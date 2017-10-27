Racing towards Gomorrah

Posted on 2:38 am, October 27, 2017 by Steve Kates

More putrid and disgusting than ever imaginable. Where is the media on this, who are as corrupt and dishonest as the people they protect. This is what was picked up from Ace of Spades but there’s plenty more elsewhere, on the net:

Where is the balancing good that the Democrats and media can use to defend their actions and silence? Invisible and non-existent.

This entry was posted in American politics, Ethics and morality. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Racing towards Gomorrah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *