Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

  1. Roger
    #2534361, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:37 am

    UK Police are arresting half as many suspects as they did a decade ago despite a surge in crime.

    Too busy policing thought to be bothered about burglaries and common assaults.

  2. Myrddin Seren
    #2534368, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:43 am

    1. Russia arranged the assassination.
    2. The CIA and the FBI knew that Russia arranged it.

    and

    3. The Donald clearly has some Dealey Plaza concerns, such that the agencies’ concerns have melted his heart on this.

    DT: “Hey Everybody. Gonna release the secret JFK files !”

    DT: “Okay – not so much”.

    Translation – ‘If anything happens to me, you all know who to start the investigation with !!!’

  3. calli
    #2534369, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Here’s a cake.

    Lol. Someone needs to pass a geiger counter over Killary.

  4. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2534370, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:44 am

    From Baldrick at 6:49 am:

    “TheirABC finds another faux-gap, courtesy of the outrage industry:

    Women’s superannuation not so super: The $120,000 gender gap

    Women, of course, often have interrupted working lives raising children, where they are either out of the workforce or on reduced hours. [Men’s lives are interrupted by the interminable dissatisfaction of the wymminses]
    The super system seems to work against women catching up for those income-earning years lost to children and other responsibilities [largely to a timetable determined by themselves].”

    “seems to work against” whereas it works precisely the same as it does for blokes, with the benefit in direct proportion to the amount of paid work.

    If the wymminses don’t fancy traditional roles they can give children a miss and try out for a handsome contract playing pretend international cricket or pretend Aussie Rules for the AWFL. If their bludging parents insist on thrusting their way into their self important lives they can visit the ground and watch them throwing like girls.

  5. dover_beach
    #2534372, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:46 am

    That settles it.
    1. Russia arranged the assassination.
    2. The CIA and the FBI knew that Russia arranged it.

    Wow. Just wow.

  6. Top Ender
    #2534373, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Daily Mail is leading with “Trump’s JFK Cover-Up”.

    It was Custer on the grassy knoll with a back up 50-cal sniper rifle.

    The Duke of Wellington drove the getaway car.

    This is common knowledge.

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2534374, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Ped0ph1le Family Court backs mutilation abuse of teen child:

    How very progressive.

  8. calli
    #2534375, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Why does Killary talk so loud? To drown out this.

  9. v_maet
    #2534376, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:50 am

    https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32204484.pdf

    •KGB did NOT attempt to recruit Lee Harvey Oswald

    •Source “who has furnished reliable information in the past and who was in Russia on the date of the assassination” reported that the news was met with “shock and consternation”

    •”Officials of…the Soviet Union believed there was some well-organized conspiracy…to effect a ‘coup.’ They seemed convinced that the assassination was not the deed of one man, but that it arose out of a carefully planned campaign in which several people played a part They felt that those elements interested in utilizing the assassination…in the United States would then utilize this act to stop negotiations with the Soviet Union, attack Cuba and thereafter spread the war.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2534377, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Stimpy, are you getting confused about the Trinity? Amateur. One in three, three in one, it’s quite simple.

    St. Patrick explained it with the Shamrock. Three leaves, all one Shamrock.
    Pity about that lucky four-leaf clover then. The Auld Order fighting back?

  11. Gab
    #2534379, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Very disappointed Trump decided not to release the JFK files. Why make the announcement in the first place if you’re unsure you’ll go ahead? Pointless exercise.

  12. struth
    #2534384, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Good moaning.

    Won’t be hanging around long.

    Today, I am starting to see just how well Trump is Draining the swamp.
    It could never happen overnight.

    He is sitting back, adding a tweet here and there, and watching the jackals of the left , the real colluders with Russian (and U.N etc ) communists now starting to eat each others hearts out, in fear.
    He knows perfectly well that in a corrupt left wing controlled Washington, he must work this way.

    Another shining example that humans don’t change throughout history, and evil behaves as evil always has.
    Cowardly.

