Breaking News: Gawn

Early reports say Matt Canavan is eligible. Others gone.
Update: No word yet on Xenophon.
Update II: Some media reporting that Xenophon is eligible too.
Economic freedom is an essential requisite for political freedom. By enabling people to cooperate with one another without coercion or central direction, it reduces the area over which political power is exercised.
Apparently Xylophone has survived – all the rest are gorn.
Oops – Xylophone and Caravani.
My linky
Ludlam: gorn
Waters: gorn
Nash: gorn
Roberts: gorn
Joyce: gorn
Canavan: stays
Xenophon: stays (?)
Cash: ???
ALP fan happy.
Good, the sooner Mao and the rest of the squishes lose government the better.
Leave Labour to try and stamp out the flaming dog turd of governance Australia has descended into.
I love it when MPs are GORN (spelling Sinc.)
Can we now have the HC rule on the eligibility of MPs who not served the wishes of their electorate?
Get rid of the rest of ’em.
An excellent decision by The High Court.
The Greens and Nationals should be disqualified as political parties for their contemptible behaviour.
2GB using Sky BJ
Nice to see the HC respecting the Constitution for once and not inventing judgments out of whole cloth.
And the ALP is so goody, goody.
Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.
Dual citizenships?
Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!
Get up effect?
Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.
The Nationals, Greens and One Nation don’t respect the very document that makes us a nation. They should all burn in hell.
Unavailable for comment.
Phase 2: Can every piece of legislation that Bananaby Rubble voted on, be challenged in the HC? Or is automatically invalid?
I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!
DiNatali bagging Malcolm Roberts for being a senator drawing a salary for 3 months, Ludlum drew a salary for 9 years and Waters 6 years.
Malaysia?
How would we know?
How do we know about those xunts, that have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution?
Time to deport them back to their native countries, recoup all the government money paid to them as salaries and perks and overturn all their decisions.
I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!
Then those people should be ineligible for Australian citizenship
It’s not a farce at all. It has been the rule of the land since 1901. If you won’t abide our rules, fuck off.
I wanna be a High Court judge.
“You! Fsck off!”
I would be good at announcing decisions like this.
Well, he’s a Kiwi and they are hideously deformed mongrels.
There’s also the matter of his private behaviour…
While I’m glad that Canavan is still there, I can’t understand it because they were the only ones in the bunch to actively seek foreign citizenship.
The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.
Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.
Good.
Can we add another test (which would make it 20%)?
“MPs must demonstrate that they are more intelligent than a wombat.”
Still can’t believe the ALP is squeaky clean. The Ecuadorian born one Katy Gallagher disappeared of the news pages real quick… Shows how hopeless the Lib’s are they didn’t even try now Barnaby is gone but Gallagher stays even though their cases are near identical… We won’t even start on Penny Wong’s refusal to prove when she renounced Malaysian citizenship… Guaranteed to be other on the opposition bench…
Correct. I hope he finds a forum to keep speaking out about it.
He behaved like an uppity pommy smart arse about the whole affair and got his just desserts. He’s now a proven liar and has badly damaged the case ainst green insanity.
Limey xunt.
Can’t see a downside.
It appears that the justices of the HCA were unwilling to adopt a construction of section 44 that required additional words to be read into the section by necessary implication.
Very orthodox and democratic. Commendable even.
Of course, one need not be troubled about discerning an implied right to engage in political discourse when the constitution provides nothing of the sort. That is obviously different. Right?
Another 4Corners tongue bathing of Tony Windsor is in the works.
There doesn’t even seem to be an official process of testing for eligibility, so who would know whether some of the Labor MPs are eligible or not. They’ve been largely ignored by the media, which is suggestive.
So war will start with NZ once the by election is over(assuming Joyce is returned).
Not wanting to encourage any pollies back, but if the disqualified mob renounced their dual citizenships now could they contest their seats this time around??
Ludlam’s reaction
Say what you will about Ludlam (and he is an atrocious human being), but he took his medicine straight away.
I understand the ALP has had a process in place for quite a while to ensure this couldnt happen.
And apparently it has passed the smell test as none of theirs ended up in court.
Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.
Labor running a candidate in New England! A bold move.
“Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.”
Quite right, Monty. It is utterly appalling to think that a politician would believe that the citizenry should be allowed to spend their own money rather than have it wasted by politicians, public servants, QANGOs and NGOs.
Good point Chris, the privatisation of Telstra had a lot of terrible outcomes. The other two haven’t been too bad though.
ALP fan: Windsor is ALP! ALP two candidates?
F$ck off we’re full!
Ha ha ha ha ha….. Wait… What…. Xenophon?
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
ALP fan wants the PMG? Kev 07 NBN is PMG Part 2.
One thing-Turnbull’s leadership is safe until at least 3 December.
2GB reading HC reasons. Confusing to me. But of course, I don’t sit on the HC.
I think it was George Brandis who assured us Barnaby would be totally okay.
Say what you will about Ludlam
He’s a moron and he can’t rap for sh$t.
Now ALP will check?
Surely they have to pay back their ‘ineligible’ pay….it would never ever happen again
The scene: a week before the election, Shorten moves a vote of no confidence in the Reps, govt doesn’t have a majority…
Federal candidates need to comply with the Constitution. That’s novel, even for the High Court.
The renunciation needs to be absolute and permanent …
Sure, some of these pollies have been unwittingly caught up in this, but no doubt others were keeping the dual citizenship rights in their back pocket, with one eye on retiring to Tuscany on full Parliamentary pension.
Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery.
Curious isn’t it?
Even curiouser is that Shorten’s papers took a couple of weeks and Roberts’ took six months. The Poms must have been at a loose end back then.
You can see why the country is rooted. We are governed by idiots and foreign filth with no allegiance to the the country.
Roberts is a proven lair.
He has continually lied about when he renounced being a limey.
He deserves zero sympathy.
Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs .
They shouldn’t be allowed to vote either.
Also they should be taxed for breathing the same f$cking air as us real Australians.
My Asian looking child of a genuine refugee is more Australian than these Goddamned country shoppers.
How Wong?
We’ve had nothing but chaos for the past decade, this is simply business as usual.
Meanwhile NXT is a nobody of interest.
So Nash’s seat, if the Libs can fend off the Nats claiming it, would have to be claimed (to prevent another election I think?) by Hollie Hughes, who is ineligible due to her being currently employed by the government at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on big fat coin. So she would have to give up that cushy job, claim the Senate seat but then immediately renounce it, leaving her unemployed. Unless someone in the government gives her an assurance that she would be re-employed by the AAT. But that would technically constitute bribery.
What a clustermother.
Look, I’m sorry,
but we have to close the borders to Kiwis.
They are literally treating us like f$cking sheep.
Enough is enough.
“Andreas
#2534541, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm
Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.
How would we know?”
If Turdbull had any political instincts (I know, big “if”) he would have referred ALL sitting members of the Reps and Senate to the High Court, requiring everyone to table their evidence.
Chaos started in 1972. Gough’s legacy continues.
Constitutional law, it’s a crap shoot.
MT and judgment? Yes!
If Turdbull had any political instincts (I know, big “if”) he would have referred ALL sitting members of the Reps and Senate to the High Court, requiring everyone to table their evidence.
Malcolm has only had one light bulb moment, and that was only because it was an actual light bulb moment.
ALP fan: HC surprised by being consistent this time.
The clusterfuck that is Australian politics and some people have the nerve to laugh at Italian politics.
We’re ultimately worse and more embarrassing.
So I wonder how the Canberra public servants forced to move to Armidale will vote?
It seemed to be a terrible decision. Your father’s colonial master can pass laws about you; God help you if it is ambiguous as to whether you are a citizen of a foreign country or not such as Italy.
Does not deal with the issue a retrospective citizenship changes after MP is elected.
One of the reasonable steps may be have to go back to the old country to renounce your citizenship as long as it is safe to do so. Some countries require you to personally renounce citizenship on their territory. Again, that will be a question for later litigation.
Best outcome. The ALP win Bananaby Rubble’s seat.
New ALP govt. 1 year of Willy rather than 3.
LOL, Sky reporting that Nash wants Hughes to take up the seat then give it up for Nash to resume immediately. Cheeky.
The decision also did not put any stop on inheritance of this citizenship by infinite descent.
Checking that your parents and grandparents are not citizens of foreign countries may not be enough
Turnbull readying himself to speak, just before he flits off to Israel.
m0nty
#2534611, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:08 pm
Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery
What makes you think anyone here would disagree with this assesment? Posters here have been far more critical of the Coalition than you have ever been of any leftist group anywhere.
Please stop ejaculating all over the thread, you are making it sticky and hard to scroll.
..betting the limo is on it’s way to government house…prorogue till December 3rd
Jim Rose #2534641, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm
“The decision also did not put any stop on inheritance of this citizenship by infinite descent. Checking that your parents and grandparents are not citizens of foreign countries may not be enough”
That’s the sleeper issue that I was discussing with somebody at work yesterday. Some nations confer citizenship by descent. As one goes back through the generations, the number of ancestors multiplies and the facts become murkier.
The obvious questions that arises is, when has one had a good enough look for constitutional purposes? One generation. Two generations? Three generations?
Might be some fun times ahead.
One wonders how many past Federal members were ineligible in their, and our, ignorance of the fact.
How many laws passed, now illegal?
Twelve months on a kibbutz should be good for the useless prick.