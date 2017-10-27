Can’t anyone keep secrets anymore?

The furor over the AFP raid of the AWU premises to gather information about donations to GetUp! has embroiled Minister Cash (who is one of the more effective Ministers in the Turnbull Government) in controversy as the media was tipped off and present at the raid.
The Registered Organisations Commission – an independent statutory agency – secured a search warrant from a magistrate and this was executed by the AFP. That should have been the end of it – the media should never have heard of the raid until after the event. Had that been so, the Government would not be embroiled in any controversy, and depending on the material seized the pressure would be on the AWU and GetUp!.
Instead there has been an attack on two independent institutions – the AFP and the AEC – as well as Minister Cash.
It seems that a staffer in Cash’s office exercised extremely poor judgement in alerting the media to an impending raid. That was stupid.
But why was the Minister’s office informed of an impending raid in the first place? Was it from the ROC or the AFP? Either way they should not have divulged that information. What it someone in the ROC or the AFP who also alerted the media? Certainly the AWU and GetUp! benefit from knowing about the raid before it happened – documents can be destroyed. And by alerting the media it can deflect the pressure that would otherwise sit entirely on the AWU and GetUp!
So there you have it – no one can keep a secret. Whether it be poor judgement (Cash’s staffer), political deflection (ROC or AFP staff) it is a disgrace that has damaged the rule of law. If some Labor supporter in the ROC and/or AFP alerted the media to the raid, he or she has acted unethically and should be sacked.
The Oz highlights our very own deep state in this piece of theatre.
“The Nine and Seven networks, which have not divulged their sources”
and
“…union leaders have publicly said they received information from journalists about the role of Senator Cash’s office in tipping-off the media.”
So journalists will not divulge their sources EXCEPT to the unions.
Having the media there is perfectly reasonable… justice must be done, and justice must be SEEN to be done. That is how the rule of law operates.
However, the bigger question is whether the AWU was tipped off in advance and thus able to hide evidence.
I thought it was actually illegal to interfere with a police investigation. Something about perverting the course of justice, if I recall.
ALP seems to have friendly AFP.
It is yet another example of the malaise in political party processes these days. Ministerial advisers, who an innocent make think is supposed to know stuff about the portfolio, are typically young factional warriors being groomed for future political office and in truth know nothing except student union political games and their own self inflated importance.
I think one way to improve this is if the staffer goes off the reservation the minister has to fall on their sword too.
If they ever were to raid a mosquebunker after a fat jihadi said he was supplied or indoctrinated there, we all understand that there would be a leak of plans in advance, to prevent anything embarrassing being on the premises when the raid did occur.
Also, the LNP never learn: the media are not, and never will be, your friends.
Cash is hopeless in her portfolio by the way. Just plays stupid political games badly. All her bills in abeyance. Incompetence springs to mind.
I kinda recall when Ian Macfarlane, toad that he was, still had the honour to resign from the opposition ministry when one of his staffers opened and read misdirected correspondence to the indigenous affairs minister Robert ticknell re Hindmarsh island.
One mans poor judgement is another persons greed. Staffer will probably get a gig at their ABC
I imagine she’s one of the 54 too
Poor judgement? More likely a rat in the ranks, or at the very least, attempting to win brownie points with the media.
More likely she knew all about it and the staffer is just scapegoat who will now be rewarded (or at least promise that)…they are so bad and self-interested, that most thinking people are now totally cynical about the whole political ‘class’
Not sure about the seriousness of the documents as I thought the Trade Union RC had highlighted Bill Shorten’s dealings anyway?
But there could be other circumstances, such as crimes of p**dophilia or drug dealing, something dangerous to citizens – where proof is destroyed, as we can’t trust ministerial staffers not to blab about a raid.
I tend to think Minister Cash should step down. This could have been so much worse.
I don’t think the RC got around to those particular issues candy. It was a very target rich environment after all.
LOL no, you can’t blame Labor for this one. This is all on the Libs, and Cash in particular. This is another test of the principle of ministerial accountability. The Libs have had a spotty record on that since Howard.
Monty is right. Even if the original tip off was a labor mole, the shenanigans in Cash’s office, and the fact she mislead a senate committee, is grounds for seppuku for the staffer and Cash.
is grounds for seppuku for all MPs. MSM too!
Doesn’t that happen ALL THE TIME. Relatives of mine were once raided by the police and magically there were the media arriving at the exact same time. When they’re trying to distract from Shorten using the AWU as his personal campaign piggy bank suddenly it’s a big story.
But why was the Minister’s office informed of an impending raid in the first place? Was it from the ROC or the AFP? Either way they should not have divulged that information
Apparently it was the media who informed the staffer and then the staffer then informed someone else in the media.
There isn’t a TV newsroom CoS who will say no to covering a police raid.
If there are no piccies, a lot of people can pretend there’s no story effecting their Bill.
But once the word was out, everybody had to cover it, because that’s the nature of the business.
Remember there were zero consequences for the CFMEU having the shredders working on over-drive and moving a dump-trucks worth of documents to the tip before a raid on their offices. But the media being alerted about a raid is apparently a massive deal and huge scandal.
Entropy, you must be as ancient as me because I can’t recall ministers resigning because wrong doing for a long time (eg the 1997 travel rorts affair). Standards have slipped.
But that’s not the half of it – it’s what they are legally doing in their jobs (energy policy, populist economic policy, I could go on) that is more damaging.
Don’t forget the infamous colour TV set affair involving Michael MacKellar and John Moore.
1982. Two ministers resigned.
Didn’t Ley resign over a cab fare?
ALP is the problem.
This. If you are going to have these undergraduate bozos running around in Parliament, accountable to no-one, then they are the Minister for all intents and purposes. Once a couple of Ministers lose their six figure salaries thanks to their actions there might not be so many of them around and they would be kept on a much shorter leash.
The PM should be held to account not the Minister- Ministers have only limited responsibility for their staffers’ actions even though those actions may not be transparent.
This staffer appears to have been given information in advance of an AFP operation that the security of the operation was compromised, and rather than immediately notifying his Minister and the AFP, acted to further compromise the operation by giving the critical information to other media groups.
The staffer further aggravated the situation by not subsequently briefing the Minister.
In whose interest was the staffer acting? Clearly not the Minister’s. The PMO perhaps? Who knows?
Nor is Labor’s pursuit of Cash aimed at getting to the truth of the matter. Oppositions have the power to force ministerial staff to front Senate committees, but generally don’t use the power. The truth is likely to be as inconvenient as the precedent.
The AFP are investigating the AWU leak. This could get interesting. If I have understood some reports correctly, Cash’s adviser apparently received notice of the raid from someone in the media and he then at least one other in the media who gave him up to Buzzfeed. Of course any investigation will be hampered by journalists’ obligations to protect sources.
That the adviser learnt of the raid from someone in the media may explain his tardiness in fessing up to Cash.
Since so many knew of the raid, what are the odds that the AWU didn’t learn of the raid in advance? That’s maybe the real reason for the leak in the first place.
I’m with Tel, above. There is a criminal aspect to this. Sackings probably should only be the beginning. The media are complicit in the criminality as well.
Mind you, the whole investigation is a pretty poor effort. Malcolm might be better occupied ensuring we actually have electricity, have an internet, can sell our resources, have some industry left, and so forth. Maybe, just maybe, he might discover something called the free market and win the next election by creating prosperity, rather than focussing on using state resources to crush a political opponent.
Cash misled Parliament five times. Misleading Parliament is a serious offence.
If you still believe Cash didn’t know she was lying, I have a bridge over the Sea of Tranquillity to sell you.
I am with Professor Sloan. Minister Cash has been a poor performer. Far too concerned with gesture politics than the hard business of selling much-needed productivity reforms.
Having the media there is perfectly reasonable… justice must be done, and justice must be SEEN to be done. That is how the rule of law operates.
That principle relates to court proceedings, not police raids.