Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
UK Police are arresting half as many suspects as they did a decade ago despite a surge in crime.
Too busy policing thought to be bothered about burglaries and common assaults.
and
3. The Donald clearly has some Dealey Plaza concerns, such that the agencies’ concerns have melted his heart on this.
DT: “Hey Everybody. Gonna release the secret JFK files !”
DT: “Okay – not so much”.
Translation – ‘If anything happens to me, you all know who to start the investigation with !!!’
Lol. Someone needs to pass a geiger counter over Killary.
From Baldrick at 6:49 am:
“seems to work against” whereas it works precisely the same as it does for blokes, with the benefit in direct proportion to the amount of paid work.
If the wymminses don’t fancy traditional roles they can give children a miss and try out for a handsome contract playing pretend international cricket or pretend Aussie Rules for the AWFL. If their bludging parents insist on thrusting their way into their self important lives they can visit the ground and watch them throwing like girls.
Wow. Just wow.
Daily Mail is leading with “Trump’s JFK Cover-Up”.
It was Custer on the grassy knoll with a back up 50-cal sniper rifle.
The Duke of Wellington drove the getaway car.
This is common knowledge.
How very progressive.
Why does Killary talk so loud? To drown out this.
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32204484.pdf
•KGB did NOT attempt to recruit Lee Harvey Oswald
•Source “who has furnished reliable information in the past and who was in Russia on the date of the assassination” reported that the news was met with “shock and consternation”
•”Officials of…the Soviet Union believed there was some well-organized conspiracy…to effect a ‘coup.’ They seemed convinced that the assassination was not the deed of one man, but that it arose out of a carefully planned campaign in which several people played a part They felt that those elements interested in utilizing the assassination…in the United States would then utilize this act to stop negotiations with the Soviet Union, attack Cuba and thereafter spread the war.
St. Patrick explained it with the Shamrock. Three leaves, all one Shamrock.
Pity about that lucky four-leaf clover then. The Auld Order fighting back?
Very disappointed Trump decided not to release the JFK files. Why make the announcement in the first place if you’re unsure you’ll go ahead? Pointless exercise.
Good moaning.
Won’t be hanging around long.
Today, I am starting to see just how well Trump is Draining the swamp.
It could never happen overnight.
He is sitting back, adding a tweet here and there, and watching the jackals of the left , the real colluders with Russian (and U.N etc ) communists now starting to eat each others hearts out, in fear.
He knows perfectly well that in a corrupt left wing controlled Washington, he must work this way.
Another shining example that humans don’t change throughout history, and evil behaves as evil always has.
Cowardly.
Come on Cory, open your gob, you can do it.
We are paying you good money to do it.
Put up, or support somebody who does.
Starting a conservative party in these desperate times and then going to ground hurts our side of politics more than if you had just stayed a back bench hack for the Liberals.
Step up now, for god’s sake man……………………chest out, shoulders back, what!!
NOW F…ING DO IT.
AND DO IT NOW.
Confucius say he who swims away from the mainstream risks being led astray by the sharks.
The turban is an affectation for yet another amazing graduate of MLC which churns out leftie lawyers and ‘actresses’, just another middle class Marxist for all her attempted edginess is shen narayanasamy
Beverley Hills primary school in East Doncaster to MLC is hardly a triumph over adversity, I bet she was one of MANY at that primay school moving on to elite eastern suburbs private schools.
The MLC One Nation walk out is just an embarrassment, those girls wouldn’t know a single thing about the experiences of a working class Australian, not a single thing.
MLC have a lot of scholarships.
What a wankeretta.
The Collective celebrating Indivualsts? How about that!
Hang on…London to a brick they will be Approved Individualists. Not the Free Range sort.
The areas in the 5th to 7th centuries that resisted Roman Trinitarian Christianity were largely on the borders of Empire. My theory is that Arian Christianity had a greater appeal to those who already had their own Father God. Arianism provided a much easier shift of gear into to the new religion. Same basic authority father figure, but now genealogically extended into an ultimately desirable Roman heritage. The Roman Trinitarian Christ, being coterminous, meant the Old Pater of north-western Europe was in some difficulties. He and his entourage had to die away a bit first.
I have seen pictures of Christ from that period drawn looking like Wotan/Odin. Part of the shift.
Darwin say being eaten by sharks may strengthen the rest of the population, if selexcted according to conventionality of zir pronouns.
Wanna buy a watch?
It’s actually worse, because the failed Dudley Dough is owned by Haley House which is an NPO (no shit) and enjoys tax exempt status:
So these muppets couldn’t keep the doors open, even on pre-tax revenue. LOL!
The Trinity is a confounding concept that we accept on faith but what matters is whether it is true.
Arianism was overcome by Truth, that is all that matters.
I know that the Visigoths struggled with Arianism in Spain but I don’t think Arius as a Berber from Egypt would have been much influenced by Wotan/Odin.
The heresy was about done with by the time the British Isles converted and long before the people of the far north of Europe converted (Denmark etc)
The heir of Arius is Mohammed.
And with a $100,000 gift from some sports owner.
You’d think all those progressive Bostonians would pay extra for fair wage pizza but no, they are the same as everyone else when it comes to taking money out of their pockets.
I suspect Trump is managing the message.
The recent meltdowns in the Democrat criminal cover stories are front and center in everyone’s attention right now. No use diluting the effects of that and giving the MSM an excuse to push them into the forgettery.
The juicy bits of the JFK papers have waited 50+ years, they can wait a bit longer.
Tim Blair is inviting a fatwa.
“FAT, DEVOUT AND STUPID IS NO WAY TO GO THROUGH LIFE”.
He then summarises with “Remember the debate about how to deal with these people when they returned? Not much of a problem, really.”
At least there are still some Australian journalists with courage.
My theory is that Arian Christianity had a greater appeal to those who already had their own Father God.
The Germanic tribes were converted by the preaching of Ulfilas, who was was commissioend for that task by Eusebius of Nicodemia, the Arian bishop who had baptised the emperer Constantine himself into the Christian faith. So the Arianism of the Goths stems from the triumph of Arianism in the heart of the Roman empire at the time, a situation which would only be undone by the grace of God in the person of Athanasius of Alexandria.
See, yeah. No.
That type of ridicule is itself phony, in my view.
Looking at the assassination, it’s preposterously obvious there was a conspiracy.
Oswald – clearly – did what he did on Russia’s say-so. He was Russia’s assassin.
Apparently it wasn’t just the pic that got Ellen Degenerette in trouble.
It was the tweet
Nice front cover on The Spectator Australia on gender politics.
How come it’s okay for Ellen Degenerate to ogle Kate Perry’s boobs but not Harvey Weinstein?
Kate Perry has some nice boobs, to be sure.
Ellen gets a pass.
Maybe the people who approve of their ideas don’t eat pizza; they think its too unhealthy and loaded with oils and meat and stuff.
Ancient Ireland safe schools tutoring confirmed!!!
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/bog-bodies-are-kings-sacrificed-by-celts-says-expert-129289548-237410131
Cutting the nipples was more than torture. The aim was to dethrone the king. “Sucking a king’s nipples was a gesture of submission in ancient Ireland,” says Kelly. “Cutting them would have made him incapable of kingship in this world or the next.”
Im trying to imagine this scene transposed with Braveheart …
My boss to me: “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life son!”
Me to my boss: “I’ll lose weight sir.” Snappy salute, about turn and march out.