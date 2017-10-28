Let there be darkness

Posted on 10:31 pm, October 28, 2017 by Steve Kates

Comes with the old joke:

Q: What did Victorians use to light their homes before candles?

A: Electricity

You know, Victorians, as in those folks who live in Melbourne.

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Let there be darkness

  1. egg_
    #2536040, posted on October 28, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Does the head hunchback drive hunched over the wheel – is that how he had his accident?

  2. teddy bear
    #2536045, posted on October 28, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    All I want for Christmas is for the NSW to VIC Interconnector to fail and be out for rest of summer, twould be glorious

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *