cover-up” and by asking “Are Ed Schools Producing Ped0ph7les?”

    No, they didn’t. That treatment was reserved for the Catholic Church, while the greater problem in the schools was ignored altogether.

    As the National Catholic Register’s reporter Wayne Laugesen points out, the federal report said 422,000 California public-school students would be victims before graduation — a number that dwarfs the state’s entire Catholic-school enrollment of 143,000.

    Yet, during the first half of 2002, the 61 largest newspapers in California ran nearly 2,000 stories about sexual abuse in Catholic institutions, mostly concerning past allegations. During the same period, those newspapers ran four stories about the federal government’s discovery of the much larger — and ongoing — abuse scandal in public schools.

    If this is true in the US, it’s also true here – which is why the ALP nobbled the Royal Commission to protect unionist teachers.

  46. Rabz
    #2533615, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    “Why so racist against the generous people of PNG who have offered these people asylum?”

    Excellent work, mole.

  47. stackja
    #2533616, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Chris
    #2533610, posted on October 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Basically, the Church was the biggest and most welcoming rock for rock spiders to hide under.

    Rock spiders are the pets of leftists; they are a mainstream cultural component of queer culture.

    Church? Says who? Don’t quote Leftist sources.

  48. Zatara
    #2533617, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    It’s got to suck when every distraction meme squirrels one releases gets promptly shot out of the tree.

    Sooner or later the bag of sacrificials run out and you end up with the issue(s) you are desperately trying to avoid acknowledging.

  49. calli
    #2533618, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Church has very little credibility left to speak about any issue.

    Fortunately the Church is neither founded nor dependant on it’s own credibility (as defined by the spirit of every age).

  50. m0nty
    #2533619, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Even if you set aside the Church as the community of Christian believers since its inception, and only refer to the institutional Church

    Well yes, I do do that. Individual Christians are not the Church. That is silly talk, and particularly silly to argue on a site which has such a set against collectivism.

    If the moral principles are true, they are true whether or not some of those that have preached them (or not) have failed to live up to them. Jut as the authority of law is not rendered moot because some judges take a bribe or tendentiously interpret the law.

    That is true, but you can’t have it both ways. You can’t argue with a straight face for the eternal sanctity of institutions like marriage when you represent an institution that has had to mend itself very recently due to a horrible history of abuse and injustice. Just like the Church has had to go through a period of reckoning and change to deal with the evolving mores of a living society, so has the institution of marriage. It is not that long ago that abused spouses who sought to escape hellish marriages were bullied by the Church and others to stay in their marriages. It is not that long ago that interracial marriages were banned. Marriage has changed, just like the Church.

  51. srr
    #2533620, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Boambee John
    #2533429, posted on October 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

    m0nty

    Sure. Whatever!

    I now look forward to your “explanation” of Uranium One, and the entirely “coincidental” donations to the Clinton Foundation just as State was considering the matter.

    Bonus points for you if you know which name I dropped caused Entropy to have it’s rather telling little hissy fit in which they still want to be seen as being on m0nty’s side … oh but don’t say it out loud … it’s still a little too close to home to too many nasties

  52. Gab
    #2533621, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    No matter how wrong monty is, you’ll never change his mind.

  53. C.L.
    #2533623, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Remember Newsweek? News junkies like me bought it (along with The Bulletin, Time and The Economist) before the internet. It may have had a slant but its essays on politics, international relations and culture were dense with details and its objectives were archly serious.

    Newsweek latest:

    WHY DOES PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HATE DOGS?

  54. JC
    #2533624, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Muzzle head.

    Fact Check True. I spent many hours shit posting on various forums demolishing Hillary in favour of anything sentient to become POTUS. Just happened to be Trump.

    So did my Dad.

    Interesting, so you reckon you and your pops were engaged in brainwashing feeble minded folk into voting for Trump. I bet those tickets both of you are selling for yourselves are going at sky high prices. Not!

  55. Roger
    #2533625, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Individual Christians are not the Church. That is silly talk, and particularly silly to argue on a site which has such a set against collectivism.

    Good Lord, monty, please don’t venture into theology.

  56. Entropy
    #2533627, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    You can’t kind of understand how the intellectually challenged confuse an alignment of Islam and communism. Even though the underlying cause, or ideology, if you will, is different, the symptoms are the same.

  57. JC
    #2533629, posted on October 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Remember Newsweek? News junkies like me bought it (along with The Bulletin, Time and The Economist) before the internet. It may have had a slant but its essays on politics, international relations and culture were dense with details and its objectives were archly serious.

    Yea, Time and the Economist were my two weekly reads. Newsweek also, but not as much. In fact I recall the time when Time and Newsweek were the only two major sources of international news/analysis around the world.