    Come on Cory, open your gob, you can do it.
    We are paying you good money to do it.
    Put up, or support somebody who does.
    Starting a conservative party in these desperate times and then going to ground hurts our side of politics more than if you had just stayed a back bench hack for the Liberals.
    Step up now, for god’s sake man……………………chest out, shoulders back, what!!

    NOW F…ING DO IT.
    AND DO IT NOW.

  13. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2534385, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

    The Victorian Association for the Teaching of English, a professional body backed by the state government, will host its annual conference next month, unveiling a program to highlight “the iconoclasts, the dissidents and the marginalised” and celebrate individ­uals “who will not, or cannot, swim in the mainstream”.

    Confucius say he who swims away from the mainstream risks being led astray by the sharks.

  14. notafan
    #2534387, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    The turban is an affectation for yet another amazing graduate of MLC which churns out leftie lawyers and ‘actresses’, just another middle class Marxist for all her attempted edginess is shen narayanasamy

    Beverley Hills primary school in East Doncaster to MLC is hardly a triumph over adversity, I bet she was one of MANY at that primay school moving on to elite eastern suburbs private schools.

    The MLC One Nation walk out is just an embarrassment, those girls wouldn’t know a single thing about the experiences of a working class Australian, not a single thing.

    MLC have a lot of scholarships.

    What a wankeretta.

  15. calli
    #2534389, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    The Collective celebrating Indivualsts? How about that!

    Hang on…London to a brick they will be Approved Individualists. Not the Free Range sort.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2534392, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    The areas in the 5th to 7th centuries that resisted Roman Trinitarian Christianity were largely on the borders of Empire. My theory is that Arian Christianity had a greater appeal to those who already had their own Father God. Arianism provided a much easier shift of gear into to the new religion. Same basic authority father figure, but now genealogically extended into an ultimately desirable Roman heritage. The Roman Trinitarian Christ, being coterminous, meant the Old Pater of north-western Europe was in some difficulties. He and his entourage had to die away a bit first.

    I have seen pictures of Christ from that period drawn looking like Wotan/Odin. Part of the shift.

  17. Chris
    #2534393, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Confucius say he who swims away from the mainstream risks being led astray by the sharks.

    Darwin say being eaten by sharks may strengthen the rest of the population, if selexcted according to conventionality of zir pronouns.

  19. Ez
    #2534399, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    “The challenge for Dudley Dough was to support itself,” said Bing Broderick, executive director of the nonprofit Haley House, which oversees the shop.

    It’s actually worse, because the failed Dudley Dough is owned by Haley House which is an NPO (no shit) and enjoys tax exempt status:

    Haley House is a tax-exempt organization and we can provide a letter for tax deduction purposes upon request.

    So these muppets couldn’t keep the doors open, even on pre-tax revenue. LOL!

  20. notafan
    #2534401, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    The Trinity is a confounding concept that we accept on faith but what matters is whether it is true.

    Arianism was overcome by Truth, that is all that matters.

    I know that the Visigoths struggled with Arianism in Spain but I don’t think Arius as a Berber from Egypt would have been much influenced by Wotan/Odin.

    The heresy was about done with by the time the British Isles converted and long before the people of the far north of Europe converted (Denmark etc)

    The heir of Arius is Mohammed.

  21. notafan
    #2534403, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    So these muppets couldn’t keep the doors open, even on pre-tax revenue. LOL!

    And with a $100,000 gift from some sports owner.

    You’d think all those progressive Bostonians would pay extra for fair wage pizza but no, they are the same as everyone else when it comes to taking money out of their pockets.

  22. Zatara
    #2534404, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Very disappointed Trump decided not to release the JFK files. Why make the announcement in the first place if you’re unsure you’ll go ahead? Pointless exercise.

    I suspect Trump is managing the message.

    The recent meltdowns in the Democrat criminal cover stories are front and center in everyone’s attention right now. No use diluting the effects of that and giving the MSM an excuse to push them into the forgettery.

    The juicy bits of the JFK papers have waited 50+ years, they can wait a bit longer.

  23. Old School Conservative
    #2534407, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Tim Blair is inviting a fatwa.
    “FAT, DEVOUT AND STUPID IS NO WAY TO GO THROUGH LIFE”.
    He then summarises with “Remember the debate about how to deal with these people when they returned? Not much of a problem, really.”

    At least there are still some Australian journalists with courage.

  24. Roger
    #2534410, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    My theory is that Arian Christianity had a greater appeal to those who already had their own Father God.

    The Germanic tribes were converted by the preaching of Ulfilas, who was was commissioend for that task by Eusebius of Nicodemia, the Arian bishop who had baptised the emperer Constantine himself into the Christian faith. So the Arianism of the Goths stems from the triumph of Arianism in the heart of the Roman empire at the time, a situation which would only be undone by the grace of God in the person of Athanasius of Alexandria.

  25. C.L.
    #2534412, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    It was Custer on the grassy knoll with a back up 50-cal sniper rifle.

    The Duke of Wellington drove the getaway car.

    This is common knowledge.

    See, yeah. No.
    That type of ridicule is itself phony, in my view.
    Looking at the assassination, it’s preposterously obvious there was a conspiracy.
    Oswald – clearly – did what he did on Russia’s say-so. He was Russia’s assassin.

  26. Zatara
    #2534413, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Apparently it wasn’t just the pic that got Ellen Degenerette in trouble.

    It was the tweet

    “Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

  27. Baldrick
    #2534415, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Nice front cover on The Spectator Australia on gender politics.

  28. stackja
    #2534417, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2534385, posted on October 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Here are the wisest 10 quotes from Charlie Chan films.

    “Waiting for tomorrow waste of today.”
    Charlie Chan in Egypt (1935)

    “Mind like parachute – only function when open.”
    Charlie Chan at the Circus (1936)

    “Long journey always start with one short step.”
    Charlie Chan in Shanghai (1935)

    “Optimist only sees doughnut. Pessimist sees hole.”
    Charlie Chan in Paris (1935)

    “Front seldom tell truth. To know occupants of house, always look in backyard.”
    Charlie Chan in London (1934)

    “If you want wild bird to sing do not put him in cage.”
    Charlie Chan in London (1934)

    “Suspicion often father of truth.”
    Charlie Chan at the Race Track (1936)

    “Journey of life like feather in stream – must go with current.”
    Charlie Chan in Egypt (1935)

    “Madness twin brother of genius because each live in world created by own ego. One sometimes mistaken for the other.”
    Charlie Chan at the Opera (1936)

    “One grain of luck sometimes worth more than whole rice field of wisdom.”
    Charlie Chan at the Circus (1936)

  29. Baldrick
    #2534419, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    How come it’s okay for Ellen Degenerate to ogle Kate Perry’s boobs but not Harvey Weinstein?

  30. C.L.
    #2534421, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Kate Perry has some nice boobs, to be sure.
    Ellen gets a pass.

  31. Chris
    #2534422, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    You’d think all those progressive Bostonians would pay extra for fair wage pizza but no, they are the same as everyone else when it comes to taking money out of their pockets.

    Maybe the people who approve of their ideas don’t eat pizza; they think its too unhealthy and loaded with oils and meat and stuff.

  32. thefrolickingmole
    #2534425, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Ancient Ireland safe schools tutoring confirmed!!!
    https://www.irishcentral.com/news/bog-bodies-are-kings-sacrificed-by-celts-says-expert-129289548-237410131
    Cutting the nipples was more than torture. The aim was to dethrone the king. “Sucking a king’s nipples was a gesture of submission in ancient Ireland,” says Kelly. “Cutting them would have made him incapable of kingship in this world or the next.”

    Im trying to imagine this scene transposed with Braveheart …

  33. John Comnenus
    #2534426, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    My boss to me: “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life son!”

    Me to my boss: “I’ll lose weight sir.” Snappy salute, about turn and march out.

