Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,043 Responses to Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Snoopy
    #2534882, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    With the big wins recently enjoyed by the Yindjibarndi and Budina in the NNTT, more than 60% of the continent is now covered by Land Rights and Native Title, much of it exclusive. This will only expand. That looks to me like victory.

    Explain to me what the $33 billion per year is needed for again.

  2. johanna
    #2534884, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    egg_
    #2534842, posted on October 27, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    pay for a small window mount and get it installed by a handyman type for $100, it will be far less frustrating in the long run.

    IIRC PACs are replacing window-mounts thick and fast (ease of installation for renters, in many rooms?) so I’d get a window-mount while they’re still available – or a dual hose PAC, to avoid ‘negative pressure’ sucking in outside air.

    egg, I really appreciate your comment, but have no idea what it means.

    What is a “window mount?” What is a “dual hose PAC?”

    Give us poor consumers a chance. 🙂

  3. JC
    #2534886, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Johanna

    Install a refrigeration A/C unit, DO NOT go with evaporative, as the thing doesn’t work when it’s really hot and no breeze (which is when you need it most). Evaporative is the a/c equivalent of wind turbines and solar panels. They are basically useless and only work intermittently. Lastly stop annoying everyone.

  4. JC
    #2534887, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Don’t let her annoy you egg, as you too valuable an commneter here to be annoyed. 🙂

  5. Joe
    #2534888, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Lastly stop annoying everyone.

    How rude. By the way I would like to know what the …. a PAC is?

  6. Mark A
    #2534889, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    johanna
    #2534884, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    egg, I really appreciate your comment, but have no idea what it means.

    What is a “window mount?” What is a “dual hose PAC?”

    Give us poor consumers a chance. 🙂

    The window mounted standalone AC is the older type that is installed in the window with half of it hanging outside. I wouldn’t recommend it.

    They are definitely a bit cheaper than the split system but noisy and if your bedroom is larger than 3*4M than you need a larger one to cope with a hot day.

    You can have a split system for less than $450 + installation. they are quiet efficient and use less electricity.

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2534890, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I think you are describing evaporative systems, the ones I am looking at collect water, are refrigerative.

    No not evaporative, there is nowhere for the condensed water to go from the compressor unit, it generally collects in the unit and has to be emptied. If its really humid the thing constantly needs to be emptied. One we had required added water to increase efficiency and performed poorly without it.

    Best to do research before you buy. Read the units manual to understand its water drainage requirements and read reviews.

  8. Chris
    #2534891, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Lastly stop annoying everyone.

    JC: ‘radio check’
    Everyone: ‘Loud and annoying’

  9. Mark A
    #2534892, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Joe
    #2534888, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Lastly stop annoying everyone.

    How rude. By the way I would like to know what the …. a PAC is?

    Portable air conditioner. Not evaporative! All the vogue with tenants, expels the hot air via a flexible hose through the window. Easiest to install if you have sliding windows

  10. JC
    #2534893, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    By the way I would like to know what the …. a PAC is?

    I think it means precision air conditioning. It describes a unit that focuses cold air in an area like a server, or in johanna’s case, a huge clunk lying on the bed, as hot as hell. Not hot like Michelle Pfeiffer hot lying on the bed.. Hot as in 35 degs at midnight. 🙂

  11. Boambee John
    #2534894, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    David Wilkinson. Comparative Civilizations Review

    ‘Today there exists on the Earth only one civilization, a single global civilization. As recently as the nineteenth century several independent civilizations still existed (i.e. those centered on China, Japan, and the West); now there remains but one’

    He wishes, and in this case I think the wish is father to the thought.

    Is he a UN/one world government type I ask myself?

  12. JC
    #2534895, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Portable air conditioner.

    Could be that too, I guess.

    Evap is bullshit A/C.

  13. JC
    #2534897, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Read the units manual…….

    Huh. That’s possibly my worst pet hate. I hate reading manuals with a vengeance.

  14. Delta A
    #2534899, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    He doesn’t deserve a second chance at all

    Maybe not, Makka. But if you’re going to ditch Abbott entirely, you have to offer a credible alternative.

    What’s your suggestion?

  15. johanna
    #2534900, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    JC
    #2534872, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    You seem him act recently, Bruce? He’s bigger (fatter) than an aircraft carrier and would weigh more. The fat slob should be thinking about signing up to Jenny Craig rather than reading bullshit.

    JC’s Ideal Man is a short, hairy Sicilian who spends his life peering at computer screens and complaining about (a) his imaginary ailments and (b) being overcharged a couple of dollars at his local Chinese.

    Gerard reminds me of Henry VIII.

    Came from a dysfunctional family, worked hard, played hard,WON, and his subjects loved him. He and Henry are in the larger than life category. Pecksniffers like JC demand to know why they are not counting their calories and drinks.

    Gerard is not only in the top five of actors of his generation, he has a genuine sense of humour and loathes the JCs of this world.

    Nip around the ankles all you like, sad little yapping nobody.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2534901, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2534845, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    A FEMALE massage therapist who claimed West Indian cricket star Chris Gayle flashed her in a change room has been described in court as “plainly neurotic”.

    Has there been any update on her claim to have seen 50% of his todger?
    A QC keen on spinning his fees up could have spent some time drawing out a cross-examination on that one …

    “When you say you saw “the top half” of my client’s todger, what do you mean?
    Do you mean a longitudinal cross-section, as one may slice a hot-dog for the application of tomato sauce?
    Or are you claiming my client was aroused, with his member pointing skywards, and the “top half” starts with the knob-end and works towards the root, as it were?
    Or are you saying my client’s member was “at ease” with the towel concealing the business end but revealing the foundation end?
    And furthermore, if you saw only a portion of my client’s tackle, how can you be sure that this was “half”.
    If you saw a fraction of his todger which might have been 1/3, my client’s reputation may damaged if you represent this proportion as one-half in this court”.

    So many questions.
    I have no doubt she was looking for a sandwich, though.
    She’s one sandwich short of a picnic.

  17. JC
    #2534903, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    CVS makes more than $66 billion bid for Aetna: sources

    The big bets are back baby. Lets party like it was the 80s.

    If the orange fat fuck gets the tax package through and manages to lower the corp tax rate down to 20%, its going to create really freaking interesting markets.

    Couple that with the possibility that Mummy’s boy in France gets the labor market package through largely unharmed and this could really push things along in the euroweenie zone too. If the Frogs push for labor market reform and succeed, I believe this will pressure the Italians and Spanish to changes their too.

    Interesting times.

  18. Makka
    #2534904, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    What’s your suggestion?

    Delta, I want to see the death of the Liberal Party. I think these frauds are killing conservative/populist efforts and this country while they survive. If Abbott were to throw his weight behind Bernardi it could precipitate a massive shift in conservative politics to the right, where it belongs. If the LNP is to survive, let it be as a minor party to make up Govt numbers on the right, dominated by the Australian Conservatives.

  19. JC
    #2534905, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    JC’s Ideal Man is a short, hairy Sicilian who spends his life peering at computer screens and complaining about (a) his imaginary ailments and (b) being overcharged a couple of dollars at his local Chinese.

    Gerard reminds me of Henry VIII.

    Came from a dysfunctional family, worked hard, played hard,WON, and his subjects loved him. He and Henry are in the larger than life category. Pecksniffers like JC demand to know why they are not counting their calories and drinks.

    Gerard is not only in the top five of actors of his generation, he has a genuine sense of humour and loathes the JCs of this world.

    Nip around the ankles all you like, sad little yapping nobody.

    See people. I tried to assist the rotund interloper and this is the thanks I get. Racist abuse and getting compared to the French aircraft carrier. And then people ask why I’m short tempered with it.

  20. Andrew M
    #2534906, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Thanks, mole, but I can’t do that because it’s a strata unit. No way will they allow a window unit on the front facade.

    There is a fourth option cheaper than split, more effective than evaporative, and has no external mounted component. You get a an internal window mounted unit. Still noisy but they are under 800 bucks and only require a strong person to lift the 40 kg unit out of the car and into the window frame. Plugs into a standard wall socket. I’ve done it myself once about ten years ago.
    It won’t chill the room on a hot day but it certainly takes the edge off it.

