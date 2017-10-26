Liberty Quote
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.— H. L. Mencken
Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
None of it adds up, but who cares. The leftist world is collapsing.
“Christians are baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit:
not in their names, for there is only one God, the almighty Father, his only Son and the Holy Spirit:
the Most Holy Trinity.”
Yes, but there is a certain order of authority among the Persons of the Holy Trinity which seems to be based on ontology; thus the Son is eternally begotten of the Father and the Spirit proceeds from both, or the Father alone if, like the Eastern Orthodox, you reject the filioque
Top Ender, I have good news, bad news and good news.
Minimalist constitutional recognition has already been rejected by the Uluru/Ayers Rock council.
Some people get all the good job interviews. I was just trying to lie about “where do you see yourself five years from now?” and “tell me about a time where you worked through a difficulty?” Discussing the relative merits of Jenna Jameson and Sasha Grey would have been much more fun.
m0nty has put a lot of effort today into distracting attention from the developing Wussia/Hillary story. The news from the US must be worse than we thought.
On the way he has shown some limitations in his understanding of Christianity, much less Catholicism.
Question: Was m0nty brought up as a Catholic, or was joining a condition of his marriage? The latter would explain the limitations shown.
Oh god, not the Arian heresy again…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arius
Negative writings describe Arius’ theology as one in which there was a time before the Son of God, when only God the Father existed. Despite concerted opposition, ‘Arian’ Christian churches persisted throughout Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa and also in various Germanic kingdoms, until suppressed by military conquest or voluntary royal conversion between the fifth and seventh centuries.
Minimalist constitutional recognition has already been rejected by the Uluru/Ayers Rock council.
Well, you know, at the end of the day members of said council get one vote each in the referendum.
SBS trotting out the elitist multiculti boosters, effectively labelling 74% of the nation as racist because they have had a gutsful of successive Govts inviting ever more foreigners into our already jam packed cities.
Christianophobic bigot.
Homosexual peddoes infiltrated the Church to slake their vile perversion by getting at easy prey.
The mistake the church made was letting any homosexuals at all enter the Church’s Seminaries.
Whereas lefties like you delight in the idea of normalising the sexualisation of children so as to pre-groom them for peddoes – such as infest the left.
The left will keep topping bader ginsberg up with Mugabe level transfusions of aborted fetal stem cell rich unborn baby blood.
Frankenjudge.
‘re pancreatic cancer. Some recent fortuitous research that showed a certain bug can decrease the efficacy of the chemo regime used in Tx. Maybe a combined antibiotic / chemo regime is on the horizon.
An alluring fantasy that leftistry isn’t an arse cancer that will devour any host unless it is aggressively put to death.
I’m getting confused! Apparently, ordinary Australians should not get to vote on SSM: that’s a job for the government. But, when it comes to constitutional recognition, it is not the job of the Government to decide; it should be put to the people.
I might suspect that these agitators for change simply go for the option most likely to deliver their desired outcome…but that would be cynical!
Oh god, not the Arian heresy again…
…eternally begotten…
Thus there was no time when He was not, and yet He was begotten.
Orthodox Christian theology, in other words.
Bless you, Stimps. It doesn’t.
That’s why you get the virtual Sunday School sticker. 🙂
Oh god, not the Arian heresy again…
All right all right I’m just mucking around I don’t want to go down f$cking Arian alley again life’s too Goddamned short.
😁
Good God! what a great way to end each day.
How else is she going to learn? SUnday school?
Catholicism must be configured so as the cutoff KPI for the rowdy and unscholarly is not prohibitively stringent.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 7h7 hours ago
Did Obama know about Uranium One and all of the illegal activity?
Of course, I’m sure it was all his idea.
..
Sean Hannity: “People Will Be Going to Jail” Over Uranium One Scandal (Video)
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/923376193730220032
..
The most remarkable thing about the MASSIVE Uranium One Scandal is that the #Media finds it completely uninteresting.
..
Uranium One has been in full sight of the #Media, Democrats and Establishment GOP for years – they ignored it.
ELITE bank executive Hans Borgelt whose glamorous estranged wife Julianne accused him of forcing her to watch porn and give him daily oral sex was back in court over AVO claims.
And that’s how you land an elite bank executive,
my dear wamens.
Can you say all the shoes you could ever want?
Not enough?
How about going through the courts so the kids get to hear about Mums dislike of blow jobs on the news.
Thanks Mum!
So they will return 74% of their budget to general revenue?
I didn’t think so.
Hahahaha, so the story is now that Manafort conspired with Hillary, then became campaign manager for the bloke running against her? This is just too funny. You lot are clownier than Michaelia Cash.
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
#2533909, posted on October 26, 2017 at 7:45 pm
She might let Grandma get a word in occasionally.
Thank you Roger for your reply.
Further to my comment on the previous page I’d like to add here:
“The apostolic faith concerning the Spirit was confessed by the second ecumenical council at Constantinople (381):
‘We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord and giver of life, who proceeds from the Father.’
By this confession, the Church recognises the Father as ‘the source and origin of the whole divinity’.
But the eternal origin of the Spirit is not unconnected with the Son’s origin:
‘The Holy Spirit, the third person of the Trinity, is God, one and equal with the Father and the Son,
of the same substance and also of the same nature. . .
Yet he is not called the Spirit of the Father alone,. . . but the Spirit of both the Father and the Son.’
The Creed of the Church from the Council of Constantinople confesses:
‘With the Father and the Son, he is worshipped and glorified.’ ”
Ref. 245
Stimpy, are you getting confused about the Trinity? Amateur. One in three, three in one, it’s quite simple.
No disagreement there, P..
🙂
Whilst not in Sinny , despite being in one of the northernmost suburbs of the Central Coast LGA we are in one of the so called ’10 cheapest suburbs of Sydney’ …
Mrs Diogenes delivers junk mail to help keep herself busy & bring a few dollars in. She buggered her ankle a few weeks ago & I have been helping out, and between walking her area, and the circuitous bus ride we have noticed a large uptick in the houses with ‘for lease’ signs out the front and they haven so for a few months, and even more worrying , piles of dumped possessions on the nature strip (tenants have done a bunk and left all their c**p behind for the ll to clean up).
We have seen this before, Pentrith , St Marys, Mt Druitt , just before the recession we had to have.
Get a load of this. The old bat has 9 lives.
Sure, she’s a rabid New York Leftist loon, but her enthusiasm for life and work is exemplary. I don’t want her to die, but I would love to see her retire, as she’s a woman and far too old for grueling work.
The pron watching thing is way over the top in terms of demands.
About twenty years ago I went to an interview and got the job. Some years later I found out that the reason I got it is that I laughed at the senior interviewer’s joke. He thought I would fit in well with the rest of the team.
It was a philosophical joke, and it was a great team.
Why not? Trump was a registered Democrat for a long time.
A lot of people wanted Anyone But Clinton.
The DNC wouldn’t listen though.
Their mistake is about to rip them a new one. I love how they are all scuttling for cover. Yesterday it was the new bunch. Today it is the old bunch too. Not me I’m clean! Never been anywhere near Wussians, Britishers or the FBI. All a misunderstanding (now where did I put my plane ticket?)
Democrats Abandon Hillary: ‘New’ & ‘Old’ DNC Deny Knowledge Of Trump Dossier Funding
Final call for Caracas. Final call, gate is closing!
Good point, Marcus Classic. They should have shown potential candidates gay porn magazines and stuck electrode sensors to their old fella measuring any excitement.
Hey, at least you linked earlier. Baby steps. 🙂
I’m always amazed by the awesome power of deep seated, insatiable resentment.
Even considering her triumph over physical adversity, she still should have got the boot put up her, when she broke her ethical commitment to neutrality and started openly campaigning for Hillary… because you either have Rule of Law, or you don’t.
monty
your sneering smart alecky contempt for us and it’s consequent mockery of us by way of utterly shoddy conjecture must be a terrible waste of your talents. There must be far more productive arenas. off to which, you could fuck.
24 March 1932. The Longreach Leader interviews a visitor from the Kimberleys
Killing of Abos.
NOT JUSTIFIED
WHITE MEN AT FAULT
FLOGGING BETTER
Mr. J. W. Galagher, who motored from Derby, Western Australia, to Longreach, arriving last week, told a
representative of the “Leader” of the slaughter of aboriginals over there.
The n****** living in their natural state, were caught by the white men, and taken in to the station properties. They were mostly hefty young men, considered worthy specimens, and showing promise of being good workers.
TAMING METHODS.
The usual procedure was to tie them up at the back of the homestead for a week or so, and give them some clothes. During the time they were imprisoned… They got “tame” and were then allotted their tasks. They worked reasonably well, with proper treatment, but many whites went “native” and the abo had no further
respect for him. He refused to work. That was the cause of most of the trouble with the blacks. When
that state of affairs came to pass, it was usual for the white men to take him off, as well as a few of his mates, and shoot them.
Sheep and cattle spearing, was the next bother… the cowboys and station hands would chase these nomad bands, and shoot a few of them for a lesson…Some station hands used to catch the abos, and give them a
good flogging with their stockwhips instead of shooting them, and the lesson meted out, did a certain
amount of good.’
One party met its fate at the hands of abos. The white man in charge was killed, as well as the n****** working for him. The stock was stolen. Instances such as this make white men kill blacks. Mr. Galagher thought in no case killing was justified. A good flogging would do just as much good in all probability, and would leave marks on the abo that he would carry for many a day… The most trouble came from the white men losing the respect of the abo when they went “native.” The slaughter of blacks following that was absolutely unwarranted, and steps should be taken to prevent it.’
http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/37229503/3947213
Proudly displayed at the entrance to the Longreach Stockmans Hall of Fame. Not.
Stimpy, are you getting confused about the Trinity? Amateur. One in three, three in one, it’s quite simple.
Silence, Patron Saint of Donuts!
Hubby’s oncology surgeon for his colon cancer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three weeks ago. Our whole community is devastated. He is not only a surgeon of high regard in a country area, but teaches at the local Rural Medicine School. I have known three other people quite personally over the last 50 yrs with this diagnosis and none have lived very long, say three to six months. I wish Ruth Ginsberg all the luck in the world with her health, she’s been through a lot.
I’m not boasting, but I was always very good at interviews. I found a trick that works. Turn the interview around and keep asking the interviewer questions. That way they found out little that could go against you and they think you’re very interested in the job because you asked so many questions.
This is the future folks:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BanBHajA7OC/?taken-by=billycorben
Admittedly the first time I saw a lady piss in the urinal was at the Perth Cup in 2001 and she had the decency to back up in to it.
Can confirm.
JC, I think that free steak you are going to owe me should be at Grossi Florentino. Their veal last night was outstanding. Apparently the pinot noir was also excellent, though I stuck to beer.