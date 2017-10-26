Liberty Quote
Written laws are like spider’s webs; they will catch, it is true, the weak and the poor, but would be torn in pieces by the rich and powerful.— Anacharsis
-
Recent Comments
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- JC on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Boambee John on I. Told. You. So.
- Top Ender on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Rabz on Breaking News: Gawn
- JC on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Matt on Leadership
- Joe on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Roger on Peter O’Brien: The Cash Affair
- johanna on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Delta A on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Roger on Leadership
- Carpe Jugulum on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Andreas on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Roger on I. Told. You. So.
- H B Bear on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Roger on I. Told. You. So.
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Makka on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- yackman on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- johanna on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- cohenite on I. Told. You. So.
- Robber Baron on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Roger on Luke Simpkins: The Left Delivers for Home Grown Terrorism
- min on Politicians should face a penalty for costs stemming from their wilfully negligent decisions
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on I. Told. You. So.
-
Recent Posts
- I. Told. You. So.
- Luke Simpkins: The Left Delivers for Home Grown Terrorism
- Leadership
- Breaking News: Gawn
- Peter O’Brien: The Cash Affair
- Politicians should face a penalty for costs stemming from their wilfully negligent decisions
- Morrison’s BEAR trap unfairly demonises our banks
- Can’t anyone keep secrets anymore?
- Racing towards Gomorrah
- John Adams: Hanson and Bernardi face a looming Senate showdown
- Mill’s lost ‘supply-side’ perspective has now been found
- Jeffrey Tucker: What Gave Bitcoin Its Value?
- Labor Style Governance – thanks Mal
- The Steele Dossier
- Democratic Reform – Dastyari Style
- Good thing we have Laura
- The approach to foreign policy America has desperately needed
- Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
- Warty: Suburbicon
- The Productivity Commission on Education
- Tis St. Crispin’s Day
- Lysander: IP and Double Standards at Their ABC
- David Leyonhjelm: Discrimination and the Government
- Moral Question
- The most transformative president in American history
- Creating Prosperity: its few friends and many enemies
- Attitudes change once in opposition
- You would think they would hope we would all forget
- What about PEFO?
- Money is speech
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,043 Responses to Thursday Forum: October 26, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Explain to me what the $33 billion per year is needed for again.
egg, I really appreciate your comment, but have no idea what it means.
What is a “window mount?” What is a “dual hose PAC?”
Give us poor consumers a chance. 🙂
Johanna
Install a refrigeration A/C unit, DO NOT go with evaporative, as the thing doesn’t work when it’s really hot and no breeze (which is when you need it most). Evaporative is the a/c equivalent of wind turbines and solar panels. They are basically useless and only work intermittently. Lastly stop annoying everyone.
Don’t let her annoy you egg, as you too valuable an commneter here to be annoyed. 🙂
How rude. By the way I would like to know what the …. a PAC is?
johanna
#2534884, posted on October 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm
egg, I really appreciate your comment, but have no idea what it means.
What is a “window mount?” What is a “dual hose PAC?”
Give us poor consumers a chance. 🙂
The window mounted standalone AC is the older type that is installed in the window with half of it hanging outside. I wouldn’t recommend it.
They are definitely a bit cheaper than the split system but noisy and if your bedroom is larger than 3*4M than you need a larger one to cope with a hot day.
You can have a split system for less than $450 + installation. they are quiet efficient and use less electricity.
No not evaporative, there is nowhere for the condensed water to go from the compressor unit, it generally collects in the unit and has to be emptied. If its really humid the thing constantly needs to be emptied. One we had required added water to increase efficiency and performed poorly without it.
Best to do research before you buy. Read the units manual to understand its water drainage requirements and read reviews.
JC: ‘radio check’
Everyone: ‘Loud and annoying’
Joe
#2534888, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm
Lastly stop annoying everyone.
How rude. By the way I would like to know what the …. a PAC is?
Portable air conditioner. Not evaporative! All the vogue with tenants, expels the hot air via a flexible hose through the window. Easiest to install if you have sliding windows
I think it means precision air conditioning. It describes a unit that focuses cold air in an area like a server, or in johanna’s case, a huge clunk lying on the bed, as hot as hell. Not hot like Michelle Pfeiffer hot lying on the bed.. Hot as in 35 degs at midnight. 🙂
David Wilkinson. Comparative Civilizations Review
‘Today there exists on the Earth only one civilization, a single global civilization. As recently as the nineteenth century several independent civilizations still existed (i.e. those centered on China, Japan, and the West); now there remains but one’
He wishes, and in this case I think the wish is father to the thought.
Is he a UN/one world government type I ask myself?
Could be that too, I guess.
Evap is bullshit A/C.
Huh. That’s possibly my worst pet hate. I hate reading manuals with a vengeance.
Maybe not, Makka. But if you’re going to ditch Abbott entirely, you have to offer a credible alternative.
What’s your suggestion?
JC’s Ideal Man is a short, hairy Sicilian who spends his life peering at computer screens and complaining about (a) his imaginary ailments and (b) being overcharged a couple of dollars at his local Chinese.
Gerard reminds me of Henry VIII.
Came from a dysfunctional family, worked hard, played hard,WON, and his subjects loved him. He and Henry are in the larger than life category. Pecksniffers like JC demand to know why they are not counting their calories and drinks.
Gerard is not only in the top five of actors of his generation, he has a genuine sense of humour and loathes the JCs of this world.
Nip around the ankles all you like, sad little yapping nobody.
Has there been any update on her claim to have seen 50% of his todger?
A QC keen on spinning his fees up could have spent some time drawing out a cross-examination on that one …
So many questions.
I have no doubt she was looking for a sandwich, though.
She’s one sandwich short of a picnic.
The big bets are back baby. Lets party like it was the 80s.
If the orange fat fuck gets the tax package through and manages to lower the corp tax rate down to 20%, its going to create really freaking interesting markets.
Couple that with the possibility that Mummy’s boy in France gets the labor market package through largely unharmed and this could really push things along in the euroweenie zone too. If the Frogs push for labor market reform and succeed, I believe this will pressure the Italians and Spanish to changes their too.
Interesting times.
What’s your suggestion?
Delta, I want to see the death of the Liberal Party. I think these frauds are killing conservative/populist efforts and this country while they survive. If Abbott were to throw his weight behind Bernardi it could precipitate a massive shift in conservative politics to the right, where it belongs. If the LNP is to survive, let it be as a minor party to make up Govt numbers on the right, dominated by the Australian Conservatives.
See people. I tried to assist the rotund interloper and this is the thanks I get. Racist abuse and getting compared to the French aircraft carrier. And then people ask why I’m short tempered with it.
There is a fourth option cheaper than split, more effective than evaporative, and has no external mounted component. You get a an internal window mounted unit. Still noisy but they are under 800 bucks and only require a strong person to lift the 40 kg unit out of the car and into the window frame. Plugs into a standard wall socket. I’ve done it myself once about ten years ago.
It won’t chill the room on a hot day but it certainly takes the edge off it.
But then, makka, Abbott would have to hope his electorate will stop voting liberal like mum and grandma did.
Johanna finds him handsome and sexy looking.
Why calorie count when you too can look like Gerry, she says.
Ceiling fan, and a floor fan with wet towel on rack in front.
Sleep downstairs on hot nights.
From the Oz. Suffering Christ, look what’s crawled out of the woodwork.
Woman pees in men’s room urinal at football game
The cheeky blonde took advantage of a golden opportunity to pee at a men’s urinal on Monday — holding up her beer while flanked by two male co-relievers.
Clad in a pink top and light-blue shorts that she dropped to her knees, the woman was captured on video as she held the wall for balance — and took one giant leak for womankind.
Windbag on 7.30. He is pickled.
A decent split system (not an Unknown Brand one) costs maybe $6 – 800. But, the installation in my place would cost at least $1700, likely more, I’ve checked. And, I have to get Body Corporate approval for a new external fan thingie.
I get the feeling that some commenters are talking about older appliances.
I know that they are not perfect, but if for $700 I can sleep at night at the height of summer, I’m good.
To all above re aircons; evaporative works fine on the inland side of the Great Dividing range. There are not too many high RH days in summer inland > 250 km from the coast and fan only is fine overnight after about 11 pm. We have two on the house and one on the workshop ( my extravagance)
Entropy, no matter what Abbott does the Libs are self destructing anyway. It’s the rate of collapse that matters. The sooner the better as far as I’m concerned.
Australia 1, Trump 0
Rosalind Dixon, Professor of Law at UNSW Sydney
I saw that, oh, thirty five years ago. She was a bit of a hard case “Well, you’ve all seen one before, haven’t you?”
After 20 years in Parliament the Mad Katter almost achieves relevance.
Because these are the pressing issues facing Australia. *facepalm*
Just burn the whole thing down.
I thought they were an accounting firm in Scone.
It was pleasing to see the Coffs Harbour Ashes test was a sell out. And some here used to scoff.
I agree 100%.
It is precisely what I meant, but evidently not so succinctly stated.
He’s like the boy who throws stones at the girl he fancies, isn’t he? So cute.
As I made clear, I want a refrigerative system, can’t understand why anyone would want evaporative, unless they love to sweat.
It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.
Except, that Pres. Trump did not attack the SUPREME COURT which is the equivalent of our High Court, he attacked partisan judges on the federal equivalent of a magistrates court. Then, when the decision went to the Supreme Court, low and behold, Pres. Trump’s stance is vindicated and the lower court justices chastised by the Supremes.
Rosalind Dixon, yet another academic wrong again.
Keep day dreaming, Johanna.
Johanna, as others have pointed out, those temporary window units are not good at all.
In my inner Qld days, the locals had those wheeled evaporative coolers which were very nice IF you were in front of them. They didn’t really cool the room, but they cooled a human alright.
Sort of like fans in the Top End. They are a waste of money unless you are underneath them. Then they are great. (One of my hobbies has been switching off fans in rooms which no longer have a human in them. I have saved thousands of bucks.)
I emailed the lazy sloth mainly because academics – even make believe ones like her- hate criticism and it really pisses them off.
But, you never abuse them. Mockery and belittling is far more effective.
The automatic ping back I received is hysterical.
I am currently on SSP, and so may be slower than usual to respond to emails during this period. I apologize for any inconvenience. If your email is urgent, please contact Belinda McDonald at [email protected], or Vanessa Cali [email protected] if it concerns the UNSW Grand Challenge on Inequality.
Testes at 6.04,
Come on, you can say it. Ayer’s Rock. Ayer’s Rock. Ayer’s Rock. The actual indigenous name for it will never be known as all the original inhabitants are dead, replaced by interlopers.
Those ‘big wins’ you refer to are theoretical, not practical. Not an ounce of difference will be made to the lives of everyday people, aside from the legal fees profits handed to lawyers, straight from my wallet.
I have a permit, free of charge that lets me into any indigenous land in the NT so I can go wherever the hell I want, should I wish to. This is my country too, as reprehensible as it may seem to the likes of you. And if you expect me to kneel for a ‘civilisation’ that could never build permanent structures, grow crops, domesticate animals (not dingoes), boil water, forge basic metals, develop any sort of written language over 40,000 years and WHO I PAY FOR to stop themselves becoming extinct – I’m sorry, but you’re very much mistaken.