  21. Entropy
    #2534907, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    But then, makka, Abbott would have to hope his electorate will stop voting liberal like mum and grandma did.

  22. JC
    #2534910, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Johanna finds him handsome and sexy looking.

    Why calorie count when you too can look like Gerry, she says.

  23. Entropy
    #2534911, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Ceiling fan, and a floor fan with wet towel on rack in front.

  24. Bron
    #2534913, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Sleep downstairs on hot nights.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2534915, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    ‘This makes me powerful’, Bob Katter declares

    Independent MP Bob Katter says he will use the fallout from the High Court decision to “take control” of the issues he’s been fighting for in Canberra by exploiting minority government to his own advantage.

    “Just remember I’m one of the six most powerful people in Australia at the moment, and won’t I be enjoying it,” Mr Katter told reporters.

    “I think we’ll be able to deliver on the royal commission of the banks and on ethanol.”

    “Malcolm Turnbull was not only offensive but insulting to me in our last meeting. I think there’ll be a change of attitude,” he laughed.

    Mr Katter said the Coalition had used its numbers to block the banking inquiry.

    “Well, too bad, so sad (now) Mr LNP” he said.

    “I’ve lived with a parliament I’d like to spit on most of the time.”

    From the Oz. Suffering Christ, look what’s crawled out of the woodwork.

  26. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2534918, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Woman pees in men’s room urinal at football game
    The cheeky blonde took advantage of a golden opportunity to pee at a men’s urinal on Monday — holding up her beer while flanked by two male co-relievers.
    Clad in a pink top and light-blue shorts that she dropped to her knees, the woman was captured on video as she held the wall for balance — and took one giant leak for womankind.

  27. Robber Baron
    #2534919, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Windbag on 7.30. He is pickled.

  28. johanna
    #2534921, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    You can have a split system for less than $450 + installation. they are quiet efficient and use less electricity.

    A decent split system (not an Unknown Brand one) costs maybe $6 – 800. But, the installation in my place would cost at least $1700, likely more, I’ve checked. And, I have to get Body Corporate approval for a new external fan thingie.

    I get the feeling that some commenters are talking about older appliances.

    I know that they are not perfect, but if for $700 I can sleep at night at the height of summer, I’m good.

  29. yackman
    #2534922, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    To all above re aircons; evaporative works fine on the inland side of the Great Dividing range. There are not too many high RH days in summer inland > 250 km from the coast and fan only is fine overnight after about 11 pm. We have two on the house and one on the workshop ( my extravagance)

  30. Makka
    #2534923, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Entropy, no matter what Abbott does the Libs are self destructing anyway. It’s the rate of collapse that matters. The sooner the better as far as I’m concerned.

  31. Snoopy
    #2534924, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Australia 1, Trump 0

    Rosalind Dixon, Professor of Law at UNSW Sydney

    The decision points to the fundamental health of Australian democracy in two ways: first, the Government has already announced its intention to comply with the decision, by announcing the date of a by-election in Mr Joyce’s seat of New England.

    There has been no criticism by the Government of the court, and certainly been no suggestion the Government might choose to ignore the decision, because of its politically inconvenient consequences.

    Contrast this with recent statements by US President Donald Trump on Twitter attacking members of the federal judiciary as “so-called judges”, for decisions to enforce the constitution and block the Trump administration’s travel ban,

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2534926, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Woman pees in men’s room urinal at football game

    I saw that, oh, thirty five years ago. She was a bit of a hard case “Well, you’ve all seen one before, haven’t you?”

  33. H B Bear
    #2534927, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    After 20 years in Parliament the Mad Katter almost achieves relevance.

  34. Andreas
    #2534930, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    royal commission of the banks and on ethanol

    Because these are the pressing issues facing Australia. *facepalm*

    Just burn the whole thing down.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2534931, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    You’d be surprised at the agreement. With the big wins recently enjoyed by the Yindjibarndi and Budina in the NNTT,

    I thought they were an accounting firm in Scone.

  36. Snoopy
    #2534933, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    It was pleasing to see the Coffs Harbour Ashes test was a sell out. And some here used to scoff.

