Morrison’s BEAR trap unfairly demonises our banks
Scott Morrison’s proposed Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) seems designed to neutralise Bill Shorten’s call for a royal commission into banking.
Once victoria deindustrialises through ruinables inside the next decade, the banks will retreat to being social justice public service credit unions, handing out car and holiday and reno loans to public service employees.[ and welfare herds.]
The BEAR requires that 40% of senior executives’ performance pay is held back for 4 years to combat ‘short term’ and otherwise rubbish decision-making:
Either no shame, or self -awareness. Parliamentarians never engage in short-term or rubbish decision-making with “negative future consequences“.
For politicians suffering from voter revolts the banks are a useful squirrel.
Squirrels also like to hoard acorns.
The banks have lots of acorns squirreled away that politicians can
stealtax.
And a good stoning is a useful distraction for the voters.
So long as the politicians aren’t the stonees.
Why not a BEAR and a royal commission?