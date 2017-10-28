Liberty Quote
My criterion for welfare is BMI – body mass index. If people are truly poor, they will be skinny. Yet most so-called poor adults in this country are overweight or obese. Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
Open Forum: October 28, 2018
1
2
3
Ninety-eighth?
heh
Hi there, just passing by and lookie here. Congratulations to the podium winner
5th Machine Gun Company A.I.F.
Stop it, Zyc. You’ll go blind
Friday..
Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.
“A eunuchs life is hard”
It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.
Just take the A/C with you when you leave.
I have to say this is my favourite gender song — nothing to heavy
So the bent-eared termite has turned tail and run away. What a craven insect.
First! (for a given value of 1 =11)
I won 13th for no good reason
New Fred?
Of all the sheer, unmitigated fvcking frogshit, I have ever read, Germaine fvcking Greer would have to take the cake.
“Of the Australian servicemen who returned to Australia in 1945, among them her own father, Germaine Greer has written “Thousands of them came home to live out their lives as walking wounded, carrying out their masculine duties in some sort of dream, trying not to hear the children who asked”Mummy, why does that man have to sleep in your bed?”
Professor Martin Gilbert., “The Second World War”, Page 747.
My grandfather was a World War Two veteran. What the end of the War meant to my father, uncles, and aunts was that what was a dirty filthy job was over, and that their father and uncles would be home, and life could get back to normal.
Viva Catalonia libre!
British newspaper tipped off about JFK assassination:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jfk-assassination-files-cambridge-news-got-tip-before-assassination/
As opposed to our outstanding veterans, the only times Greer has seen an angry man is when she looks in the mirror.
While shaving.
Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.
Don’t forget the recommended changes to Training mole. There must be some deficiency there.
I hope we soon see Spanish tanks rolling through Catalonia crushing the commies.
Are you a commie? Surely the clue that the leftist media are pro-independence has provided you with sufficient info to make a righteous decision?
This whole debacle is a kremlin fuelled plot.
The_Jackboot_Infidel has logged on
Barnaby’s orgasm face would be redder than a million suns.
Go Catalonia! I don’t care if you are a bunch of Commies, this is great for Brexit!
From the other thread – “economics” now a completely discredited and useless field.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecoj.12461/full
Nope, Senor Rajoy has asked ” Liberty or death? Your lives, your fortunes and your sacred honour, bitches?” and Senor Puigdewhatisname said “Can we define our terms and talk about this?”
Fantastic news. Spain is going to crush the commies!
May the streets of Barcelona run red with the gizzards of Marx’s offspring!
Shocking Video: Woman Knocked Out, Witnesses Rob & Take Selfie, Instead Of Calling 911.
In case you want to save time, yes she’s white; and yes, they’re all black.
Brown culture.
We get such a great insight into the the childhood home life of the broken people who plague our public space and what mades them become these broken people.
Their (our) problem is that they extrapolate from their own psycho childhood family home life that all people’s were more or less like that. The problem we have is along the way everybody normal was simply too polite to say that the persons childhood sounded fucked up and completely abnormal.
Zigzaktly, Infidel T. It’s like reading Orwell’s ‘Homage to Catalonia’ with the benefits of hindsight. Although Orwell might have advised the anarch0-communist filth to spend more effort on killing nazis and less on wrecking the Sagrada Familia.
Today in 1492, Columbus discovered Cuba and claimed it for Spain. Also, in 1922 Mussolini took power in Italy. Both countries now the economic and military powerhouses of our time. Corruption hitherto unknown in both as well.
There are lessons to be had somewhere in there, I think. For some reason I just want to be chewing on a big fat stogie whilst driving a tank in reverse.
My wife saw a bunch of indigine women today just hanging out at the local aboriginal advancement league. My wife is a foreigner. She noticed they were all obese and lazing about doing nothing then all got into brand new cars and drove off. I informed her that this lifestyle was provided by the taxpayer. She said tax payers must be mad. I agreed.
Zyconoclast
#2535059, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:03 am
3
Hate to say this Zyco, but ever thought of getting a life?
Some may give a wry smile on reading this Daily Mail headline:
Football star Johnathan Thurston drops the f-bomb after forgetting the words during landmark Indigenous speech before [Rugby League] World Cup opener.
A few days ago, I reported that the Kangaroos would perform some kind of weird-arse dance/huddle/kneel/poetry ceremony prior to playing England last night . Why? Nobody knows.
So how did this sacred moment go?
Johnathan Thurston drops the f-bomb after forgetting the words during passionate Indigenous speech before World Cup opener.
Smith is highly regarded in football circles but kneeling in a circle around him and declaring they all rise as one is taking things too far.
Back to Thurston:
More from this foe-terrifying, blood-curdling ritual:
They are … kangaroos?
As if a rugby league World Cup wasn’t embarrassing enough…
Requoted in case anyone thought that nothing could be gayer than the AllBlack Haka
Professional sport in this country is the officially the gayest thing in the universe, gayer than a gay bar.
Sorry fellas, drop it and find something else to do for a decade until we sort this mess of a place out.
The team then said in unison ‘we are Kangaroos’.
It was a fkn farce. Embarrassing. They were trying to find their “Hakka” but instead it came off as a 4th class panto. JT and Smith should just stick to being legends at footy and give up the indig boosting bullshit.
As Matt Walsh argues in the OOT:
This is the end run of liberalism.
League is an embarrassing village game of no more importance than cheese rolling at the best of times. This is hilarious!
CL,
I had the misfortune to watch that – it was one of the most disgraceful incidents since Trevor Chappell’s underarm and can only be described as a cockpit of Biblical proportions.
JT said in commentary that he had nothing to do because of injury, so he wrote some words down and showed them to Cam Smith, who said he liked it. Smith then showed them to Meninga, who also said he liked it. What were they going to do? Say to JT, ‘This is a pile of shit!’? A disaster was thus born.
Give it away boys – I’m not a particular NZ fan, but unless you can make me break out in goosebumps and have my hair stand on end as it does after an All Black Haka, don’t even bother. It’s embarrassing.
This SJW crap is worse than Chernobyl. We need to pour lots of concrete on this rubbish and encase it in a giant concrete sarcophagus. Fisky was prophetic. Leftism must be banned.
Cockup of Biblical proportions, that is. I am smarter than my iPad.
For those of you who want to ‘celebrate’ Luther’s wrecking of Christendom this weekend, might I be so bold as to recommend this little in memoria?
I saw some of it and literally burst out laughing.
Flipped on the channel and there he was: an Aborigine, in sunglasses, playing a didgeridoo.
Sorry Zyco, didn’t mean it that way, it’s just, I find it strange that someone would hang around for a new thread to be 1st sec and 3rd
LOL
One fascinating thing about Luther was that he suffered on a colossal scale from constipation.
On a toilet.
—————————————-
Toilet where Luther strained to produce the Reformation found.
The idiot obviously didn’t know that a man requires around 30 grams of dietary fiber and around 8 glasses of water a day in order for the plumbing to work.
Sucks.
CL, I love it that you never tire of reminding us of this fact.
JC
#2535135, posted on October 28, 2017 at 1:57 am
One fascinating thing about Luther was that he suffered on a colossal scale from constipation.
The idiot obviously didn’t know that a man requires around 30 grams of dietary fiber and around 8 glasses of water a day in order for the plumbing to work.
Sucks.
I find that strange given the German diet, that hadn’t change a lot since.
Not even savage storms can keep the Trump economy at bay.
Texas and Florida ended up being clobbered, but the economy still comes out with 3% GDP growth.
Maybe Marty wasn’t following the typical German diet at the time, which containd 30 grams of dietary fiber. If you eat meat and potatoes all day, you’re going to be squeezing until the veins in your head explode. Perhaps Marty was doing that.
Oh, have I posted that before?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Luther reminds me of Frank Constanza.
Cl
As it happens, I posted a link today of an op-ed in the WSJ kneepadding to Marty. The writer reckons Marty is the best thing since Metamucil. Did you see it? I kind of posted it to get your reaction.
And DB’s of course. You two have it in for the squeezer.
Here’s the WSJ link.
Not one word about Marty’s lack of dietary fiber.
I missed that, JC.
I’m going to have a look tomorrow.
I don’t want to go to bed annoyed by the fat toilet loiterer.