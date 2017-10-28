Open Forum: October 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
59 Responses to Open Forum: October 28, 2018

  4. marcus classis
    #2535060, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Ninety-eighth?

    heh

  5. Tintarella di Luna
    #2535061, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Hi there, just passing by and lookie here. Congratulations to the podium winner

  6. Baldrick
    #2535062, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    5th Machine Gun Company A.I.F.

    Castleton, Claud Charles (1893–1916)
    Sergeant Castleton was posthumously awarded his Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery on the night of 28 July 1916, north east of Pozières, during the Battle of the Somme. His citation explains:
    During the attack on the enemy trench the infantry were temporarily driven back owing to intense machine gun fire. Many wounded were left lying in shell holes in No Man’s Land. Whilst No Man’s Land was still under intense M.G. and shrapnel fire, Sgt Castleton went out and twice brought in wounded men on his back; a third time he went out and was bringing back in his third wounded man when he was hit in the back and killed instantly.
    Sergeant Castleton was buried in Pozière British Cemetery.

  7. marcus classis
    #2535063, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Stop it, Zyc. You’ll go blind

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #2535064, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Friday..

    Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.

    “A eunuchs life is hard”

  9. Zyconoclast
    #2535067, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:09 am

    It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.

    Just take the A/C with you when you leave.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2535071, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:14 am

    So the bent-eared termite has turned tail and run away. What a craven insect.

  12. squawkbox
    #2535072, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:14 am

    First! (for a given value of 1 =11)

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2535073, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I won 13th for no good reason

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2535079, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    New Fred?

    Of all the sheer, unmitigated fvcking frogshit, I have ever read, Germaine fvcking Greer would have to take the cake.

    “Of the Australian servicemen who returned to Australia in 1945, among them her own father, Germaine Greer has written “Thousands of them came home to live out their lives as walking wounded, carrying out their masculine duties in some sort of dream, trying not to hear the children who asked”Mummy, why does that man have to sleep in your bed?”

    Professor Martin Gilbert., “The Second World War”, Page 747.

    My grandfather was a World War Two veteran. What the end of the War meant to my father, uncles, and aunts was that what was a dirty filthy job was over, and that their father and uncles would be home, and life could get back to normal.

  17. Knuckle Dragger
    #2535091, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    As opposed to our outstanding veterans, the only times Greer has seen an angry man is when she looks in the mirror.

    While shaving.

  18. Makka
    #2535092, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.

    Don’t forget the recommended changes to Training mole. There must be some deficiency there.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2535093, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I hope we soon see Spanish tanks rolling through Catalonia crushing the commies.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2535095, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:46 am

    #2535080, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:29 am
    Viva Catalonia libre!

    Are you a commie? Surely the clue that the leftist media are pro-independence has provided you with sufficient info to make a righteous decision?

    This whole debacle is a kremlin fuelled plot.

  21. GerardO
    #2535097, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The_Jackboot_Infidel has logged on

  22. GerardO
    #2535098, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Barnaby’s orgasm face would be redder than a million suns.

  23. Fisky
    #2535099, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Go Catalonia! I don’t care if you are a bunch of Commies, this is great for Brexit!

  24. Fisky
    #2535100, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    From the other thread – “economics” now a completely discredited and useless field.

    Abstract

    We investigate two critical dimensions of the credibility of empirical economics research: statistical power and bias. We survey 159 empirical economics literatures that draw upon 64,076 estimates of economic parameters reported in more than 6,700 empirical studies. Half of the research areas have nearly 90% of their results under-powered. The median statistical power is 18%, or less. A simple weighted average of those reported results that are adequately powered (power ≥ 80%) reveals that nearly 80% of the reported effects in these empirical economics literatures are exaggerated; typically, by a factor of two and with one-third inflated by a factor of four or more.

    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecoj.12461/full

  25. squawkbox
    #2535101, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Viva Catalonia libre!

    Nope, Senor Rajoy has asked ” Liberty or death? Your lives, your fortunes and your sacred honour, bitches?” and Senor Puigdewhatisname said “Can we define our terms and talk about this?”

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #2535103, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Fantastic news. Spain is going to crush the commies!

    May the streets of Barcelona run red with the gizzards of Marx’s offspring!

  27. C.L.
    #2535105, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Shocking Video: Woman Knocked Out, Witnesses Rob & Take Selfie, Instead Of Calling 911.
    In case you want to save time, yes she’s white; and yes, they’re all black.
    Brown culture.

  28. twostix
    #2535106, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:08 am

    “Of the Australian servicemen who returned to Australia in 1945, among them her own father, Germaine Greer has written “Thousands of them came home to live out their lives as walking wounded, carrying out their masculine duties in some sort of dream, trying not to hear the children who asked”Mummy, why does that man have to sleep in your bed?”

    We get such a great insight into the the childhood home life of the broken people who plague our public space and what mades them become these broken people.

    Their (our) problem is that they extrapolate from their own psycho childhood family home life that all people’s were more or less like that. The problem we have is along the way everybody normal was simply too polite to say that the persons childhood sounded fucked up and completely abnormal.

  29. squawkbox
    #2535108, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:11 am

    May the streets of Barcelona run red with the gizzards of Marx’s offspring!

    Zigzaktly, Infidel T. It’s like reading Orwell’s ‘Homage to Catalonia’ with the benefits of hindsight. Although Orwell might have advised the anarch0-communist filth to spend more effort on killing nazis and less on wrecking the Sagrada Familia.

  30. Knuckle Dragger
    #2535110, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Today in 1492, Columbus discovered Cuba and claimed it for Spain. Also, in 1922 Mussolini took power in Italy. Both countries now the economic and military powerhouses of our time. Corruption hitherto unknown in both as well.

    There are lessons to be had somewhere in there, I think. For some reason I just want to be chewing on a big fat stogie whilst driving a tank in reverse.

  31. Robber Baron
    #2535111, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:15 am

    My wife saw a bunch of indigine women today just hanging out at the local aboriginal advancement league. My wife is a foreigner. She noticed they were all obese and lazing about doing nothing then all got into brand new cars and drove off. I informed her that this lifestyle was provided by the taxpayer. She said tax payers must be mad. I agreed.

  32. Mark A
    #2535115, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Zyconoclast
    #2535059, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:03 am

    3

    Hate to say this Zyco, but ever thought of getting a life?

  33. Old School Conservative
    #2535117, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Some may give a wry smile on reading this Daily Mail headline:
    Football star Johnathan Thurston drops the f-bomb after forgetting the words during landmark Indigenous speech before [Rugby League] World Cup opener.

  34. C.L.
    #2535120, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:26 am

    A few days ago, I reported that the Kangaroos would perform some kind of weird-arse dance/huddle/kneel/poetry ceremony prior to playing England last night . Why? Nobody knows.

    So how did this sacred moment go?

    Johnathan Thurston drops the f-bomb after forgetting the words during passionate Indigenous speech before World Cup opener.

    The presentation began with captain Cameron Smith stating ‘we as Kangaroos acknowledge and pay respect to our traditional owners’ while his teammates knelt in a circle around him.
    The team then stood and said ‘and we will rise as one’.

    Smith is highly regarded in football circles but kneeling in a circle around him and declaring they all rise as one is taking things too far.

    Back to Thurston:

    Thurston was dressed in a suit and began to speak as the players assembled before him.

    ‘Like the coat of arms on our heart…’ he began before appearing to forget his words.
    He then muttered ‘f**k’, before remembering his lines.

    More from this foe-terrifying, blood-curdling ritual:

    ‘We are from different backgrounds, but we strive for excellence and will rise united.’

    The team then said in unison ‘we are Kangaroos’.

    They are … kangaroos?

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2535121, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:30 am

    As if a rugby league World Cup wasn’t embarrassing enough…

  36. squawkbox
    #2535122, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Back to Thurston:

    Thurston was dressed in a suit and began to speak as the players assembled before him.

    ‘Like the coat of arms on our heart…’ he began before appearing to forget his words.
    He then muttered ‘f**k’, before remembering his lines.

    More from this foe-terrifying, blood-curdling ritual:

    ‘We are from different backgrounds, but we strive for excellence and will rise united.’

    The team then said in unison ‘we are Kangaroos’.

    They are … kangaroos?

    Requoted in case anyone thought that nothing could be gayer than the AllBlack Haka

  37. twostix
    #2535123, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Professional sport in this country is the officially the gayest thing in the universe, gayer than a gay bar.

    Sorry fellas, drop it and find something else to do for a decade until we sort this mess of a place out.

  38. Makka
    #2535124, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:34 am

    The team then said in unison ‘we are Kangaroos’.

    It was a fkn farce. Embarrassing. They were trying to find their “Hakka” but instead it came off as a 4th class panto. JT and Smith should just stick to being legends at footy and give up the indig boosting bullshit.

  39. dover_beach
    #2535125, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:35 am

    In case you want to save time, yes she’s white; and yes, they’re all black.
    Brown culture.

    As Matt Walsh argues in the OOT:

    We are in trouble. We are not united. We are states in America, but we are not united states. We are not one people, we are not one country, anymore.

