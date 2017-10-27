Breaking News: Gawn

Posted on 2:19 pm, October 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Early reports say Matt Canavan is eligible. Others gone.

Update: No word yet on Xenophon.

Update II: Some media reporting that Xenophon is eligible too.

 

This entry was posted in Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Breaking News: Gawn

  1. Rabz
    #2534508, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Apparently Xylophone has survived – all the rest are gorn.

  2. Rabz
    #2534509, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Oops – Xylophone and Caravani.

  3. stackja
    #2534517, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    2.24PM AEDT: A summary of the High Court’s shock ruling.

    Barnaby Joyce – gone

    Fiona Nash – gone

    Malcolm Roberts – gone

    Larissa Waters – gone

    Scott Ludlam – gone

    Matt Canavan – safe

    Nick Xenophon – safe

  4. stackja
    #2534518, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    2.26PM AEDT: Five federal MPs including Barnaby Joyce have lost their seats for being dual citizens, throwing Australian politics into unprecedented chaos. The landmark High Court ruling today is also a major blow to Malcolm Turnbull, who has now lost his one-seat majority in Parliament. Only Senator Nick Xenophon and Nationals Senator Matt Canavan have kept their seats after the ruling on the so-called ‘citizenship seven’ today. Deputy Prime Minister Joyce will now face the fight of his political career to regain the seat of New England. A by-election for the seat is expected to be called immediately. The earliest the election can be held is December 2, which will leave the PM without a majority in the lower house for one sitting week in November.

  6. m0nty
    #2534520, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Ludlam: gorn
    Waters: gorn
    Nash: gorn
    Roberts: gorn
    Joyce: gorn

    Canavan: stays
    Xenophon: stays (?)

    Cash: ???

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2534524, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Good, the sooner Mao and the rest of the squishes lose government the better.
    Leave Labour to try and stamp out the flaming dog turd of governance Australia has descended into.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2534525, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I love it when MPs are GORN (spelling Sinc.)

    Can we now have the HC rule on the eligibility of MPs who not served the wishes of their electorate?

    Get rid of the rest of ’em.

  10. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534526, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    An excellent decision by The High Court.

    The Greens and Nationals should be disqualified as political parties for their contemptible behaviour.

  12. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534529, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Nice to see the HC respecting the Constitution for once and not inventing judgments out of whole cloth.

  13. stackja
    #2534530, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534526, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm
    An excellent decision by The High Court.

    The Greens and Nationals should be disqualified as political parties for their contemptible behaviour.

    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

  14. candy
    #2534531, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

  15. stackja
    #2534532, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534529, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    Nice to see the HC respecting the Constitution for once and not inventing judgments out of whole cloth.

    Dual citizenships?

  16. Alan moran
    #2534533, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!

  17. stackja
    #2534534, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    candy
    #2534531, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

    Get up effect?

  18. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534535, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    The Nationals, Greens and One Nation don’t respect the very document that makes us a nation. They should all burn in hell.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2534537, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Phase 2: Can every piece of legislation that Bananaby Rubble voted on, be challenged in the HC? Or is automatically invalid?

  21. stackja
    #2534538, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Alan moran
    #2534533, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

  22. Deplorable
    #2534539, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    DiNatali bagging Malcolm Roberts for being a senator drawing a salary for 3 months, Ludlum drew a salary for 9 years and Waters 6 years.

  23. calli
    #2534540, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

    Malaysia?

  24. Andreas
    #2534541, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    How would we know?

  25. stackja
    #2534543, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534535, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm
    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    The Nationals, Greens and One Nation don’t respect the very document that makes us a nation. They should all burn in hell.

    How do we know about those xunts, that have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution?

  26. True Aussie
    #2534545, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Time to deport them back to their native countries, recoup all the government money paid to them as salaries and perks and overturn all their decisions.

  27. True Aussie
    #2534547, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

    Then those people should be ineligible for Australian citizenship

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534549, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Such a farce!

    It’s not a farce at all. It has been the rule of the land since 1901. If you won’t abide our rules, fuck off.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2534551, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I wanna be a High Court judge.

    “You! Fsck off!”

    I would be good at announcing decisions like this.

  30. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534556, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

    Well, he’s a Kiwi and they are hideously deformed mongrels.

    There’s also the matter of his private behaviour…

  31. Indolent
    #2534558, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    While I’m glad that Canavan is still there, I can’t understand it because they were the only ones in the bunch to actively seek foreign citizenship.

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

  32. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534559, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2534561, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs

    Good.

    Can we add another test (which would make it 20%)?
    “MPs must demonstrate that they are more intelligent than a wombat.”

  34. Rockdoctor
    #2534563, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Still can’t believe the ALP is squeaky clean. The Ecuadorian born one Katy Gallagher disappeared of the news pages real quick… Shows how hopeless the Lib’s are they didn’t even try now Barnaby is gone but Gallagher stays even though their cases are near identical… We won’t even start on Penny Wong’s refusal to prove when she renounced Malaysian citizenship… Guaranteed to be other on the opposition bench…

  35. hzhousewife
    #2534564, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

    Correct. I hope he finds a forum to keep speaking out about it.

  36. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534565, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

    He behaved like an uppity pommy smart arse about the whole affair and got his just desserts. He’s now a proven liar and has badly damaged the case ainst green insanity.

    Limey xunt.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2534566, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

    Can’t see a downside.

  38. Norman Church
    #2534568, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    It appears that the justices of the HCA were unwilling to adopt a construction of section 44 that required additional words to be read into the section by necessary implication.

    Very orthodox and democratic. Commendable even.

    Of course, one need not be troubled about discerning an implied right to engage in political discourse when the constitution provides nothing of the sort. That is obviously different. Right?

  39. Snoopy
    #2534570, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Another 4Corners tongue bathing of Tony Windsor is in the works.

  40. Andreas
    #2534571, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    There doesn’t even seem to be an official process of testing for eligibility, so who would know whether some of the Labor MPs are eligible or not. They’ve been largely ignored by the media, which is suggestive.

  41. sabena
    #2534574, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    So war will start with NZ once the by election is over(assuming Joyce is returned).

  42. thefrolickingmole
    #2534577, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Not wanting to encourage any pollies back, but if the disqualified mob renounced their dual citizenships now could they contest their seats this time around??

  44. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534583, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Say what you will about Ludlam (and he is an atrocious human being), but he took his medicine straight away.

  45. thefrolickingmole
    #2534584, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I understand the ALP has had a process in place for quite a while to ensure this couldnt happen.
    And apparently it has passed the smell test as none of theirs ended up in court.

  46. m0nty
    #2534585, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

    Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.

  47. Chris
    #2534587, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.

    Oh noes – the gun laws and the privatisation of Commbank, Telstra and Qaint-arse!

  48. m0nty
    #2534588, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Labor running a candidate in New England! A bold move.

  49. Norman Church
    #2534589, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    “Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.”

    Quite right, Monty. It is utterly appalling to think that a politician would believe that the citizenry should be allowed to spend their own money rather than have it wasted by politicians, public servants, QANGOs and NGOs.

  50. m0nty
    #2534590, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Good point Chris, the privatisation of Telstra had a lot of terrible outcomes. The other two haven’t been too bad though.

  51. stackja
    #2534594, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    ALP fan: Windsor is ALP! ALP two candidates?

  52. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534596, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    F$ck off we’re full!
    Ha ha ha ha ha….. Wait… What…. Xenophon?

    Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!

  53. stackja
    #2534597, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    ALP fan wants the PMG? Kev 07 NBN is PMG Part 2.

  54. sabena
    #2534599, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    One thing-Turnbull’s leadership is safe until at least 3 December.

  55. stackja
    #2534600, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    2GB reading HC reasons. Confusing to me. But of course, I don’t sit on the HC.

  56. candy
    #2534601, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I think it was George Brandis who assured us Barnaby would be totally okay.

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534603, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Say what you will about Ludlam

    He’s a moron and he can’t rap for sh$t.

  58. stackja
    #2534604, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    “Proof of a candidate’s knowledge of his or her foreign citizenship status (or of facts that might put a candidate on inquiry as to the possibility he or she is a foreign citizen) is not necessary to bring about the disqualifying operation of s 44(i),” the judgement read.

    The court, in its judgment, also said that while some may suggest it was “harsh” to disqualify dual citizens who were born in Australia and never had a reason to consider themselves citizens of other countries, nominating for a federal election should be enough of a reason for them to check.

    Now ALP will check?

  59. dauf
    #2534605, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Surely they have to pay back their ‘ineligible’ pay….it would never ever happen again

  60. m0nty
    #2534607, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    One thing-Turnbull’s leadership is safe until at least 3 December.

    The scene: a week before the election, Shorten moves a vote of no confidence in the Reps, govt doesn’t have a majority…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *