Politicians should face a penalty for costs stemming from their wilfully negligent decisions

I have a piece ($) in the Herald Sun today in which I note that the Victoria’s Wonthaggi desalinisation plan, soon to be five years old, cost $19 billion and will never be required. As I say,
The money spent has been irretrievably wasted. To put it in perspective, the Wonthaggi facility’s cost represents enough funds to replace three older coal fired electricity generators thereby future-proofing Victorians against unreliability and the doubling of wholesale power prices that has taken place.
Among the merits of the desalinisation plant, according to then Premier Bracks, were 4,750 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and a $1 billion economic boost to the state.
Unchastened by the experience of the White Elephant desalinisation plant, the Andrews government is directing funding into new areas of waste, namely wind and solar facilities.
Under its recently announced renewables policy, the Premier estimated some $1.2 billion of investment in these subsidised renewables was made in the current year alone. Echoing the discredited prophesies made to justify the desalinisation plant, Mr Andrews claimed the policy will create 11,000 new jobs during construction of windfarms.”
But for every job so created more (2.2 in the case of estimates form Spain) are lost as a result of the higher costs.
Subsidies to wind have forced unsubsidised power stations to close, bringing about the doubling of the average wholesale price of electricity.
For Victorians that doubled price means an annual cost of $2 billion, an impost on the average household of $800 in terms of direct charges and increased costs of goods and services. And, by driving up electricity prices, the subsidies are threatening the future of the energy intensive industries including smelting and paper manufacturing that have created the prosperity Victoria enjoys.
I conclude, “In the private sector, management pays personal penalties, sometimes criminal penalties if shareholders are wilfully misled. Perhaps politicians and the public servants advising them should also be subject to such disciplines.”
In days gone-by, prior to the eighteenth century rule of Robert Walpole, the political chief who later became known as the Prime Minister, usually paid such a penalty, often capital punishment, for “peculation”.
Self-enrichment from the use of office (except in the case of the Clintons) is unusual today and the gallows might be a tad excessive in the modern world. However, it does seem that politicians who knowingly commit to very expensive programs of no value – think desal plants, NBN, rooftop insulation, the renewable energy con, submarine programs – should incur some personal loss rather than retiring on a pension from those they have, in effect, defrauded. Such a possibility would surely have a chastening effect in preventing extravagant policies being put in place, thereby contributing to better government.
On top of all that the wretched monstrosity is unnecessarily consuming about 50 MW of electricity, which Victoria is mainly having to buy from Queensland according to the AEMO dispatch data. I bet Andrews will bug out of the contract if he gets blackouts this summer.
The news a few minutes ago was of yet another gridlock on the Tullamarine freeway due to the third large accident in three days. Air passengers have no choice but use it – or, as some were doing yesterday, get out with their luggage and walk. Sydney by contrast has a train link to Kingsford Smith. Think of what Melbourne would be like if that $19 billion had been spent on something actually useful, like an airport rail line.
Most political “issues” fit into one of two catagories: they are new, or they are very old.
For the new, no-one knows the best solution.
For the old, every conceivable solution (from simple to highly complex) has been tried and has not worked.
Therefore, where is the political party that will require “solutions” to have:
costings: exceeding costs is failure
benefits: failure to achieve stated benefits is a failure
measurements of above: in immutable and publicly available form
where sunset clauses apply for failure.
I don’t expect you to have all the answers, nor that you will get it right first try. I do expect you to converge on a best solution, and have proof you have/are.
Seriously? Where someone forcibly removes my money (tax) and then frivolously wastes it I want worse than capital punishment. Capital punishment is for mere murders and child molesters. For these filth I want waterboarding followed by a slow hanging drawing and quartering and I want the seizure of absolutely all assets of the family. I want the family left naled homeless and starving. And I want the right to perform the waterboarding and the hanging and the deawing and quartering all ayctioned off to the highest bidder so as to gain som little money back.
You’d be interested to learn then, Steve, that my long gone father who was a Treasurer in a London Borough, was liable to extent of his ‘personal fortune’ if the Expenditure was more than + or- 10% of the Budget. No wonder he brooked no interruptions whilst he prepared next years Council budget! See, it can be done. Personal fortune in this case included the family home, and his superannuation if I remember correctly.
You’d be interested to learn then, Steve, that my long gone father who was a Treasurer in a London Borough, was liable to extent of his ‘personal fortune’ if the Expenditure was more than + or- 10% of the Budget.
Given that our budgets seem to have no constraints other than what we can borrow from future generations first we’d need to determine a budget ceiling for that eminently sensible idea to work.
Perhaps the people who vote for them should pay the penalty. Might make people take more care about their vote.
If i was dictator of Australia i would double the tax on anybody who voted for Rudd in 2007
MP who handled the rooftop insulation now burning the Midnight Oil.
MP who created the biggest mess now flogging a book.
Alan said: I have a piece ($) in the Herald Sun today in which I note that the Victoria’s Wonthaggi desalinisation plan, soon to be five years old, cost $19 billion and will never be required.
Absolute garbage, the plant will be needed as population and Melbourne grows as we are not allowed to build new dams by the G-L stupids. Now what should have be said is that after spending $19Bn will the blooding thing work and the answer to that is probably unlikely because there will be no reliable power to run it and it was built by the CFMEU!
Politicians and nappies should be changed on a regular basis — and for the same reason.
– should incur some personal loss rather than retiring on a pension from those they have, in effect, defrauded. Such a possibility would surely have a chastening effect in preventing extravagant policies being put in place, thereby contributing to better government.
I, and I suspect a large portion of the population, wholeheartedly agree. There must be a consequence for this destructive behaviour. I do question whether it is in fact based in ignorance though. There has been more than enough information freely available for even the most dim-witted politician or bureaucrat to have found cause to stop and think that maybe not everything they’re “believing” is not necessarily true.
You know, along the lines of being occasionally – gasp – sceptical before they commit other peoples money, i.e., OUR money, to harebrained bulldust schemes.
The problem is we have no downside to blatant political corruption.
Look at Gillard, donated 400 million to a global education mob (Clinton based) then parachutes into a position there after leaving politics.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/why-have-we-donated-to-clintons-foundation/news-story/96f87b9c4999e22cd3b022d267129896
Gillard also donated $300 million of our money to the Clinton-affiliated Global Partnership for Education.
Lo and behold, she became chairman in 2014 and has been actively promoting Clinton as president ever since — in a campaign video last December slamming Trump, in opeds trumpeting the next woman president and in appearances with Clinton spruiking girls’ education.
The Abbott government topped up the left-wing organisation’s coffers with another $140 million in 2014, bringing total Australian largesse to $460 million, according to a press release from Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
I think we should go the original Celtic style penalty for our rulers, you get 3-4 years in the job then executed to satisfy the earth goddess.
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/bog-bodies-are-kings-sacrificed-by-celts-says-expert-129289548-237410131
Though I do like the name of the museum chap..
Ned Kelly, keeper of antiquities at the National Museum of Ireland told the Irish Examiner that a clear pattern has emerged in each case.
You are too kind. I’d have them placed in the public pillory, for the mob to hoot, jeer at and throw rotten fruit and dead cats.
Totally agree Alan – I’ve long said we should pay government ministers a lot more but on the basis that they are personally liable for their decisions as per the real world… so their property and superannuation are all on the line.
thefrolickingmole
#2534420, posted on October 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm
Completely agree. The total waste of taxpayers money on the Clinton kleptocracy is truly shocking. Even more so is the media’s total lack of interest in the scandal.
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
Blame the Leaders? Or the people who elect them? Or the system?
There is a special kind of hell for politicians, the same one for child molesters and people who talk in the theatre.
I think execution would suffice – and billing their family for costs incurred executing them.
This creates the wriggle room that stop fraud charges ever being laid : “the other side got in and stuffed up our perfect plans”.
Gallows would work fine.
The Victoriastanis voted the Liars back into government three years after the waste and extent of Wonthaggi had been exposed. They knew this CFMEU feather bedded project would add approximately $600 a year to their water rates for the next 25 years. They also knew the Liars were proposing to kill off a road project that would exposed taxpayers to an open ended, un-quantifiable damages claim.
Clearly Victoriastanis are completely comfortable with all this stuff. Democracy – good and hard!