Can’t anyone keep secrets anymore?

The furor over the AFP raid of the AWU premises to gather information about donations to GetUp! has embroiled Minister Cash (who is one of the more effective Ministers in the Turnbull Government) in controversy as the media was tipped off and present at the raid.
The Registered Organisations Commission – an independent statutory agency – secured a search warrant from a magistrate and this was executed by the AFP. That should have been the end of it – the media should never have heard of the raid until after the event. Had that been so, the Government would not be embroiled in any controversy, and depending on the material seized the pressure would be on the AWU and GetUp!.
Instead there has been an attack on two independent institutions – the AFP and the AEC – as well as Minister Cash.
It seems that a staffer in Cash’s office exercised extremely poor judgement in alerting the media to an impending raid. That was stupid.
But why was the Minister’s office informed of an impending raid in the first place? Was it from the ROC or the AFP? Either way they should not have divulged that information. What it someone in the ROC or the AFP who also alerted the media? Certainly the AWU and GetUp! benefit from knowing about the raid before it happened – documents can be destroyed. And by alerting the media it can deflect the pressure that would otherwise sit entirely on the AWU and GetUp!
So there you have it – no one can keep a secret. Whether it be poor judgement (Cash’s staffer), political deflection (ROC or AFP staff) it is a disgrace that has damaged the rule of law. If some Labor supporter in the ROC and/or AFP alerted the media to the raid, he or she has acted unethically and should be sacked.
The Oz highlights our very own deep state in this piece of theatre.
“The Nine and Seven networks, which have not divulged their sources”
and
“…union leaders have publicly said they received information from journalists about the role of Senator Cash’s office in tipping-off the media.”
So journalists will not divulge their sources EXCEPT to the unions.
Having the media there is perfectly reasonable… justice must be done, and justice must be SEEN to be done. That is how the rule of law operates.
However, the bigger question is whether the AWU was tipped off in advance and thus able to hide evidence.
I thought it was actually illegal to interfere with a police investigation. Something about perverting the course of justice, if I recall.
ALP seems to have friendly AFP.
It is yet another example of the malaise in political party processes these days. Ministerial advisers, who an innocent make think is supposed to know stuff about the portfolio, are typically young factional warriors being groomed for future political office and in truth know nothing except student union political games and their own self inflated importance.
I think one way to improve this is if the staffer goes off the reservation the minister has to fall on their sword too.
If they ever were to raid a mosquebunker after a fat jihadi said he was supplied or indoctrinated there, we all understand that there would be a leak of plans in advance, to prevent anything embarrassing being on the premises when the raid did occur.
Also, the LNP never learn: the media are not, and never will be, your friends.
Cash is hopeless in her portfolio by the way. Just plays stupid political games badly. All her bills in abeyance. Incompetence springs to mind.
I kinda recall when Ian Macfarlane, toad that he was, still had the honour to resign from the opposition ministry when one of his staffers opened and read misdirected correspondence to the indigenous affairs minister Robert ticknell re Hindmarsh island.
One mans poor judgement is another persons greed. Staffer will probably get a gig at their ABC
I imagine she’s one of the 54 too