  37. Delta A
    #2534934, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Makka

    #2534904, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I agree 100%.

    It is precisely what I meant, but evidently not so succinctly stated.

  38. johanna
    #2534935, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    JC
    #2534886, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Johanna

    Install a refrigeration A/C unit, DO NOT go with evaporative, as the thing doesn’t work when it’s really hot and no breeze (which is when you need it most). Evaporative is the a/c equivalent of wind turbines and solar panels. They are basically useless and only work intermittently. Lastly stop annoying everyone.

    He’s like the boy who throws stones at the girl he fancies, isn’t he? So cute.

    As I made clear, I want a refrigerative system, can’t understand why anyone would want evaporative, unless they love to sweat.

    It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.

  39. Joe
    #2534937, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Contrast this with recent statements by US President Donald Trump on Twitter attacking members of the federal judiciary as “so-called judges”, for decisions to enforce the constitution and block the Trump administration’s travel ban,

    Except, that Pres. Trump did not attack the SUPREME COURT which is the equivalent of our High Court, he attacked partisan judges on the federal equivalent of a magistrates court. Then, when the decision went to the Supreme Court, low and behold, Pres. Trump’s stance is vindicated and the lower court justices chastised by the Supremes.

    Rosalind Dixon, yet another academic wrong again.

  40. JC
    #2534939, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    He’s like the boy who throws stones at the girl he fancies, isn’t he? So cute.

    Keep day dreaming, Johanna.

  41. Top Ender
    #2534941, posted on October 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Johanna, as others have pointed out, those temporary window units are not good at all.

    In my inner Qld days, the locals had those wheeled evaporative coolers which were very nice IF you were in front of them. They didn’t really cool the room, but they cooled a human alright.

    Sort of like fans in the Top End. They are a waste of money unless you are underneath them. Then they are great. (One of my hobbies has been switching off fans in rooms which no longer have a human in them. I have saved thousands of bucks.)

  42. JC
    #2534943, posted on October 27, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Rosalind Dixon, yet another academic wrong again.

    I emailed the lazy sloth mainly because academics – even make believe ones like her- hate criticism and it really pisses them off.

    But, you never abuse them. Mockery and belittling is far more effective.

    Hi Rosalind:

    Re your views.

    I find it extraordinary a law professor would suggest the judiciary is beyond reproach/criticism. Incredible!

    Firstly, Trump is right, as the superior courts have shown- that matters like immigration policy it is the purview of the president and not the courts. Lower court decisions are being quickly reversed and the superior court judges criticizing the lower court judges in almost every case. Secondly, judges are not gods and in an open society their decisions are up for criticism like anyone else.

    Lastly, here’s Obama publicly taking issue with the SCOTUS over a decision he didn’t like … just like Trump.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiDiHX50zT4

    Your shallow recount is exactly why academia is going down the drain in terms of public perception. Advocacy takes a front seat to everything else.

    Regards

    The automatic ping back I received is hysterical.

    I am currently on SSP, and so may be slower than usual to respond to emails during this period. I apologize for any inconvenience. If your email is urgent, please contact Belinda McDonald at [email protected], or Vanessa Cali [email protected] if it concerns the UNSW Grand Challenge on Inequality.

  43. Knuckle Dragger
    #2534944, posted on October 27, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Testes at 6.04,

    Come on, you can say it. Ayer’s Rock. Ayer’s Rock. Ayer’s Rock. The actual indigenous name for it will never be known as all the original inhabitants are dead, replaced by interlopers.

    Those ‘big wins’ you refer to are theoretical, not practical. Not an ounce of difference will be made to the lives of everyday people, aside from the legal fees profits handed to lawyers, straight from my wallet.

    I have a permit, free of charge that lets me into any indigenous land in the NT so I can go wherever the hell I want, should I wish to. This is my country too, as reprehensible as it may seem to the likes of you. And if you expect me to kneel for a ‘civilisation’ that could never build permanent structures, grow crops, domesticate animals (not dingoes), boil water, forge basic metals, develop any sort of written language over 40,000 years and WHO I PAY FOR to stop themselves becoming extinct – I’m sorry, but you’re very much mistaken.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *