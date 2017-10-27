Breaking News: Gawn

Posted on 2:19 pm, October 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Early reports say Matt Canavan is eligible. Others gone.

Update: No word yet on Xenophon.

Update II: Some media reporting that Xenophon is eligible too.

 

91 Responses to Breaking News: Gawn

  1. Rabz
    #2534508, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Apparently Xylophone has survived – all the rest are gorn.

  2. Rabz
    #2534509, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Oops – Xylophone and Caravani.

  3. stackja
    #2534517, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    2.24PM AEDT: A summary of the High Court’s shock ruling.

    Barnaby Joyce – gone

    Fiona Nash – gone

    Malcolm Roberts – gone

    Larissa Waters – gone

    Scott Ludlam – gone

    Matt Canavan – safe

    Nick Xenophon – safe

  4. stackja
    #2534518, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    2.26PM AEDT: Five federal MPs including Barnaby Joyce have lost their seats for being dual citizens, throwing Australian politics into unprecedented chaos. The landmark High Court ruling today is also a major blow to Malcolm Turnbull, who has now lost his one-seat majority in Parliament. Only Senator Nick Xenophon and Nationals Senator Matt Canavan have kept their seats after the ruling on the so-called ‘citizenship seven’ today. Deputy Prime Minister Joyce will now face the fight of his political career to regain the seat of New England. A by-election for the seat is expected to be called immediately. The earliest the election can be held is December 2, which will leave the PM without a majority in the lower house for one sitting week in November.

  6. m0nty
    #2534520, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Ludlam: gorn
    Waters: gorn
    Nash: gorn
    Roberts: gorn
    Joyce: gorn

    Canavan: stays
    Xenophon: stays (?)

    Cash: ???

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2534524, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Good, the sooner Mao and the rest of the squishes lose government the better.
    Leave Labour to try and stamp out the flaming dog turd of governance Australia has descended into.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2534525, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I love it when MPs are GORN (spelling Sinc.)

    Can we now have the HC rule on the eligibility of MPs who not served the wishes of their electorate?

    Get rid of the rest of ’em.

  10. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534526, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    An excellent decision by The High Court.

    The Greens and Nationals should be disqualified as political parties for their contemptible behaviour.

  12. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534529, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Nice to see the HC respecting the Constitution for once and not inventing judgments out of whole cloth.

  13. stackja
    #2534530, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534526, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm
    An excellent decision by The High Court.

    The Greens and Nationals should be disqualified as political parties for their contemptible behaviour.

    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

  14. candy
    #2534531, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

  15. stackja
    #2534532, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534529, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    Nice to see the HC respecting the Constitution for once and not inventing judgments out of whole cloth.

    Dual citizenships?

  16. Alan moran
    #2534533, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!

  17. stackja
    #2534534, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    candy
    #2534531, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

    Get up effect?

  18. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534535, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    The Nationals, Greens and One Nation don’t respect the very document that makes us a nation. They should all burn in hell.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2534537, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Phase 2: Can every piece of legislation that Bananaby Rubble voted on, be challenged in the HC? Or is automatically invalid?

  21. stackja
    #2534538, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Alan moran
    #2534533, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

  22. Deplorable
    #2534539, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    DiNatali bagging Malcolm Roberts for being a senator drawing a salary for 3 months, Ludlum drew a salary for 9 years and Waters 6 years.

  23. calli
    #2534540, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

    Malaysia?

  24. Andreas
    #2534541, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    How would we know?

  25. stackja
    #2534543, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534535, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm
    And the ALP is so goody, goody.

    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    The Nationals, Greens and One Nation don’t respect the very document that makes us a nation. They should all burn in hell.

    How do we know about those xunts, that have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution?

  26. True Aussie
    #2534545, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Time to deport them back to their native countries, recoup all the government money paid to them as salaries and perks and overturn all their decisions.

  27. True Aussie
    #2534547, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I believe many other countries don’t allow renouncing!

    Then those people should be ineligible for Australian citizenship

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534549, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Such a farce!

    It’s not a farce at all. It has been the rule of the land since 1901. If you won’t abide our rules, fuck off.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2534551, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I wanna be a High Court judge.

    “You! Fsck off!”

    I would be good at announcing decisions like this.

  30. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534556, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Barnaby Joyce I noticed looks really careworn of late, almost bedraggled and unhealthy, like a person under a fair amount of personal stress.