    This is the end run of liberalism.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2535127, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:38 am

    League is an embarrassing village game of no more importance than cheese rolling at the best of times. This is hilarious!

  41. Knuckle Dragger
    #2535128, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:42 am

    CL,

    I had the misfortune to watch that – it was one of the most disgraceful incidents since Trevor Chappell’s underarm and can only be described as a cockpit of Biblical proportions.

    JT said in commentary that he had nothing to do because of injury, so he wrote some words down and showed them to Cam Smith, who said he liked it. Smith then showed them to Meninga, who also said he liked it. What were they going to do? Say to JT, ‘This is a pile of shit!’? A disaster was thus born.

    Give it away boys – I’m not a particular NZ fan, but unless you can make me break out in goosebumps and have my hair stand on end as it does after an All Black Haka, don’t even bother. It’s embarrassing.

  42. dover_beach
    #2535129, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:42 am

    This SJW crap is worse than Chernobyl. We need to pour lots of concrete on this rubbish and encase it in a giant concrete sarcophagus. Fisky was prophetic. Leftism must be banned.

  43. Knuckle Dragger
    #2535130, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Cockup of Biblical proportions, that is. I am smarter than my iPad.

  44. dover_beach
    #2535131, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:45 am

    For those of you who want to ‘celebrate’ Luther’s wrecking of Christendom this weekend, might I be so bold as to recommend this little in memoria?

  45. C.L.
    #2535132, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:49 am

    I saw some of it and literally burst out laughing.
    Flipped on the channel and there he was: an Aborigine, in sunglasses, playing a didgeridoo.

  46. Mark A
    #2535133, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Sorry Zyco, didn’t mean it that way, it’s just, I find it strange that someone would hang around for a new thread to be 1st sec and 3rd
    LOL

  47. C.L.
    #2535134, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:54 am

    One fascinating thing about Luther was that he suffered on a colossal scale from constipation.

    “This is a great find,” said Stefan Rhein, the director of the Luther Memorial Foundation.

    “This is where the birth of the Reformation took place.”

    On a toilet.
    —————————————-
    Toilet where Luther strained to produce the Reformation found.

  48. JC
    #2535135, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:57 am

    One fascinating thing about Luther was that he suffered on a colossal scale from constipation.

    The idiot obviously didn’t know that a man requires around 30 grams of dietary fiber and around 8 glasses of water a day in order for the plumbing to work.

    Sucks.

  49. dover_beach
    #2535136, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:01 am

    CL, I love it that you never tire of reminding us of this fact.

  50. Mark A
    #2535137, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:02 am

    JC
    #2535135, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:57 am

    One fascinating thing about Luther was that he suffered on a colossal scale from constipation.

    The idiot obviously didn’t know that a man requires around 30 grams of dietary fiber and around 8 glasses of water a day in order for the plumbing to work.

    Sucks.

    I find that strange given the German diet, that hadn’t change a lot since.

  51. JC
    #2535138, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Not even savage storms can keep the Trump economy at bay.

    In a show of resilience, the American economy grew at a solid pace in the latest quarter despite the impact of the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

    The nation’s gross domestic product, a key indicator of economic strength, expanded at an annual rate of 3 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. Economists initially expected that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma would deal a blow to the country’s steady growth, but became more optimistic in recent weeks.

    Texas and Florida ended up being clobbered, but the economy still comes out with 3% GDP growth.

  52. JC
    #2535139, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:06 am

    I find that strange given the German diet, that hadn’t change a lot since.

    Maybe Marty wasn’t following the typical German diet at the time, which containd 30 grams of dietary fiber. If you eat meat and potatoes all day, you’re going to be squeezing until the veins in your head explode. Perhaps Marty was doing that.

  53. C.L.
    #2535140, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Oh, have I posted that before?

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  54. Infidel Tiger
    #2535141, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Luther reminds me of Frank Constanza.

  55. C.L.
    #2535142, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Luther reminds me of Frank Constanza.

  56. JC
    #2535143, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Cl

    As it happens, I posted a link today of an op-ed in the WSJ kneepadding to Marty. The writer reckons Marty is the best thing since Metamucil. Did you see it? I kind of posted it to get your reaction.

  57. JC
    #2535144, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:11 am

    And DB’s of course. You two have it in for the squeezer.

  59. C.L.
    #2535146, posted on October 28, 2017 at 2:18 am

    I missed that, JC.

    How Martin Luther Advanced Freedom
    The Reformation brought a radical egalitarianism to Christendom.

    I’m going to have a look tomorrow.
    I don’t want to go to bed annoyed by the fat toilet loiterer.

