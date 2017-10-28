Let there be darkness

Comes with the old joke:
Q: What did Victorians use to light their homes before candles?
A: Electricity
You know, Victorians, as in those folks who live in Melbourne.
Capitalism has created the highest standard of living ever known on earth. The evidence is incontrovertible. The contrast between West and East Berlin is the latest demonstration, like a laboratory experiment for all to see. Yet those who are loudest in proclaiming their desire to eliminate poverty are loudest in denouncing capitalism. Man’s well-being is not their goal.
Does the head hunchback drive hunched over the wheel – is that how he had his accident?
All I want for Christmas is for the NSW to VIC Interconnector to fail and be out for rest of summer, twould be glorious
Capitalist carpetbagger lurking on the border, rubbing hands together.
I can do you a good deal on off grid power sources, Comrades.
Keep voting ALP, you know it makes sense.
There are at least ten years of “it’s privatisation, not renewables” first.
Australia must pass through Greece and Argentina to get to Venezuela.
Never explain a joke.
But, OCO, it isn’t really a joke!