    Well, he’s a Kiwi and they are hideously deformed mongrels.

    There’s also the matter of his private behaviour…

  31. Indolent
    #2534558, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    While I’m glad that Canavan is still there, I can’t understand it because they were the only ones in the bunch to actively seek foreign citizenship.

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

  32. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534559, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2534561, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs

    Good.

    Can we add another test (which would make it 20%)?
    “MPs must demonstrate that they are more intelligent than a wombat.”

  34. Rockdoctor
    #2534563, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Still can’t believe the ALP is squeaky clean. The Ecuadorian born one Katy Gallagher disappeared of the news pages real quick… Shows how hopeless the Lib’s are they didn’t even try now Barnaby is gone but Gallagher stays even though their cases are near identical… We won’t even start on Penny Wong’s refusal to prove when she renounced Malaysian citizenship… Guaranteed to be other on the opposition bench…

  35. hzhousewife
    #2534564, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

    Correct. I hope he finds a forum to keep speaking out about it.

  36. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534565, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    The only one I’m really sorry about is Roberts. He was the best of the bunch at articulating the idiocy of “climate change”.

    He behaved like an uppity pommy smart arse about the whole affair and got his just desserts. He’s now a proven liar and has badly damaged the case ainst green insanity.

    Limey xunt.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2534566, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

    Can’t see a downside.

  38. Norman Church
    #2534568, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    It appears that the justices of the HCA were unwilling to adopt a construction of section 44 that required additional words to be read into the section by necessary implication.

    Very orthodox and democratic. Commendable even.

    Of course, one need not be troubled about discerning an implied right to engage in political discourse when the constitution provides nothing of the sort. That is obviously different. Right?

  39. Snoopy
    #2534570, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Another 4Corners tongue bathing of Tony Windsor is in the works.

  40. Andreas
    #2534571, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    There doesn’t even seem to be an official process of testing for eligibility, so who would know whether some of the Labor MPs are eligible or not. They’ve been largely ignored by the media, which is suggestive.

  41. sabena
    #2534574, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    So war will start with NZ once the by election is over(assuming Joyce is returned).

  42. thefrolickingmole
    #2534577, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Not wanting to encourage any pollies back, but if the disqualified mob renounced their dual citizenships now could they contest their seats this time around??

  44. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534583, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Say what you will about Ludlam (and he is an atrocious human being), but he took his medicine straight away.

  45. thefrolickingmole
    #2534584, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I understand the ALP has had a process in place for quite a while to ensure this couldnt happen.
    And apparently it has passed the smell test as none of theirs ended up in court.

  46. m0nty
    #2534585, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Every law passed for the last 10 years should be repealed.

    Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.

  47. Chris
    #2534587, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.

    Oh noes – the gun laws and the privatisation of Commbank, Telstra and Qaint-arse!

  48. m0nty
    #2534588, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Labor running a candidate in New England! A bold move.

  49. Norman Church
    #2534589, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    “Go back a little bit further to Costello’s final cash giveaway prior to the 2007 election. That is when the rot started.”

    Quite right, Monty. It is utterly appalling to think that a politician would believe that the citizenry should be allowed to spend their own money rather than have it wasted by politicians, public servants, QANGOs and NGOs.

  50. m0nty
    #2534590, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Good point Chris, the privatisation of Telstra had a lot of terrible outcomes. The other two haven’t been too bad though.

  51. stackja
    #2534594, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    ALP fan: Windsor is ALP! ALP two candidates?

  52. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534596, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    F$ck off we’re full!
    Ha ha ha ha ha….. Wait… What…. Xenophon?

    Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!

  53. stackja
    #2534597, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    ALP fan wants the PMG? Kev 07 NBN is PMG Part 2.

  54. sabena
    #2534599, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    One thing-Turnbull’s leadership is safe until at least 3 December.

  55. stackja
    #2534600, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    2GB reading HC reasons. Confusing to me. But of course, I don’t sit on the HC.

  56. candy
    #2534601, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I think it was George Brandis who assured us Barnaby would be totally okay.

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534603, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Say what you will about Ludlam

    He’s a moron and he can’t rap for sh$t.

  58. stackja
    #2534604, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    “Proof of a candidate’s knowledge of his or her foreign citizenship status (or of facts that might put a candidate on inquiry as to the possibility he or she is a foreign citizen) is not necessary to bring about the disqualifying operation of s 44(i),” the judgement read.

    The court, in its judgment, also said that while some may suggest it was “harsh” to disqualify dual citizens who were born in Australia and never had a reason to consider themselves citizens of other countries, nominating for a federal election should be enough of a reason for them to check.

    Now ALP will check?

  59. dauf
    #2534605, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Surely they have to pay back their ‘ineligible’ pay….it would never ever happen again

  60. m0nty
    #2534607, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    One thing-Turnbull’s leadership is safe until at least 3 December.

    The scene: a week before the election, Shorten moves a vote of no confidence in the Reps, govt doesn’t have a majority…

  61. H B Bear
    #2534608, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Federal candidates need to comply with the Constitution. That’s novel, even for the High Court.

  62. Leigh Lowe
    #2534609, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Alan moran
    #2534533, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Such a farce! Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs . Need a system whereby candidates are given the option of at time of becoming a candidate they have the option of renouncing any other citizenship affiliations. Job done!

    The renunciation needs to be absolute and permanent …

    “I, Bananaby Bloggs, having declared an intention to seek election to the Australian Federal Parliament/Senate hereby permanently and irrevocably renounce any citizenship or rights to citizenship of any foreign power. Furthermore, I understand that, should I seek citizenship of a foreign power at any time in the future, that any salary, allowances, rights, benefits, emoluments and pensions accruing from my election to the Australian HoR/Senate shall cease from that date.”

    Sure, some of these pollies have been unwittingly caught up in this, but no doubt others were keeping the dual citizenship rights in their back pocket, with one eye on retiring to Tuscany on full Parliamentary pension.

  63. m0nty
    #2534611, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery.

  64. calli
    #2534613, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I understand the ALP has had a process in place for quite a while to ensure this couldnt happen.

    Curious isn’t it?

    Even curiouser is that Shorten’s papers took a couple of weeks and Roberts’ took six months. The Poms must have been at a loose end back then.

  65. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534614, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery.

    You can see why the country is rooted. We are governed by idiots and foreign filth with no allegiance to the the country.

  66. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534616, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Even curiouser is that Shorten’s papers took a couple of weeks and Roberts’ took six months. The Poms must have been at a loose end back then.

    Roberts is a proven lair.

    He has continually lied about when he renounced being a limey.

    He deserves zero sympathy.

  67. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534617, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Only 40per cent of Australians automatically eligible to be MPs .

    They shouldn’t be allowed to vote either.
    Also they should be taxed for breathing the same f$cking air as us real Australians.
    My Asian looking child of a genuine refugee is more Australian than these Goddamned country shoppers.

  68. stackja
    #2534619, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534614, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm
    Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery.

    You can see why the country is rooted. We are governed by idiots and foreign filth with no allegiance to the the country.

    How Wong?

  69. Crossie
    #2534620, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Five federal MPs including Barnaby Joyce have lost their seats for being dual citizens, throwing Australian politics into unprecedented chaos.

    We’ve had nothing but chaos for the past decade, this is simply business as usual.

  70. stackja
    #2534623, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2534616, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    Even curiouser is that Shorten’s papers took a couple of weeks and Roberts’ took six months. The Poms must have been at a loose end back then.

    Roberts is a proven lair.

    He has continually lied about when he renounced being a limey.

    He deserves zero sympathy.

    Meanwhile NXT is a nobody of interest.

  71. m0nty
    #2534624, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    So Nash’s seat, if the Libs can fend off the Nats claiming it, would have to be claimed (to prevent another election I think?) by Hollie Hughes, who is ineligible due to her being currently employed by the government at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on big fat coin. So she would have to give up that cushy job, claim the Senate seat but then immediately renounce it, leaving her unemployed. Unless someone in the government gives her an assurance that she would be re-employed by the AAT. But that would technically constitute bribery.

    What a clustermother.

  72. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534626, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Look, I’m sorry,
    but we have to close the borders to Kiwis.
    They are literally treating us like f$cking sheep.
    Enough is enough.

  73. Boambee John
    #2534629, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    “Andreas
    #2534541, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm
    Say what you will about those xunts, but they have not breached Section 44 of our Nation’s Constitution.

    How would we know?”

    If Turdbull had any political instincts (I know, big “if”) he would have referred ALL sitting members of the Reps and Senate to the High Court, requiring everyone to table their evidence.

  74. stackja
    #2534630, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Crossie
    #2534620, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    Five federal MPs including Barnaby Joyce have lost their seats for being dual citizens, throwing Australian politics into unprecedented chaos.

    We’ve had nothing but chaos for the past decade, this is simply business as usual.

    Chaos started in 1972. Gough’s legacy continues.

  75. m0nty
    #2534632, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    John Band @johnb78
    Re Canavan, the HC judgement says that it’s not clear in Italian law that unregistered citizens are citizens (p27)
    Re Xenophon, the judgement says that British Overseas citizenship is so crap it doesn’t count as citizenship (p40)
    http://eresources.hcourt.gov.au/downloadPdf/2017/HCA/45

    Constitutional law, it’s a crap shoot.

  76. stackja
    #2534633, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Boambee John
    #2534629, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    MT and judgment? Yes!

  77. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2534634, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    If Turdbull had any political instincts (I know, big “if”) he would have referred ALL sitting members of the Reps and Senate to the High Court, requiring everyone to table their evidence.

    Malcolm has only had one light bulb moment, and that was only because it was an actual light bulb moment.

  78. stackja
    #2534635, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    ALP fan: HC surprised by being consistent this time.

  79. Baldrick
    #2534636, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The clusterfuck that is Australian politics and some people have the nerve to laugh at Italian politics.
    We’re ultimately worse and more embarrassing.

  80. entropy
    #2534637, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    So I wonder how the Canberra public servants forced to move to Armidale will vote?

  81. Jim Rose
    #2534638, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    It seemed to be a terrible decision. Your father’s colonial master can pass laws about you; God help you if it is ambiguous as to whether you are a citizen of a foreign country or not such as Italy.

    Does not deal with the issue a retrospective citizenship changes after MP is elected.

    One of the reasonable steps may be have to go back to the old country to renounce your citizenship as long as it is safe to do so. Some countries require you to personally renounce citizenship on their territory. Again, that will be a question for later litigation.

  82. incoherent rambler
    #2534639, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Best outcome. The ALP win Bananaby Rubble’s seat.

    New ALP govt. 1 year of Willy rather than 3.

  83. m0nty
    #2534640, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    LOL, Sky reporting that Nash wants Hughes to take up the seat then give it up for Nash to resume immediately. Cheeky.

  84. Jim Rose
    #2534641, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The decision also did not put any stop on inheritance of this citizenship by infinite descent.

    Checking that your parents and grandparents are not citizens of foreign countries may not be enough

  85. m0nty
    #2534643, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Turnbull readying himself to speak, just before he flits off to Israel.

  86. Boambee John
    #2534644, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    m0nty
    #2534611, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:08 pm
    Nash’s designated replacement from the NSW Libs is also ineligible, LOL. The Coalition can’t organise a piss up in a brewery

    What makes you think anyone here would disagree with this assesment? Posters here have been far more critical of the Coalition than you have ever been of any leftist group anywhere.

    Please stop ejaculating all over the thread, you are making it sticky and hard to scroll.

  87. jonesy
    #2534647, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    ..betting the limo is on it’s way to government house…prorogue till December 3rd

  88. Norman Church
    #2534649, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Jim Rose #2534641, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    “The decision also did not put any stop on inheritance of this citizenship by infinite descent. Checking that your parents and grandparents are not citizens of foreign countries may not be enough”

    That’s the sleeper issue that I was discussing with somebody at work yesterday. Some nations confer citizenship by descent. As one goes back through the generations, the number of ancestors multiplies and the facts become murkier.

    The obvious questions that arises is, when has one had a good enough look for constitutional purposes? One generation. Two generations? Three generations?

    Might be some fun times ahead.

  89. hzhousewife
    #2534650, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    One wonders how many past Federal members were ineligible in their, and our, ignorance of the fact.

  90. stackja
    #2534651, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2534650, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:35 pm
    One wonders how many past Federal members were ineligible in their, and our, ignorance of the fact.

    How many laws passed, now illegal?

  91. Leigh Lowe
    #2534652, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Turnbull readying himself to speak, just before he flits off to Israel

    Twelve months on a kibbutz should be good for the useless prick.

