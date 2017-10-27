Leadership

Posted on 2:42 pm, October 27, 2017 by I am Spartacus

The 3 keys tests of national leadership are judgement, temperament and character.

On the judgement question, it is worth wondering how much longer Prime Minister Turnbull will be taking “advice” from his Attorney General, the Hon George Brandis QC.

Off to the winner’s circle for George.

Does anyone know if the Australian High Commission in London has bookshelves or will new ones need to be constructed?

5 Responses to Leadership

  1. sabena
    #2534576, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Send him to Afghanistan.

  2. Linden
    #2534580, posted on October 27, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    as far as politics go he is a deadset wanker, been in the ivory tower for too long..

  3. H B Bear
    #2534598, posted on October 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Clearly the High Court didn’t accept the Constanza Defence.

  4. manalive
    #2534756, posted on October 27, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Does anyone know if the Australian High Commission in London has bookshelves or will new ones need to be constructed? …

    No-one opens a book these days, I think something like this would be suitable for Mr Brandis.

  5. Robber Baron
    #2534759, posted on October 27, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Maol Turnbull couldn’t lead a flock of homing pigeons. His ascension to the leadership of the Liberal party and therefore the prime ministership was illegitimate. Karma is a bitch.

