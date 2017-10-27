Luke Simpkins: The Left Delivers for Home Grown Terrorism

Recently a 16 year old German ‘ISIS bride’ was captured in Mosul. She converted to Islam at 15 in Germany, became radicalised and then travelled to Iraq to support IS and become an IS bride. Now, after the fall of Mosul and her capture, she ‘just wants to go home’. A resident of her German village was quoted as saying, we should let her come back, because it was our fault that we couldn’t stop her from being radicalised! How then does a 15 year old schoolgirl decide to convert to Islam and then become radicalised? It occurs as an outcome of Left wing apologist theory and an aversion to respect for the majority culture. Put simply, if you are always told what is wrong with your country, how do you ever see what is right with it?

My contention is that the Left (ideological Socialists involved in education and media) within Europe and Australia, actively contribute to enabling this radicalisation to take place. This occurs when our schools and universities, teach our young people to find fault with the Western Hemisphere’s Judeo-Christian culture and traditions. They are literally taught that it is racist to not give greater credit and respect to immigrant cultures. They are taught and in fact laws have been established that makes it extremely difficult and even risky to find fault with aspects of immigrant cultures or even Aboriginal culture in Australia, no matter whether those cultures or elements within these groups are anti-democratic, misogynistic, dysfunctional or even criminal. In early September, Edinburgh University alleged that a student committed a hate crime, by saying on social media regarding a US strike on IS, “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on a IS network of tunnels in Afghanistan. I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins.” It is truly bizarre that criticism of blood thirsty butchers and rapists is prohibited.

It seems that the only criticism now permissible is against Christianity and/or white people. This institutionalised animosity towards the majority culture is even worse in Europe where the European Union and of course the United Nations actively undermine respect for the Judeo-Christian traditions, borne primarily out of Leftist ideology and reinforced by an anti-Semitic streak. Nothing is safe from rebadged Socialists, that even try to tear down democracy along the way. Clear examples of this bias, are those that think the national flag is a racist symbol, that Australia Day & ANZAC Day are racist symbols, that statues of people that did great things under difficult circumstances through our history should be torn down, etc etc. As a young person, when all you ever hear is what is wrong with this country and the traditions/foundations of this country, of course you would lose confidence in it. Couple that with the alternate view that Wahhabists cutting peoples’ heads off in Iraq and Syria, cannot be criticised and in fact is justified because of past injustices or wars; that Israel has no right to exist and that Palestinian teenagers are justified in killing Israeli children, or that murder/rape and other severe crime is the fault of Australian society for not providing more handouts or more respect to minority groups. This negative view about Western Societies has as its base perspective that problems within Australian and European societies exist because the majority culture has not changed more to simulate the cultures of the minorities or the societies that immigrants have obviously abandoned.

Is it any wonder that when the Left talks down and actively attacks traditional Western values, both in media and through the school years, that young people’s loyalty becomes unclear. The evidence can be seen in the hate, violence and complete lack of tolerance to alternative views that Left-wing protests are defined by.

Very simply, whether it is in the schools of Western Sydney or on social media, or on the ABC or The Project, if a young person hears continuously only negativity and disrespect for what this country has achieved in 229 years, why would they have loyalty to this country. If the media, teachers and academics always talk down Australia and the traditional culture, every year and every day, then the people influenced by those views of course don’t see Australia as superior to IS or to non-democratic societies. Every time someone handing out marks and / or opinions explains that terrorism, crime, welfare dependency, drug / alcohol problems exist because of past injustices, lack of compassion, lack of support, etc, that enables anyone making bad decisions to avoid responsibility for their own actions and attributes all blame and responsibility to the Government and the society. This leaves the imbedded belief that Australia (Britain or another European nation) is to blame for action or a lack of action. The victim of society argument effectively transfers blame away from those who decide to do the crime, to those who are the victims of the crime. By assigning guilt to the victim (individually or to the society), the majority sees itself as at fault and increasingly loses faith in the value of any of its foundations or institutions.

An example being freedom of speech. The Left has made freedom of speech a negative in this country. Any opinion that is unacceptable to the Left is described as hate speech or derided as an …ism or a phobia. Criticism and alternative viewpoints of minorities or even Left-wing concepts are increasingly being supressed by litigation, draconian laws, violence and now threatening of opponents employment.

These concerted campaigns of negativity towards the majority culture and foundations of Western society, together with a prohibition of reasonable criticism of the shortcomings of minority cultures in Australia, under the guise of multiculturalism, breaks down the belief in the foundations that provided this country with the freedoms we now have. That then undermines our confidence and loyalty to our country, because it has undermined our belief in the superiority of Australia and the institutions that have been developed since 1788. This is an odd situation given our immigrant population have come here to avoid the situations that the Left now seem so keen to idolise. For so many influenced by these viewpoints, without a reason to see Australia as being worthy of loyalty, there then is no reason to see undemocratic systems of government or even Islamic State as being illegitimate or alternatively they may be seen as, sadly, justifiable. This is the reason why right now throughout the world there are young people being radicalised. It is a small step to go from having no reason to be loyal to the country that has given you everything, to go the next step of being violent towards that country. Terrorists of course are not typically uneducated or poor, as most have an education and are from the middle classes.

It has been said that the number of people that actually commit terrorist crimes is very small. Yes it is all done in the name of Islam, but the problem is that 25% of Muslim people apparently believe that action by terrorists is actually justified. Given the actions of Left influencers actively undermining levels of loyalty and respect for our and Western countries, the number of people in the wider population that attribute some form of understanding or toleration of this sub-human behaviour to the faults of Western society, is a figure of even greater concern.

There should of course be no toleration or understanding given to terrorism or the sort of brutalisation that we have seen from IS, Boko Haram and other terrorist groups. The only viewpoint that should exist is the determination to wipe this evil from the face of the Earth, for the good of all people, no matter what their faith is. Anything less than such a viewpoint would be a failure, and evidence of the sad success of Left media and academics. We should always be prepared to intervene to attack and destroy this evil, but to do so involves knowing and planning for what that State should look like in the end, and know how it will be achieved. The lesson learnt isn’t to not go, but it is to know what will remain afterwards.

To conclude, the issue of home grown terrorists and the far more widespread problem of tolerance for terrorists, has become more than a miniscule problem for one reason only. That is because Leftist ideologues have weakened the national security of this country by strongly espousing and disseminating views that prefer cultures that don’t respect democracy, freedom of speech, women or other religions, and aggressively and unjustifiably finding greater fault with the majority culture, being the foundations of our success.