The 3 keys tests of national leadership are judgement, temperament and character.
On the judgement question, it is worth wondering how much longer Prime Minister Turnbull will be taking “advice” from his Attorney General, the Hon George Brandis QC.
Off to the winner’s circle for George.
Does anyone know if the Australian High Commission in London has bookshelves or will new ones need to be constructed?
Send him to Afghanistan.
as far as politics go he is a deadset wanker, been in the ivory tower for too long..
Clearly the High Court didn’t accept the Constanza Defence.
No-one opens a book these days, I think something like this would be suitable for Mr Brandis.
Maol Turnbull couldn’t lead a flock of homing pigeons. His ascension to the leadership of the Liberal party and therefore the prime ministership was illegitimate. Karma is a bitch.