Let there be darkness

Posted on 10:31 pm, October 28, 2017 by Steve Kates

Comes with the old joke:

Q: What did Victorians use to light their homes before candles?

A: Electricity

You know, Victorians, as in those folks who live in Melbourne.

6 Responses to Let there be darkness

  1. egg_
    #2536040, posted on October 28, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Does the head hunchback drive hunched over the wheel – is that how he had his accident?

  2. teddy bear
    #2536045, posted on October 28, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    All I want for Christmas is for the NSW to VIC Interconnector to fail and be out for rest of summer, twould be glorious

  3. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2536077, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Capitalist carpetbagger lurking on the border, rubbing hands together.

    I can do you a good deal on off grid power sources, Comrades.

    Keep voting ALP, you know it makes sense.

  4. Nerblnob
    #2536079, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:01 am

    There are at least ten years of “it’s privatisation, not renewables” first.
    Australia must pass through Greece and Argentina to get to Venezuela.

  5. Oh come on
    #2536088, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Never explain a joke.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #2536104, posted on October 29, 2017 at 1:07 am

    But, OCO, it isn’t really a joke!

