Morrison’s BEAR trap unfairly demonises our banks

Posted on 7:48 am, October 27, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

Scott Morrison’s proposed Banking Executive Accountability ­Regime (BEAR) seems designed to neutralise Bill Shorten’s call for a royal commission into banking.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Morrison’s BEAR trap unfairly demonises our banks

  1. John Constantine
    #2534212, posted on October 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Once victoria deindustrialises through ruinables inside the next decade, the banks will retreat to being social justice public service credit unions, handing out car and holiday and reno loans to public service employees.[ and welfare herds.]

  2. Dr Faustus
    #2534239, posted on October 27, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The BEAR requires that 40% of senior executives’ performance pay is held back for 4 years to combat ‘short term’ and otherwise rubbish decision-making:

    1.63 The BEAR imposes a statutory obligation on an ADI or subsidiary to defer a percentage of an accountable person’s variable remuneration. It ensures that accountable persons have clear incentives to make decisions which account for longer term effects. It also ensures that accountable persons are properly held to account for those decisions that have negative future consequences.

    Either no shame, or self -awareness. Parliamentarians never engage in short-term or rubbish decision-making with “negative future consequences“.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2534264, posted on October 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    For politicians suffering from voter revolts the banks are a useful squirrel.
    Squirrels also like to hoard acorns.
    The banks have lots of acorns squirreled away that politicians can steal tax.
    And a good stoning is a useful distraction for the voters.
    So long as the politicians aren’t the stonees.

  4. True Aussie
    #2534283, posted on October 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Why not a BEAR and a royal commission?

  5. Baldrick
    #2534290, posted on October 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    When are our politicians going to he held accountable?
    Good for thee but not for me.

  6. notafan
    #2534304, posted on October 27, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Both are a nonsense

    either do some deregulation or leave them alone

    Profit bad taxes good!

  7. Myrddin Seren
    #2534314, posted on October 27, 2017 at 10:23 am

    What’s really going to hurt is when the Turnbull United Party starts another huge ad buy to point us at another useless website touting how the agile and innovative TUP has saved everyday Aussies from predations of the evil and usurious banking types.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *